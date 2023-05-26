Connect with us

Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

One day after the passing of Tina Turner, details regarding her cause of death have emerged including all circumstances around.
Published

The official cause of Tina Turner‘s death has been revealed as natural causes, according to her representative.

The music icon, whose real name was Anna Mae Bullock, passed away at the age of 83 on May 24 at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland. While the details of her long illness were not disclosed, Turner had previously been open about her health struggles.

Turner had dealt with various health issues throughout her life, including intestinal cancer, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and a stroke in 2013. However, none of these conditions were listed as official factors contributing to her cause of death. In a social media post just two months prior to her passing, Turner acknowledged the seriousness of her health situation and the need for regular medication to manage her high blood pressure and kidney issues.

The renowned singer had shared her personal journey and health challenges in the 2021 documentary titled “Tina.” In the film, she discussed her experience with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and her 2017 kidney transplant. Turner’s resilience and talent were celebrated throughout her career, and her music left an indelible mark on the industry.

Following the news of her passing, Turner’s publicist expressed condolences to her family and highlighted her significant musical contributions. Fans and admirers around the world mourned the loss of a true legend and remembered her extraordinary talent and captivating performances. Tina Turner’s legacy as the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll will continue to inspire generations to come.

