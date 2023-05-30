Connect with us

TV & Film

What Can We Expect from the Five Nights At Freddy’s Movie?

The Five Nights at Freddy’s teaser has fans wanting more!
Published

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

The Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer has given fans plenty of content to dissect – and they’re hoping for more!

A Much-Loved Game On The Big Screen

Since its release in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) has captivated millions of gamers worldwide. Its unique blend of horror and suspense made it one of the most unique indie games at the time. The movie adaptation of the games was first announced in April 2015 and was set to be produced by Warner Bros. Pictures. However, 2017 saw Blumhouse Productions take the reins with the game’s creator, Scott Cawthon, on the writing team. Having been in production for eight years, fans are expecting the movie to live up to their expectations.

The Teaser Trailer

The first teaser trailer was released on May 16th, 2023. Since then, fans have had plenty of time to dissect every frame and delve deep into theories. One of the major issues fans have raised is the red eyes of the animatronics. Not often seen with such features, some fans have called for a redesign of black eyes with white pupils. This would be true to the more classic appearance of the animatronics in-game. However, some eager users online have highlighted that the red eyes often appear when the series’ villain, William Afton, aka Purple Guy, is in control of the animatronics. Such explanations have led to fans reconsidering their early anger. Instead, many have been discussing what they want to see from the long awaited-movie adaptation of the video game franchise.

Fans have also questioned the saw-like machinery inside the animatronics, which was never seen in-game. Such details suggest the movie may waver from the original games. Though, many have pointed out that the earlier, more simplistic games lack abundant substance.

What Are Fans Hoping For?

Many details in the trailer seem to have stayed faithful to the original games. The design and details of FNAF 1 seem to have been closely replicated, including Michael Afton, played by Josh Hutcherson, taking on the classic role of night guard of the iconic check-tiled pizzeria. The short clip of William Afton, depicted by Matthew Lillard, in a fit and healthy form has many fans excited for a big-screen rendition of the villain’s death. Known as the ‘spring-lock scene’, William is brutally crushed inside one of the original animatronic ‘spring-lock’ suits. First seen in an 8-bit rendition in FNAF 2, the gory scene is likely to be unsuitable for young viewers.  

FNAF games exploded onto the gaming scene in 2014, sparking a boom in the indie horror genre. Credit: bangoland/Shutterstock.

Fans are also hoping for an inclusion of the iconic ‘Bite of ‘83’ and the ‘Bite of ‘87’. Though, the exact time the movie takes place is unclear from the teaser. The opening shot depicts a derelict Pizzeria leaving fans wondering where the movie places in the timeline. In addition, Vanessa, who has only appeared in Security Breach, the latest game in the series set in a futuristic world, makes an appearance. It seems we may have to wait for an official trailer for more answers.

Who Will Be Included?

Since its debut, much of the hype around the FNAF movies has come from gaming YouTuber, Markiplier. Mark can be credited for giving the game a platform, whilst MatPat of the channel, Game Theory, has heavily supplied the lore. Fans have called for appearances from both creators. Some claim the game would not be what it is today without them.

What Will It Be Rated?

As a result of the scary and often gruesome nature of the events in the series, the movie’s rating has been highly discussed online. A Twitter poll saw 55% of voters hoping for an R rating. Only 23.% of voters predicted a PG-13 rating. Given the resurgence of the games since the movie’s popularity within the last few years, many fans are expected to be between 6-14 years old. However, long-time faithful fans were around that age when the first game was released, placing them in their late teens and twenties now. Therefore, hope for an R rating is understandable.

While fans have taken their time to break down the first FNAF trailer and share their predictions and hopes, only the next official trailer can give them the answers they are looking forward to!

The Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie is due for release on October 27, 2023.

