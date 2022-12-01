Jim Carrey Leaves Twitter with a Confusing Tweet

The Canadian-American actor and comedian Jim Carrey dramatically left Twitter on Tuesday evening. He shared a new animation to mark his exit from the platform and his 18.9m followers. It was inspired by his painting of an old lighthouse keeper standing naked in a storm summoning the angels above: very odd!

Jim Carrey is famous for using his Twitter platform to mock current world events and other celebrities. He is a comedian, after all.

Following only his wife, Jane Carrey, the star uses Twitter to enhance his image within the public sphere.

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j pic.twitter.com/Cqmp74A87r — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2022

The video has four million views, it has certainly caused a viral storm. Many are taking it comedically, seeing the funny side of Carrey’s tweet while some are highlighting the bigger issues at hand.

I shall miss you & your amazing artwork that made me laugh & kept my sanity intact!🥹

Thank you #JimCarrey❤️https://t.co/lakIIqISwh — ᎶᏗᏰᏰᎩᏒᎧᏕᏋᥫ᭡❤️‍🔥🐺❤️‍🔥🇺🇦 (@GabbieRose26) November 29, 2022

funny how everyone is this afraid of free speech. what will we actually find out about these folks? Elon Musk has done more for HUMANITY than all the "celebrities" combined. — Jennifer Marie (@CommonGirl2022) November 30, 2022

Leaving Twitter is like leaving your country of origin because you can’t stand up to whatever discomforts you may feel there. Instead of going to war, you’d rather flee like a coward in hopes of an “easier” lifestyle. Self awareness is acceptance. I guess you have nothing to say. — Steve (same species) (@samespecies101) November 29, 2022

Jim Carrey is a two-time Golden Globe winner, with his most famous appearances being in The Truman Show (1998) and Dumb and Dumber (1994). His impressive facial expressions and body contortions make him a compelling and unique watch.

Why are so many celebrities leaving Twitter?

Elon Musk bought Twitter earlier this year and rebranded the platform following the 14 billion pounds he paid for it.

As a billionaire businessman, Elon Musk co-founded Paypal, is CEO of Tesla, and is now Twitter’s CEO. These are just some of his ‘achievements’ within the world of business.

Musk announced his take over with a very simple ‘the bird is freed’ referencing the brand’s logo before following with ‘let the good times roll.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has brought in many unpredictable and radical changes. He has also fired over 50% of the workforce. In an attempt to justify his actions, he said:

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.



Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

With Jim Carrey being the next celebrity to make a statement and leave Twitter, only time will tell if more will follow in his footsteps.