Is Sofia Richie the New ‘It Girl’?

Why is everyone suddenly obsessed with Sofia Richie?

Sofia Richie walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony during the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy.
Sofia Richie walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony during the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. ShutterStock.

Why is everyone suddenly obsessed with Sofia Richie? Daughter of legendary musician and singer Lionel Richie and sister of television personality star Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie is an American social media personality, model, and nepo baby.

Although she’s been in the spotlight before, dating Justin Bieber and by dating Scott Disick (a member of the Kardashian family) and being stared on the television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, this was many years ago and her social media presence, as well as her style, has been become subdued. 

Sofia’s ‘Royal Wedding’

Recently she has captivated fans with her star-studded royal Vogue wedding. Her fiancé, Elliot Grainge is a British music executive and founder of 10k Projects and a nepo baby whose father owns Universal Music Group.  Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge exchanged vows at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes last Saturday.

Celebrities including Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Paris Hilton, and Joel Madden descended upon the iconic hotel in the South of France for the whirlwind wedding weekend, which took both Instagram and TikTok by storm. Her style is also being adorned also over social media, with her ‘quiet luxury’ royal style. Her wedding weekend included three custom Chanel dresses, all extremely elegant and classy, and her choice of bouquet flowers was lily of the valley, the most expensive flowers on the market, and the flowers used by the royal family for weddings. 

@sofiarichiegrainge

Ill never get over this… now off to my honeymoon 🦋

♬ original sound – Sofia Richie Grainge
@herwealthymindset

Sofia Richie wedding 😍 . . . . #sofiarichie #sofiarichiewedding #elegantstyle weddingsinspo. #oldmoneyaesthetic

♬ оригинальный звук – sofi

Sofia’s new ‘effortless chic’ style

With Sofia Richie’s wedding going viral on TikTok, this ‘It girl’ is now in the spotlight more than ever, with the world hooked, not just on her wedding, but on her minimalistic, luxurious, and elegant style. Sofia created a TikTok account documenting her wedding and her outfit reaching traction, gaining just under a million followers and 45 million views in just five days. 

@bruna.meir

Refreshing @Sofia Richie Grainge ‘s tiktok page every 2 mins #sofiarichie #sofiarichiewedding

♬ style – 🩻🧿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

24-year-old Sofia has a deep connection to Chanel, and we can only assume it’s because of the ‘effortless chic’ look that Chanel provides through dainty ballet flats and tweed.  The look of ‘quiet luxury’ which has been trending lately, the aesthetic of old money and no logos. Many of the young generations are done with neon colours and risqué naked dressing, they want elegant and sophisticated, and this is exactly what Sofia gives us.

@thefashiondiary21

i love her new style!! | #sofiarichie #aesthetic #style #oldmoney

♬ say it right – theidol
@erika.dwyer

Recreating Sofia Richie’s Outfits 🫶 #sofiarichie #fashion #outfitinspo #minimalstyle #elegantstyle

♬ cola head – Willow Kayne

Richie’s first post was a ‘get ready with me’ video on April 20th which opened with her standing in a hotel robe with wet hair getting ready for the start of her wedding week In France, which got millions of views. Many say they love these videos because of Richie herself, she is very down to earth and normal, with no glam squad while getting ready, it makes her relatable and genuine. 

@sofiarichiegrainge

France GRWM ♡

♬ original sound – Sofia Richie Grainge

TikTok viewers also love her evolution not just with her style but with her relationships. After Sofia dated Scott Disick for 3 years she found not only her husband Elliot but she found her style, viewers love this and love seeing how much she has evolved into a beautiful, successful and happy young woman.

Student at Manchester Metropolitan University studying a master's in Luxury Fashion Management.

