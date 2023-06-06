Connect with us

Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy Break Up After Short-Lived Romance

Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy have called it quits after a short-lived romance, leaving fans surprised.

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy
Taylor Swift next to Matty Healy. Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly ended their relationship. Although the couple never publicly confirmed their romance, they were seen together at various venues in New York, displaying affectionate behavior such as holding hands and kissing.

During their time together, Swift and Healy were spotted at Electric Lady Studios, where Swift’s friends and collaborators joined them. Healy also attended several stops on Swift’s Eras Tour in Nashville and Philadelphia, even joining Phoebe Bridgers on stage as a guest performer. Photos from fans showed Healy spending time with Swift’s close friends, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid, as well as her father, Scott.

This recent romance between Swift and Healy wasn’t their first connection. They were previously rumored to be dating in 2014, although Healy denied the rumors at the time.

Just before news of their breakup emerged, Swift announced that her upcoming re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), would include six bonus vault tracks. The album is scheduled for release on July 7, coinciding with the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour.

Neither Swift nor her representatives have provided additional comments regarding the split. Swift’s tour is set to conclude in August, while Healy and the 1975 are currently on tour until September.

