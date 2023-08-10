Connect with us

Sydney Sweeney Says She Feels ‘Beat Up’ By The Internet Gossip About Her

Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Feeling ‘Beat Up’ by Online Gossip
Published

Sydney Sweeney
Image Source: Sydney Sweeney @ Instagram

Sydney Sweeney, acclaimed for her role in “Euphoria,” has been navigating rumors and controversies that have occasionally taken a toll on her. In a recent cover story with Variety, Sweeney opened up about the challenges she faces dealing with speculations and misinterpretations surrounding her personal life.

Sweeney acknowledged that she sometimes feels overwhelmed by the rumors and the inability to defend herself effectively. The actress expressed frustration over not being able to provide the full context of her conversations and statements, which can lead to misunderstandings.

One instance that drew attention was a birthday party Sweeney organized for her mother in 2022. Photos from the event showed guests wearing attire associated with Blue Lives Matter and MAGA slogans. Sweeney clarified that the individuals wearing such clothing were not her family but rather her mother’s friends from Los Angeles, who were attempting to make a humorous gesture. She emphasized that the intentions behind their clothing choices were light-hearted and not indicative of her family’s beliefs.

Sweeney also addressed rumors surrounding her relationship with her co-star Glen Powell, with whom she appeared at CinemaCon to promote their movie “Anyone but You.” Despite the speculations, Sweeney downplayed the rumors, characterizing their relationship as a professional and friendly one. She emphasized that she and Powell have a great rapport and mutual respect, and that they both focus on their work and enjoy each other’s company.

Throughout the interview, Sweeney highlighted the challenges of dealing with the media’s scrutiny and the difficulty of accurately conveying her thoughts and intentions. Despite the controversies, Sweeney remains focused on her career, including her involvement in the upcoming “Barbarella” reboot and her commitment to her craft.

