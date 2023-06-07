Connect with us

Taylor Swift Says Controversies Surrounding Matty Healy Played No Role in Breakup Decision

Taylor Swift stands firm as she clarifies that the controversies surrounding Matty Healy played no role in her breakup decision.

Published

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift’s relationship with The 1975 singer, Matty Healy, caused concerns among her fans due to Healy’s controversial remarks about women and other issues.

However, according to a source, Healy’s scandals did not play a significant role in their breakup or affect Swift’s opinion of him. The source explained that Healy has a tendency to provoke reactions from people, but Swift is an independent woman who forms her own opinions. She is described as being on top of the world and not easily influenced by others.

Another source characterized their romance as a brief fling that simply fizzled out. They were never in an exclusive or committed relationship and were always just having fun. The source suggested that there is a possibility of rekindling their romance in the future but emphasized that there is no drama surrounding their split. It was a mutual decision based on their busy schedules and the focus on their respective work.

Swift’s top priority at the moment is her tour, and she is doing great despite the breakup. With both Swift and Healy being busy with their own tours, they won’t be able to see each other frequently. They have been friends for years and decided to return to a platonic relationship. The source emphasized that nothing complicated happened; it was simply a natural transition back to being friends.

As of now, neither Swift nor Healy have publicly commented on their split, but other sources have provided insight into the situation.

