A Tesco Self-Checkout Turns Into A Dance Track

We live in a time where technology continues to evolve, so new developments in dance music shouldn’t be such a surprise; and yet, music bangers keep getting better and more creative. A recent dance track exceeds musical innovation, and we owe it all to Ben Suff Donk.
Donk created a dance track out of a surprising recording: noises from a Tesco self-checkout.
It doesn’t seem like it would be appealing. I can think of a few things that excite me more than a self-checkout, but this is for sure a banger.
The techno beats truly amplify the self-checkout beeps. They move in perfect unison, showing that this track definitely has the potential to become a hit on the dance-floor.
Check it out here:
I made this song out of Tesco noises pic.twitter.com/u5q33AjXL9
— BEN SUFF DONK (@bensuffdonk) April 13, 2018
