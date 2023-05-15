Hailey Bieber Reveals Fear About Starting a Family With Justin Bieber Despite Strong Desire For Children

Peering into the great unknown, Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin) laid bare her thoughts on the ups and downs of potentially raising children with none other than Justin Bieber in the ever-watchful public eye.

The 26-year-old model, in an interview with The Sunday Times published on a delightful Sunday in May, didn’t hold back when it came to her aspirations of starting a family. “I swear, I can’t help but shed tears over this all the time! I yearn for little ones with all my being, but fear creeps in,” she confided. “It’s already challenging enough when people fling their judgments at my husband or friends. I can’t fathom having to face that when it comes to our own flesh and blood.”

Yet, Hailey Bieber isn’t prepared to slam the door shut completely. “We can only give it our all and strive to nurture them,” she affirmed. “So long as they feel an abundance of love and safety, we’re doing our best.”

Ah, the tale of how these two lovebirds found their way back to each other is quite the whirlwind. Hailey and Justin, both young and spirited souls, rekindled their flame in June 2018 after a brief dalliance three years prior. Engaged merely a month after reigniting their romance, a mere four months after Justin’s on-again-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez reached its final chapter in March 2018. The fans, oh, how they questioned the timeline of these intertwining affairs over the years! But Hailey, in a bold September 2022 interview, silenced the doubters once and for all.

“As a woman, the last thing I’d want is to dive headfirst into a relationship, get engaged, and walk down the aisle with doubts lingering in my mind, you know?” she animatedly shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I can confirm without a shadow of a doubt that the reason we rekindled our love was because all those doors were firmly closed.”

The couple embarked on their matrimonial journey at a cozy New York City courthouse in September 2018, only to exchange vows once more in a grand second ceremony a year later. Their honesty about facing trials and tribulations in their union has been refreshingly candid throughout the years, with the topic of expanding their family often finding its way into conversations.

“Hailey still has her sights set on a few personal goals, you know, as a woman,” the proud Canadian shared during a jovial December 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s taking her time, and that’s absolutely fine by me. As for me, well, I’m ready to embrace as many little ones as Hailey is willing to bring into this world. I fancy myself a bustling tribe, you see. But hey, it’s her body, and she gets to call the shots.”

Fast forward two years, and the charming Drop the Mic alum revealed to WSJ. Magazine that she wasn’t putting any undue pressure on herself to conceive. “Let me tell you, there’s this societal notion that as soon as a woman gets hitched, it’s a race against time. Love comes first, then marriage, and naturally, a baby follows suit,” she quipped in January 2022. “But what about all the ventures I’m determined to conquer in my business? I had this notion ingrained in my mind that I should dive headfirst into motherhood and do it at an early age. But then, my 25th birthday rolled around, and it hit me—I’m still a spring chicken!”

Beyond their personal battles, both Hailey and Justin had their fair share of health scares in 2022.

In the midst of their individual struggles, Hailey and Justin also found themselves under the intense scrutiny of the ever-watchful public eye. Earlier this year, their journey took an unexpected turn when Selena Gomez, a figure from their past, stepped in to defend the Arizona native amidst a heated back-and-forth on social media, reigniting rumors of a feud between the women.

“Let me spill the tea, folks! Hailey Bieber reached out to me, pouring her heart out, sharing the despicable death threats and the vile negativity she’s been subjected to,” the Disney Channel alum poured out her heart via her Instagram Story in March. “That’s not what I stand for, honey. No one deserves to endure such hate and bullying.”

A month later, Hailey shed even more light on how the drama had taken its toll on her mental well-being. “You know what I do? I crack jokes, trying to hide the pain, because sometimes it feels easier than admitting that I’m going through some tough times,” she revealed on her Instagram Story. “But let me tell you, since 2023 made its grand entrance, I’ve experienced some of the saddest, most challenging moments of my adult life. My mind and emotions have been on a tightrope, delicate and fragile. And guess what? I know there are countless others out there who can relate. So, hey, you’re not alone, folks! We’re in this together 🫶.”

As Hailey’s revelation pierced through the virtual realm, a trusted source exclusively whispered to Us Weekly that Justin was utterly heartbroken witnessing his beloved wife’s struggles. “Let me tell you, he loves that woman of his more than life itself. He knows she’s got a heart of gold,” the insider revealed. “Justin, he’s well aware that life is a rollercoaster ride, full of ups and downs. But he’s confident that she’ll weather this storm, my friend. That’s the unwavering faith he holds.”

Ah, the twists and turns of their tale continue to captivate us all. Hailey Bieber, a woman with dreams yet to be fulfilled, and Justin Bieber, a musician whose melodies echo in our hearts, face a future uncertain, yet brimming with hope and possibility. Together, they navigate the rocky road of fame, love, and the ever-elusive adventure of parenthood. We eagerly await the next chapter, where their love story unfolds in surprising ways, leaving us breathless with anticipation and filled with admiration for their unwavering bond.

As the curtain falls on this chapter, we bid adieu to the musings of Hailey Bieber, a woman unyielding in her pursuit of happiness, a woman who dares to dream, love, and confront the world with unshakable grace. And Justin Bieber, a man whose voice carries the weight of emotions, whose journey weaves through triumphs and trials, guiding us through the labyrinth of life.

Until we meet again, dear readers, let us embrace the uncertainty, relish in the burstiness of life, and cherish those moments that stir our souls. For it is in the chaos and beauty of existence that we find the true essence of being human, ever yearning for connection, love, and a touch of the extraordinary.