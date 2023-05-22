Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Plot, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Discussing what all is known about the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s film along with an overview of the films’ development and trailer.
JD In a Dig Dug Shirt with a Mothman Pin doing a thumbs Up

Published

Credit: Universal Studios

After years of script rewrites and teases, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is finally on its way!

What is Five Nights at Freddy’s?

For those who have been living under a rock or have chosen not to keep up with the indie horror scene since 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a horror video game franchise. The series saw its first release in 2014 and exploded in popularity since. There are eleven total games in the franchise. The film appears to be adapting the first game, if the designs of the animatronics are any indicator. It was also revealed that this film will be the first part of a trilogy. Some theorize that it will adapt the first three games in the series, though others are skeptical. This is due to the second game, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, being a prequel to the first game. Will the trilogy jump around in the series chronology, or will it tell its own story?

Troubled Development

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has been in development since 2015. The film experienced many delays, and complete script rewrites. These rewrites were due to the original game’s creator, Scott Cawthon, not being happy with the script. Scott has been a large part of the film’s production since the very beginning and is credited as one of the writers in the upcoming movie. The film has changed hands since its announcement several times, with the film rights originally belonging to Warner Brothers. From 2015 to 2017, the film was utterly rewritten several times before Blumhouse and Universal Studios secured the rights in 2017. However, even then, the film struggled to prepare a solid script until 2021. Then, in 2022 the cast was announced, and filming began in February 2023, wrapping up in April.

Cast

Most of the cast for the upcoming movie has been revealed, though some cast members have yet to have their characters revealed. Cast members and characters we know for sure are as follows. Matthew Lillard of Scream and Scooby-Doo fame plays the series villain William Afton. This particular casting choice was met with unanimous praise from the fanbase—Josh Hutcherson from The Hunger Games stars as the Security guard Mike Schmidt. According to some sources, Elizabeth Lali has been cast in the film and is playing a character named Vanessa. For avid Five Nights at Freddy’s fans, that name should sound familiar as the villain of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was also named Vanessa. Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast as a yet unnamed villain.

The Animatronics

The recently released trailer showed off the designs of the animatronics. The designs are incredibly faithful to the designs in the games, which fans of the games are happy about. Jim Henson’s Creature Workshop designed the animatronics. However, one aspect of the designs that some fans are not pleased with is their new red eyes. In the original games, the animatronics were never seen with red eyes, which, to fans, comes across as too silly. Some fans have taken it upon themselves to “fix” the designs by adding in the black and white eyes from the original games.

The Trailer

The first teaser trailer was released on May 16th, 2023. This trailer, while not showing much in terms of plot, gave viewers a good look at many aspects of the film, with the star of the show being the designs of the animatronics. The trailer shows an introductory tape for Fazbear employees, with many of the lines from the tape being lifted from the first game. The teaser also showed off the look of the pizzeria, an incredibly iconic location from the games. Many aspects of the pizzeria’s design, such as the tiled floors and walls, were faithfully adapted.

The Release Date

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 27th or 2023. While this release date was shown off in the trailer, the actual release date was announced long before the trailer, after filming had wrapped. Blumhouse’s Twitter and Instagram revealed the release date back in April, alongside a teaser image of a young girl holding Freddy’s hand.

In this article:, , , ,
JD In a Dig Dug Shirt with a Mothman Pin doing a thumbs Up
Written By

I am a senior English major at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. I am quite proud of my fiction and poetry, and I have been published several times.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

TV & Film

9 Shows That Deserve 2023 Emmy Awards Nominations

The 2023 Emmy nominations are coming up soon! The pool of potential nominees is vast. What TV has earned the honor of a nomination?

18 mins ago

TV & Film

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Trailer Drops Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

The film, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, is based on a true story packed with drama.

27 mins ago

TV & Film

4 Best TV Moments of the 2022-23 Season

Trill Mag takes a look back some of the best moments in television from this past season.

3 days ago

TV & Film

‘YellowJackets’ Season 2, Episode 8, Recap: Cannibalism, Cults, And Clairvoyance

Who will be the queen of hearts? (spoilers ahead!)

3 days ago

Music

How Taylor Swift Fans Predicted the Release of ‘Speak Now,’ Taylor’s Version

'Long Live' the iconic album Speak now! She's coming back around...

3 days ago
lesbian and gay heart disease risk lesbian and gay heart disease risk

Health & Wellbeing

Lesbians and Gay Men Face Different Heart Diseases Risks, According to US Cardiac Experts

Worse Heart Health in Lesbian and Bisexual Women Compared to Heterosexual Counterparts.

3 days ago
Jimmie Allen, Alexis Allen Jimmie Allen, Alexis Allen

Celebrity

Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Pregnant Wife for ‘Affair’ Amid Sexual Assualt Accusations

Jimmie Allen, the renowned singer, recently made a public apology to his estranged wife, Alexis, who is currently pregnant, for the pain he caused...

3 days ago

Celebrity

Barbara Corcoran, 74, Channels Martha Stewart’s Iconic ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Pose in Stunning White Bathing Suit

Martha Stewart's Romantic Life Sizzles as She Rocks Bold Swimsuit on Sports Illustrated Cover.

3 days ago
Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss

Celebrity

Ariana Madix Says She Should ‘Definitely Request A Venmo Payment’ From Raquel Leviss For Bar Expenses During Affair

Vanderpump Rules star and The View's Whoopi Goldberg playfully bantered about the owed money from Requel Leviss to Ariana Madix.

3 days ago
Pregnancy, Childbirth Pregnancy, Childbirth

Celebrity

Survey Indicates Widespread Fear of Childbirth Among Women

A fascinating study suggests that a whopping 62% of women may be grappling with this little-known condition of tukophobia.

3 days ago
Jimmy Buffett, Charleston Jimmy Buffett, Charleston

Celebrity

Jimmy Buffett Cancels South Carolina Weekend Performance

Jimmy Buffett's Concert at Credit One Stadium Rescheduled Due to Medical Reasons.

4 days ago
Billy Graham, WWE Billy Graham, WWE

Celebrity

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Passes Away at 79

WWE Reports: "Superstar" Billy Graham, Wrestling Hall of Famer, Passes Away at 79.

4 days ago