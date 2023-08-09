Connect with us

See the heartfelt Angus Cloud tribute added to Euphoria episodes on streaming

Watch touching Angus Cloud tribute now included in Euphoria streaming episodes.
Published

HBO, HBO Max
Image Source: POZNAN, POL - FEB 6, 2021: Flat-screen TV set displaying logo of HBO Max, an American subscription video on demand streaming service owned by ATandT (monticello @ Shutterstock)

The world of entertainment mourns the untimely loss of a shining star as Max pays a heartfelt tribute to Angus Cloud, a beloved actor who brought fan-favorite character Fezco to life in the HBO series “Euphoria.” In a poignant gesture, Max has added an in-memoriam card to selected episodes, ensuring that Angus Cloud’s memory remains forever etched into the fabric of the show.

When viewers embark on the journey of the pilot episode or the Season 2 premiere, they are met with a touching tribute that reads, “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 – 2023.” The card is accompanied by a black and white photograph that captures the essence of the actor, a fitting homage to a talent that left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

It was with heavy hearts that Angus Cloud’s family shared the news of his passing on July 31. In their statement, they paid homage to the multifaceted nature of the artist, a cherished friend, brother, son, and creative soul. The family acknowledged Angus’s battle with mental health, a struggle he was candid about, and hoped that his passing would serve as a reminder that no one should face these challenges alone.

Angus Cloud’s departure resonated deeply within the “Euphoria” family. Series star Zendaya, who shared a special bond with the actor, took to Instagram to express her grief and share heartfelt words. She painted a vivid picture of Angus’s light, describing him as someone who could “light up any room they entered.” Her memories of his warm eyes, infectious laughter, and boundless joy paint a vivid portrait of a cherished friend and colleague.

Zendaya’s heartfelt tribute encapsulates the sentiment shared by many. Angus Cloud’s presence may have dimmed, but the light he radiated continues to shine through the memories he left behind. As the entertainment world pays its respects, his legacy remains an enduring source of inspiration.

