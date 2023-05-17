Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Johnny Depp’s Film Rocks Cannes with Incredible 7-Minute Standing Ovation

Johnny Depp Says “I Don’t Bother with Hollywood” After Controversial Cannes Appearance.
Avatar photo

Published

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Image Source: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock

Johnny Depp was all choked up, tears welling in his eyes, after his film got a roaring welcome at the Cannes Film Festival. I mean, you should’ve seen the video shared by Variety on social media. The dude was visibly moved, and the crowd went nuts, giving him a standing ovation that lasted a solid seven minutes.

The film he’s in is called “Jeanne du Barry,” where he plays the former King of France, Louis XV. It’s his first project since that crazy defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, last summer. And guess what? They both got found liable for defamation, but Johnny got the bigger slice of the damages pie.

During the press conference at Cannes, Depp got deep, talking about these mysterious “abstract whispers.” He straight up said, “All that stuff you’ve been reading about me and my life in the past few years? It’s like some wild, nightmarish work of fiction, man.”

But you know what he really cares about? Making a film that he’s passionate about. He said, “Forget about all that noise. The real deal is that it’s a freaking miracle to get a film made that you actually give a damn about. And that’s a victory right there, my friends.”

According to Variety, Depp also dropped a line about not feeling boycotted by Hollywood. He’s like, “Hollywood? Nah, I don’t even think about it, man.”

Now, let’s talk about “Jeanne du Barry.” It’s all about this lady named Jeanne Bécu, Comtesse du Barry, a.k.a. Madame du Barry, who was one of the mistresses of King Louis XV. Juicy stuff, right?

Back in April, Cannes bigwig Thierry Frémaux spilled the beans to Deadline about why they chose to kick off the festival with Depp’s flick. He called it a “beautiful film” and said they wanted it to hit French theaters at the same time. Gotta get the whole country in on the action, you know? And Frémaux couldn’t help but gush about Depp, saying the dude is straight-up magnificent as Louis XV. Damn!

So there you have it, folks. Johnny Depp got emotional, Cannes went wild, and “Jeanne du Barry” is causing a stir. It’s a rollercoaster ride of fame and passion, and Depp is soaking it all in.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Science

Unveiling the Cosmic Spectacle: Moon-Jupiter Trifecta of Conjunction, Occultation, And Double-Shadow Transit

Witness the Astonishing May 17th Conjunction: Jupiter and the Moon Unite in Dawn Spectacle.

6 hours ago

Health & Wellbeing

CDC Highlights Rising Risk of Mpox Resurgence

The CDC cautions about a possible mpox resurgence ahead in a huge figures.

6 hours ago
Salma Hayek Salma Hayek

Celebrity

Watch Salma Hayek’s Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing in Her Bathrobe

Salma Hayek's bathrobe slipped while dancing to celebrate reaching 24 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Science

Artemis Program Budget Woes: NASA Faces Challenges As Costs Soar

NASA grapples with budget challenges. Get insights into the budget woes facing the Artemis program and how NASA is navigating obstacles.

9 hours ago
Alzheimer, Mutation, Genes Alzheimer, Mutation, Genes

Health & Wellbeing

Rare Mutation That Provides Alzheimer’s Protection Identified

A rare mutation in a man offers hope for Alzheimer's treatment as a permanent.

1 day ago
american fashion, american clothing, culture, american style american fashion, american clothing, culture, american style

Fashion

Exploring American Clothing Culture: A Guide to Fashion and Style

As a nation, America rose to significance incredibly quickly. The American fashion scene, however, rose even quicker.

1 day ago
you are awesome meme you are awesome meme

Social Media

Boost Your Mood with These Encouraging ‘You Are Awesome’ Memes

Hey there, friend! Feeling down and in need of a pick-me-up? Well, look no further than the humble You Are Awesome meme.  That’s right,...

May 10, 2023
cast of the lost city cast of the lost city

TV & Film

Meet the Cast of ‘The Lost City’: A Stellar Lineup for an Action-Packed Film

Hey guys, have you heard about the latest action-packed film to hit the screens?  The Lost City is the newest addition to the thriller...

May 10, 2023
travel centers of america travel centers of america

Travel

A Comprehensive Guide to Travel Centers of America: Locations, Rewards, Tips, and More

Welcome to a comprehensive guide to Travel Centers of America, the ultimate destination for road trippers in the United States! If you’re planning a...

May 10, 2023
business magnate business magnate

Business

The Top Habits and Traits of Successful Business Magnates

Are you dreaming of becoming a business magnate one day? Do you want to know what sets successful business magnates apart from the rest? ...

May 10, 2023
female leather jacket outfit ideas female leather jacket outfit ideas

Fashion

Get Ready to Slay: Top 10 Outfit Ideas for Women’s Leather Jackets

Leather jackets are a timeless fashion staple that have been around for decades, and they are still as popular as ever.  Women’s leather jackets...

May 10, 2023

Gaming

3 Survival Games Like ‘The Forest’ You Need to Play Today

Hey there gamers, are you looking for some more games like The Forest to play? Look no further!  In this article, we’ll explore some...

May 10, 2023