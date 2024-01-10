Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She’d Want Millie Bobby Brown to Play Her in a Movie About Her Life

Since Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s release from prison at the end of December, she has risen to Internet stardom. From interviews to posting her outfits on TikTok, Blanchard definitely has not strayed from the public eye since her new freedom.

Recently, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Blanchard says she would like Millie Bobby Brown to act as her in a biopic about her life.

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend at the time were arrested in 2015 for the murder of Gypsy’s mother, “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who had been found stabbed to death in her home. Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but was released after serving a little over eight years.

Since her release from prison, Blanchard, now 32 years old, has done various interviews, made a trip to NYC, posted her outfits on TikTok, and selfies on Instagram. Blanchard has so far been open about her experiences with prison and her thoughts on her past as an abuse victim.

Millie Bobby Brown as Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

During a recent interview, when asked who she would ideally wish to play her in a biopic about her life, Blanchard immediately responded with Millie Bobby Brown.

“I think she would be good at playing me.” – Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Access Hollywood

Actress Joey King has already played the role of Blanchard in the short series ‘The Act.’ While Blanchard has not watched ‘The Act’ and doesn’t plan on it, due to not wishing to relive the abuse, she said that Joey King had her voice “spot on.”

Millie Bobby Brown has yet to comment on this. The actress is currently working on the fifth season of the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’

Filming for this final season of ‘Stranger Things’ is currently underway.

A Controversial Role

While there is no actual project in the works right now, and this is just a desire from Blanchard, many people are conflicted on this pick, saying that murderers should not be idolized and praised.

Others have stated on the platform X that since we already have ‘The Act’, there is no need for another enacted depiction of Blanchard’s life, and that it would only come as “disrespectful to the previous adaptation.”

Still others voice their sympathy for Gypsy Rose Blanchard, due to her difficult past under the care of her mother, “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Some are just not as familiar with the Blanchard’s story, and so are confused by the Internet’s current fixation on Blanchard and what she has to say.

Blanchard’s e-book, “Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom” was just released.Blanchard said in her Access Hollywood interview would be more of a reflection on her years in prison and her past with her mother.

There is also Lifetime’s documentary series “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard”, which is now available to watch.

As one of the most famous murder cases in America, there is speculation about whether or not this potential biopic about Blanchard will actually come into fruition or not.