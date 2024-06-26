Eight Fantastic Queer Books To Read This June (And Beyond)

Now more than ever, stories that highlight LGBTQ+ themes and queer characters are becoming more widely appreciated. Authors who are part of the community are able to share their experiences in writing, and queer readers get to see representations of their identities in media. This list will suggest eight great books featuring characters who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, asexual, or transgender, as well as engaging plots and immersive fictional worlds.

Spell Bound- F.T. Lukens

This urban fantasy adventure by F.T. Lukens effortlessly blends magic and spells into the common world and hooks attention with its witty dialogue.

The cover of Spell Bound by F.T. Lukens.

The story follows Edison “Rook” Rooker, a non-magical tech whiz who becomes the apprentice of sorcerer Antonia Hex. Powerful as Antonia is, she has plenty of enemies with just as much power, so she instructs Rook not to trust anyone else. But when he keeps running into Sun, the prodigious, non-binary apprentice of her biggest rival, the two grow from frenemies to friends. When Antonia’s secrets get exposed to the magical government, Rook’s only hope of saving her lies with a spell detection device he created, and with Sun, and they’re running out of time.

This Poison Heart- Kalynn Bayron

Kalynn Bayron’s YA mystery duology reimagines a classic myth into a gripping thriller with a new twist behind every corner.

The cover of This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron.

Young florist Briseis has always had an affinity with plants, so much so that she can freshen up lifeless blooms with just a touch. She’s never known the source of this ability, until the day her deceased aunt leaves her country estate in her name. Bri and her mothers move in for the summer, hoping to get answers about her past. She discovers that her aunt was an apothecary with a penchant for poisonous plants. Yet with every answer she finds, more questions replace it. What really caused her aunt’s death? What is her beautiful, enigmatic neighbor Marie trying to hide? And what can the house’s plants really do that makes people want to steal them?

Tarnished Are The Stars- Rosiee Thor

This clever sci-fi standalone by Rosiee Thor employs rich world-building of a future version of Earth where technology is banned everywhere but one small hidden community.

The cover of Tarnished Are The Stars by Rosiee Thor.

In the city of Mechan, Anna works as the Technician, using banned technology to save lives and hiding from the Commissioner and his allies. The Commissioner’s son Nathaniel takes it upon himself to capture the Technician alone to win his father’s approval. Meanwhile, a young spy named Eliza is sent to investigate the Commissioner’s dealings under the guise of Nathaniel’s future wife. As she becomes roped into the conflict between Anna’s people and Nathaniel’s, they question the true motive behind their missions. Anna and Eliza are sapphic and Nathaniel is aromantic-asexual.

Not Your Sidekick- C.B. Lee

This fun, exciting trilogy by C.B. Lee puts a twist on superhero fiction, making it feel almost like slice-of-life in the world of Andover.

The cover of Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee.

Jess Tran was born to two famous superheroes but has no powers herself. To feel better about herself, she takes up an internship with Monroe Industries, a highly decorated tech company. And it doesn’t hurt that her crush, Abby, comes by often. But once she discovers that the company is run by a supervillain, she and her friends end up as part of a conspiracy bigger than anything and anyone they know. Jess is bisexual with a female love interest, and her best friends Bells and Emma are transgender and aromantic-asexual, respectively.

Hot Dog Girl- Jennifer Dugan

In Jennifer Dugan’s charming coming-of-age story, a teen deals with family troubles, crush troubles, and moving forward with her life.

The cover of Hot Dog Girl by Jennifer Dugan.

Lou takes a summer job at a local amusement park to get closer to Nick, her crush since forever. Never mind that he’s currently dating the princess actress, or that her job is to wear a giant hot dog suit in ninety-degree weather. Lou’s relentless optimism keeps her going through it all, until her best friend Seeley starts acting strange. During summer, Lou deals with work, family, and friends, and turns out, the person she needed was there all along.

No Man Of Woman Born- Ana Mardoll

If you’re a fantasy fan who loves stories of prophecies (Macbeth comes to mind), try this collection of stories featuring transgender heroes by Ana Mardoll.

The cover of No Man Of Woman Born by Ana Mardoll.

From a young girl facing down a dragon, to a son avenging his father, to a princess trapped by a curse, each short story is different save for one thing. Each protagonist either fulfills or thwarts a prophecy based on gender and becomes a legendary hero. Whether it’s by battling a beast, learning magic, or uncovering a mystery. Seven transgender or non-binary citizens of a fantastical realm grow into themselves and show the world what they are truly capable of.

The Sunbearer Trials- Aiden Thomas

In a world where gods and demigods reign supreme, Aiden Thomas weaves a brilliant story of underdog heroes in a competition rigged against them.

The cover of The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas.

As a son of the bird goddess, Teo has always wished to become a hero like other demigods. But only Golds like Niya, his best friend, and Aurelio, his complicated ex-best friend, receive that honor. The ultimate test for a Gold hero is the Sunbearer Trials. The winner helps fuel the Sol Stone that protects their world, and the loser becomes a human sacrifice. As a Jade, Teo expects to watch on the sidelines and cheer on his friend. All that changes when he, along with another Jade, gets chosen to compete. He joins Niya and fellow Jade Xio to stick it to the snobbish Golds, but can they withstand all that the trials throw at them? Teo and Xio, along with several major characters, are non-binary or queer.

Let’s Talk About Love- Claire Kann

This heartfelt romantic comedy by Claire Kann portrays a young woman attempting to find her way in life and coming to terms with her asexuality.

The cover of Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kann.

Alice needs a break. Her family pressures her to find a major and her girlfriend just ended things between them. Not to mention realizing that she’s asexual and fearing that no one will take her seriously in dating. So Alice decides to be done with relationships and focuses on her job at the library and her best friends. But when she helps train Takumi, the new guy at work, her resolve is tested like never before. As amazing as their friendship has been, she hopes that he will see her and understand her for who she is, and be willing to give them a shot.