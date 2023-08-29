Connect with us

A Look At Victoria’s Secret’s New Adaptive And Diverse Rebranding 

Victoria’s Secret will debut adaptive lingerie at New York Fashion Week this September.

Published

Models (L-R) Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes and Alessandra Ambrosio during 2014 VS Fashion Show on December 2, 2014 in London, England. Credit: FashionStock.com

The collection will feature bras and underwear that are part of the company’s Victoria’s Secret and PINK lines. The adaptive line introduces products with magnetic closures to make it easier to put on and take off.

The garments received the Gamut Seal of Approval, meeting the requirements established by disability experts. Victoria’s Secret states this adaptive clothing line will become available to purchase later this year in the fall on the website and in selected stores. 

Victoria’s Secret Reboot

Unlike some rival underwear brands, Victoria’s Secret has hurdled into an inclusive and diverse rebrand. Better late than never! Not only unveiling this adaptive clothing line but also introducing plus size models and size ranges as well as making exciting commitments and collaborations.

In May 2023, Victoria’s Secret debuted an online marketplace named VS&Co Lab, aimed at creating equality for women entrepreneurs of color and female-led brands, highlighting their sustainable enterprises. CEO Martin Waters has even gone so far as to make a statement saying the brand’s iconic Angels are no longer ‘culturally relevant’. Fuelled by the brand’s new attitude, celebrating diversity within models, from abled models to plus size.

For Victoria’s Secret, this rebrand has been an uphill battle. Although the push for size-inclusive marketing, some think this is forced, with outsiders questioning if these moves are token. This action of token inclusion seems to be a rising trend within the fashion industry. Either way, the Victoria’s Secret Angels are gone. 

@victoriassecret

Sensational, revolutionary, phenomenal—an iconic new collection debuts today. #YoureAnIcon #VictoriasSecret

♬ original sound – Victoria’s Secret

Adaptive Collection

The garments in the collection address disabilities ranging from arthritis to autism and will become part of the brand’s existing lines. Immediately the collection looks like typical lingerie, coming in a variety of colors and patterns. The collection will be shown on the non-profit Runway of Dreams show at New York Fashion Week this September.

Victoria’s Secret’s partnership with the organization will help give people with disabilities more visibility within fashion. The organization helped develop the collection and cast the show. This Victoria’s Secret show won’t be the Angels we’re used to; it will be something we have never seen before on a Victoria’s Secret catwalk. Diversity. 

One of the most common disabilities, the founder of Runway of Dreams, Mindy Scheier, says, is people with arthritis. Many older women have trouble reaching their back to connect the hook and eye closures. Wheelchair uses can be helped by additional openings in the panties. There are people with limb differences and neuromuscular diseases, making traditional bra closures impossible.

Victoria’s Secret designer worked with testers by Gamut to find solutions that could work for every disability. The solution they settled on is using magnets as closures. The two bra designs close at the front with magnets. The panties also use magnets with two side closures that don’t require the wearer to step through the leg holes. 

Adaptive Underwear Brands You Should Know

Liberare

Liberare started as a kickstarter campaign by a student whose mother suffered from a chronic illness that made getting dressed difficult. 

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian’s well-known brand SKIMS debuted a small but popular adaptive range in 2022 featuring all the ‘Fits Everyone’ range. Replacing seams with easy-to-use hook and eye closures.

Slick Chicks

Slick Chicks is one of the biggest brands in the adaptive lingerie industry. Their commitment to inclusivity and empowerment goes beyond selling underwear. That’s why they outsource the sewing of their products to MAS Holdings, a company in Sri Lanka that employs over 380 people with disabilities.

ModiBodi

ModiBodi is a UK-based brand well known for its leak-proof period underwear. They currently offer two styles of adaptive period underwear and period swimwear.

Adaptive underwear provide independence, ease and a sense of normality for those with disabilities who struggle to wear traditional underwear. Most designs use common features such as hooks and Velcro so that the bra or brief can be taken off without significant moving, bending or standing. These brands and the designs they created help hundreds of people everyday.

Written By

Student at Manchester Metropolitan University studying a master's in Luxury Fashion Management.

