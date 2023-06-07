‘Sex and the City’ 25th Anniversary: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Take to Social Media to Celebrate

Y’all ready for some juicy news? Brace yourselves, because Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis just took to social media to celebrate the whopping 25th anniversary of none other than Sex and the City!

Cast your minds back to June 6, 1998, when the world was introduced to the fabulous foursome – Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, and Samantha Jones. These fierce ladies took us on a wild ride through the New York City dating scene while keeping their friendship tight as ever.

Now, hold on to your hats because, after six mind-blowing seasons, the sassy HBO show bid farewell in 2004. But fear not, my friends! The show’s immense popularity gave birth to two movies and not one but two jaw-dropping spinoffs. We’ve got “And Just Like That,” where our beloved Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda conquer life in their fabulous 50s, and “The Carrie Diaries,” which takes us on a rollercoaster ride through Carrie’s high school days.

Oh, and did I mention the throwbacks? Cynthia Nixon blessed us with a blast from the past on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side of her character, Miranda Hobbes, then and now. In the caption, she spilled the tea, saying, “How it started, how it’s going for Miranda Hobbes.” Can you believe it’s been a staggering 25 years since “Sex and the City” first graced our screens? This show brought me unimaginable joy, and I’m sure it did the same for y’all. It holds a special place in our hearts, doesn’t it? So, thank you for watching, darlings!

But wait, there’s more! Kristin Davis got in on the action, too, posting a video with snippets from the OG show on her Insta. She couldn’t believe it either – 25 years?! She called herself the luckiest person on the planet to be part of a story that has connected so many of us. And boy, has it been a wild and joyful ride! Much love to all of you who’ve joined us on this fabulous journey. We adore you!

And let’s not forget our queen, Sarah Jessica Parker, who shared a photo of Carrie’s iconic gold necklace, the symbol of our beloved show. She captioned it with, “It’s our silver anniversary, but the memories will always be gold.” Isn’t she just the epitome of grace and style?

The official Instagram accounts for “And Just Like That,” and HBO also jumped on the nostalgia train, sharing memorable scenes from the series to mark this epic anniversary. HBO’s caption got me all emotional, saying, “Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. Thank you for being a part of this fabulous family for the last 25 years.” Ain’t that the truth, folks? Here’s to more fantastic years to come!

And hold the phone, folks! Breaking news just in! Kim Cattrall, the iconic Samantha Jones herself, will be making a brief appearance in the second season of “And Just Like That.” Can you believe it? We all thought she opted out of the sequel, but she’s making a triumphant return. Now that’s what I call a twist!

So, my friends, let’s raise a glass to the fierce ladies of “Sex and the City” and the incredible journey they’ve taken us on. Here’s to 25 years of love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Cheers!