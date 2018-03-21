Women Hold The Power According To Advertising Week

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Advertising week has stood up and listened to women in the 100 year anniversary since women gained the right to vote.

To mark International Woman’s Day on 8 March, you may have noticed McDonalds’ turning their logo upside down in a move they’ve described as: “a celebration of women everywhere”.

image credit: McDonalds

We’re here to discuss the bigger issue surrounding this.

Women now lead some of the media’s biggest outlets, particularly in advertising. For example, Sheryl Sandberg at Facebook and the VP of EMEA, Nicola Mendlesohn run one of the most powerful firms in the world.

To mark International Women’s Day 2018 Advertising Week Europe, the world’s largest conference for advertising, marketing and technology, will host a series of talks to highlight some of the leading women in the industry. The four-day event starts on 19 March 2018 at Picturehouse Central, London.

Nicola Mendlesogn picks up on this and will host a discussion aimed at understanding the impact technology has had over the years and to "hear views on celebrating the centenary of the women's right to vote".

The timing for this event could not be better. 2018 is exactly 100 years since women gained the right to vote, and of course this was only the beginning for gender equality.

Nicola Mendlesogn picks up on this and will host a discussion aimed at understanding the impact technology has had over the years and to “hear views on celebrating the centenary of the women’s right to vote”.

Tricia Wilber, CMO at The Walt Disney Company, will also lead a panel of top marketers on the challenges or opportunities they face in sustaining growth, sharing bold leadership strategies and technology to facilitate positive change.

Tricia Wilber, CMO at The Walt Disney Company, will also lead a panel of top marketers on the challenges or opportunities they face in sustaining growth, sharing bold leadership strategies and technology to facilitate positive change.

To further honour the work of the suffragettes in this pivotal year, Helen Pankhurst will be talking to Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief of Stylist. Helen is the great-granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and granddaughter to Sylvia Pankhurst, both of whom were leaders in the suffragette movement.

Ahead of the event, Advertising Week released a list of female speakers for their 15thanniversary event in New York later this year.

Matt Scheckner, CEO of Advertising Week said: “Advertising Week has always been a reflective mirror of popular culture and it is only fitting that we reveal the initial roster of female thought leaders on International Women’s Day.”

