Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

‘Sex and the City’ 25th Anniversary: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Take to Social Media to Celebrate

“Memories will always be gold.”
Avatar photo

Published

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall in "Sex and the City" (HBO)
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall in "Sex and the City" (HBO)

Y’all ready for some juicy news? Brace yourselves, because Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis just took to social media to celebrate the whopping 25th anniversary of none other than Sex and the City!

Cast your minds back to June 6, 1998, when the world was introduced to the fabulous foursome – Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, and Samantha Jones. These fierce ladies took us on a wild ride through the New York City dating scene while keeping their friendship tight as ever.

Now, hold on to your hats because, after six mind-blowing seasons, the sassy HBO show bid farewell in 2004. But fear not, my friends! The show’s immense popularity gave birth to two movies and not one but two jaw-dropping spinoffs. We’ve got “And Just Like That,” where our beloved Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda conquer life in their fabulous 50s, and “The Carrie Diaries,” which takes us on a rollercoaster ride through Carrie’s high school days.

Oh, and did I mention the throwbacks? Cynthia Nixon blessed us with a blast from the past on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side of her character, Miranda Hobbes, then and now. In the caption, she spilled the tea, saying, “How it started, how it’s going for Miranda Hobbes.” Can you believe it’s been a staggering 25 years since “Sex and the City” first graced our screens? This show brought me unimaginable joy, and I’m sure it did the same for y’all. It holds a special place in our hearts, doesn’t it? So, thank you for watching, darlings!

But wait, there’s more! Kristin Davis got in on the action, too, posting a video with snippets from the OG show on her Insta. She couldn’t believe it either – 25 years?! She called herself the luckiest person on the planet to be part of a story that has connected so many of us. And boy, has it been a wild and joyful ride! Much love to all of you who’ve joined us on this fabulous journey. We adore you!

And let’s not forget our queen, Sarah Jessica Parker, who shared a photo of Carrie’s iconic gold necklace, the symbol of our beloved show. She captioned it with, “It’s our silver anniversary, but the memories will always be gold.” Isn’t she just the epitome of grace and style?

The official Instagram accounts for “And Just Like That,” and HBO also jumped on the nostalgia train, sharing memorable scenes from the series to mark this epic anniversary. HBO’s caption got me all emotional, saying, “Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. Thank you for being a part of this fabulous family for the last 25 years.” Ain’t that the truth, folks? Here’s to more fantastic years to come!

And hold the phone, folks! Breaking news just in! Kim Cattrall, the iconic Samantha Jones herself, will be making a brief appearance in the second season of “And Just Like That.” Can you believe it? We all thought she opted out of the sequel, but she’s making a triumphant return. Now that’s what I call a twist!

So, my friends, let’s raise a glass to the fierce ladies of “Sex and the City” and the incredible journey they’ve taken us on. Here’s to 25 years of love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Cheers!

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Taylor Swift and Matt Healy

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Says Controversies Surrounding Matty Healy Played No Role in Breakup Decision

Taylor Swift stands firm as she clarifies that the controversies surrounding Matty Healy played no role in her breakup decision.

9 mins ago
Woman cheering and looking at computer screen Woman cheering and looking at computer screen

Gaming

Thrilling Co-op Escapades: 5 Best Games to Play with Friends

Unleash adventure with friends in these thrilling co-op games!

18 hours ago

Culture

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack Features All of Your Favourite Rappers

With the release of a new Spiderman film comes the release of a new soundtrack - and it is nothing short of astounding.

18 hours ago
Breast Cancer Breast Cancer

Health & Wellbeing

New Study Reveals AI’s Potential in Improving Breast Cancer Risk Predictions

Discover the groundbreaking findings of a new study that reveals the potential of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in enhancing breast cancer risk predictions.

19 hours ago
Fungi Fungi

Science

Fungi Emerges as a Promising Solution to Combat Climate Change

Discover the jaw-dropping potential of fungi as a promising solution to combat climate change.

19 hours ago
The Dragon CSR-28 cargo mission by SpaceX successfully reached the International Space Station, carrying an impressive payload of 7,000 pounds consisting of essential supplies and valuable scientific experiments. The Dragon CSR-28 cargo mission by SpaceX successfully reached the International Space Station, carrying an impressive payload of 7,000 pounds consisting of essential supplies and valuable scientific experiments.

Science

SpaceX Capsule Successfully Docks with Space Station, Delivering Crucial Supplies

Celebrate the success of the SpaceX Dragon CRS-28 cargo capsule as it successfully docks with the International Space Station, delivering crucial supplies.

19 hours ago
Davenport Davenport

News

3 Bodies Recovered at Davenport Building Collapse, Survivor Takes Legal Action

Tragedy strikes as three bodies are recovered at the site of a Davenport building collapse, leaving a community in mourning.

22 hours ago
Nuclear Force Nuclear Force

Science

The Intriguing Interplay of Electromagnetism and Weak Nuclear Force

Dive into the fascinating world of particle physics as novel insights unveil the intriguing interplay between electromagnetism and the weak nuclear force

22 hours ago
Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

News

Second Plane Intercepted in Sacramento Carrying Relocated Migrants. DeSantis Stays Silent on Involvement.

Stay informed with the latest updates on the interception of a second plane carrying relocated migrants in Sacramento

22 hours ago
Anxiety Anxiety

Science

Groundbreaking Discovery: New Brain Mechanism Uncovered, Linking Anxiety and OCD

Prepare to be amazed by a groundbreaking discovery as scientists uncover a new brain mechanism linking anxiety and OCD.

22 hours ago
Spider-Man Spider-Man

TV & Film

How ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Alters the Story’s Landscape in an Unexpected Way

This is game-changing.

23 hours ago
Anna Shay became a fan favourite on the show, which was produced by a friend. Anna Shay became a fan favourite on the show, which was produced by a friend.

Celebrity

Anna Shay, Beloved Star of ‘Bling Empire,’ Passes Away at 62 Following Stroke

The reality TV world has lost a star.

23 hours ago