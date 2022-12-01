Connect with us

Jim Carrey Leaves Twitter with a Confusing Tweet

Jim Carrey leaves Twitter with a confusing animation.

Published

Jim Carrey
Denis Makerenko, Shutterstock

The Canadian-American actor and comedian Jim Carrey dramatically left Twitter on Tuesday evening. He shared a new animation to mark his exit from the platform and his 18.9m followers. It was inspired by his painting of an old lighthouse keeper standing naked in a storm summoning the angels above: very odd!

Jim Carrey is famous for using his Twitter platform to mock current world events and other celebrities. He is a comedian, after all.

Following only his wife, Jane Carrey, the star uses Twitter to enhance his image within the public sphere.

The video has four million views, it has certainly caused a viral storm. Many are taking it comedically, seeing the funny side of Carrey’s tweet while some are highlighting the bigger issues at hand.

Jim Carrey is a two-time Golden Globe winner, with his most famous appearances being in The Truman Show (1998) and Dumb and Dumber (1994). His impressive facial expressions and body contortions make him a compelling and unique watch.

Why are so many celebrities leaving Twitter?

Elon Musk bought Twitter earlier this year and rebranded the platform following the 14 billion pounds he paid for it.

As a billionaire businessman, Elon Musk co-founded Paypal, is CEO of Tesla, and is now Twitter’s CEO. These are just some of his ‘achievements’ within the world of business.

Musk announced his take over with a very simple ‘the bird is freed’ referencing the brand’s logo before following with ‘let the good times roll.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has brought in many unpredictable and radical changes. He has also fired over 50% of the workforce. In an attempt to justify his actions, he said:

With Jim Carrey being the next celebrity to make a statement and leave Twitter, only time will tell if more will follow in his footsteps.

