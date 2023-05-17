Connect with us

Watch Salma Hayek’s Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing in Her Bathrobe

Salma Hayek’s bathrobe slipped while dancing to celebrate reaching 24 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday.
Salma Hayek
Image Source: LOS ANGELES - JAN 02: Salma Hayek arrives for the PSIFF Awards Gala 2020 on January 02, 2020 in Palm Sprimgs, CA

Can you believe it? This 56-year-old firecracker kept on dancing like nobody’s business, even when her bathrobe decided to take a little detour and reveal some NSFW body parts. They had to blur it out in the video, but hey, the show must go on!

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to flash my pearly whites! 😄 Thanks a million to all you lovely folks who’ve joined me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I’m overflowing with excitement and gratitude, I tell ya! 💃 By the way, happy birthday @samanthalopezs!” That’s what she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Oh, and let’s not forget the Spanish translation: “24 millones de seguidores, 24 millones de razones para sonreír. Gracias a todos por acompañarme en esta aventura! No puedo contener mi emoción y agradecimiento.” She’s got it all covered, my friend!

But hold your horses, because Salma Hayek knows how to intentionally show off some skin too! Just last month, she decided to treat us with a sight to behold. She slipped into a bright yellow bikini and took a plunge into the ocean waters at sunset. Talk about feeling alive, huh?

“Every time I need to feel renewed, I dive headfirst into that majestic ocean 🌊,” she wrote alongside the Instagram post. And of course, she made sure to include the Spanish translation and a hashtag, “Cada vez que necesito sentirme renovada, me meto al mar 🌊#oceanlife.”

Now, brace yourself for a real treat. Salma ain’t shy about sharing behind-the-scenes moments either! Just a few days later, she threw a little birthday shoutout to her Magic Mike’s Last Dance co-star, Channing Tatum. Oh, but it wasn’t your typical birthday wish. No, sir! She blessed us with a glimpse of Channing in all his glory, stripped down to his skivvies in a dressing room. Now that’s what you call a celebration, folks!

Alrighty then, hope you enjoyed this whirlwind of Salma Hayek goodness. She’s a force to be reckoned with, and she’s always ready to bring some spice to our lives! Stay tuned for more, my friend. There’s never a dull moment with Salma around!

