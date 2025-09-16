5 Books to Satisfy You Before Sarah Dessen’s New Book

With 14 books in the last 23 years, author Sarah Dessen ruled the 2000s with her young adult contemporary books. Her heartfelt stories captured the hearts of teen girls and gave voice to high schoolers searching for their place.

When Dessen released her first novel, That Summer, in 1996, followed by Someone Like You in 1998, she quickly became a breakout author, amassing over 150,000 readers. By 2003, director Claire Kilner had adapted Dessen’s first two books into the film How to Deal starring Mandy Moore. She continued to release 12 more books, and in 2022, Netflix adapted her 2009 novel Along for the Ride.

Throughout her work, we follow a teen girl navigating love, loss, family, and friendship. While seemingly light-hearted, her books tackle hard themes that leave her readers (me, to be clear) in tears.

Dessen hasn’t published a book since The Rest of the Story in 2019. But after six years, she’s back with a brand-new YA contemporary novel, chock-full of the beautiful friendships and brooding musicians that we’ve come to love from her.

Change of Plans is set to release May 5th, 2026.

Just a few months ago, Cosmopolitan announced the news of her new book, including a cover reveal and exclusive information about Dessen’s upcoming projects. Dessen told Cosmo:

Change of Plans is about the lives we envision, those we end up living and the twists and turns in between. Cosmopolitan/Sarah Dessen

The cover of Dessen’s new book Change of Plans. (Credit: Amazon)

Here’s the official synopsis from Simon & Schuster:

Finley has always felt most comfortable in someone else’s shadow. Fortunately, she’s got Colin, her magnetic boyfriend, who sweeps her along for activities, friendships, and future plans. Then she goes on a last-minute trip with her distant mom to a family vacation house that Finley didn’t know existed and is now about to be sold. Her mom was estranged from her own parents and siblings since leaving home for college, and it’s a novelty for Finley to see her aunts and cousins, and to meet the handful of teens who work at the Egg, her aunt’s diner, and make up a found family of their own—including undeniably handsome guitarist Ben. Then her relationship with Colin goes into freefall, and Finley’s roadmap for life after high school is gone. She has no choice but to live, for the first time, without plans. The longer Finley stays, the closer she gets to the truth about why her mother stayed away—and why she’s brought Finley here now. And the closer she grows to new friends at the Egg, the more she starts to fall for charmingly awkward, soulful Ben and to realize how much of herself she’s been missing. By the end of the summer, nothing will be the same—for this community or for Finley herself. Simon & Schuster

Dessen also announced that Change of Plans would be the first in a new three-book deal with Simon & Schuster. We can expect more books from her in 2027 and 2028.

With nine months until the release, now is the perfect time to revisit some of Dessen’s best. While many fans of Dessen may be in their 20s like me, anyone can find a little piece of themselves in her characters and stories, regardless of age! So, here are five, five-star Dessen books that you should read if you’re looking for YA contemporaries that tell a meaningful story.

1. Saint Anything

Saint Anything by Sarah Dessen. (Credit: Amazon)

Since Saint Anything was the first Sarah Dessen book I ever read, it felt right to recommend it first. She writes worlds that feel lived-in and characters that feel real. So naturally, I went on to read every book she’s written.

The story follows Sydney, who has always lived in her brother Peyton’s shadow. After a drunk-driving accident, Peyton is under the spotlight for a different reason. Feeling invisible from her own family, Sydney meets the Chathams and, for the first time, feels seen. As she drifts from her own complicated family, she finds herself drawn to vivacious Layla and her quiet, protective brother Mac.

At the heart of this story, Sydney needs to learn to stand up for what’s right. Her growth and strength are admirable, and at times, it’s hard to read.

In the end, you’ll feel like you’ve learned a lesson about how the world is neither black nor white and you need to learn to live in the gray.

2. Just Listen

Just Listen by Sarah Dessen. (Credit: Amazon)

Through incredible storytelling, Dessen teaches young girls about the complexities of body image and the dangers of being a young woman in a man’s world.

After the night Annabel’s best friend Sophie drops her, she goes from “it-girl” to social pariah. At home, she has to watch her sister’s health rapidly decline, while her mother seems oblivious to both her sister’s condition and Annabel’s own sadness. When she meets reformed bad-boy Owen Armstrong he shows her kindness and honesty. Finally, Annabel begins to find herself again and the strength to confront the night she lost her best friend.

If you’re looking for something light-hearted and fun, this isn’t necessarily the right book. While the romance will leave you with all the butterflies, Dessen writes about themes that might be hard for some readers.

3. The Truth About Forever

The Truth About Forever by Sarah Dessen. (Credit: Amazon)

My personal favorite of all Dessen’s novels!

The Truth About Forever tells the story of Macy who recently lost her father to a heart attack. Since then, she’s been obsessed with planning her future. This includes her cut-and-dried boyfriend Jason and her boring library job. Until one day, she ends up working at a small catering company where she meets a handful of chaotic workers. Her new friends show Macy how to have passion for life again, while artistic Wes shows her how to find beauty in the small things.

This book has it all: hard-working women, sisterhood, a complicated family, and a new boy to root for.

Dessen once again balances a sad yet happy story, weaving the two masterfully and leaving her readers feeling emotionally drained in the best way.

4. Once and for All

Once and for All by Sarah Dessen. (Credit: Amazon)

Another book where Dessen doesn’t shy away from the tough reality of being a teen in America. Once and for All balances an emotional journey with a sweet, swoon-worthy romance and teaches us to believe in second chances.

Louna, being the daughter of wedding planner Natalie Barrett, has seen all sorts of weddings. After her first love ended tragically, she’s skeptical about believing in happily ever after. When she meets charming, happy-go-lucky Ambrose, he sees the side to Louna that she’s been hiding and is determined to show her that love and happiness still exist.

A harder read, Dessen puts heart and soul into a book about great tragedy.

Moreover, Ambrose is sunny and smiley which I find is a nice change of pace from the grumpy or brooding love interest we see so often.

5. Along for the Ride

Along for the Ride by Sarah Dessen. (Credit: Amazon)

Like many of Dessen’s books, family plays a big role in the story. Family and friends take center stage in this Netflix-adapted novel.

Ever since her parents’ divorce, Auden has had trouble sleeping. When she has the chance to spend the summer with her father and his new family in the beach town where they live, Auden’s hesitant at first. Once she’s in town, she lands a job at a boutique and befriends the other girls working there. She also gets to meet fellow insomniac Eli.

Dessen crafts an idyllic little beach town and as the book title suggests, takes you on a ride of ups and downs. It’s short yet powerful, and Dessen writes layered characters that will stick with you for years.

Sarah Dessen, a sleeper pick for risky writing

As you can see, Dessen’s book go beyond just fluff for teen girls. Not every book will be for everyone, but they tell stories of real girls facing real challenges.

Whether you’re picking her up for the first time, or revisiting her in your older age, Dessen reminds us that our journeys all look a little different and it’s important to remember we’re not alone.

I hope she continues to give young girls hope about finding friends, love, and overcoming hardships.