Re-Creation Of The Flintstones House Sells For $2.8 Million In California

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This Flintstones house replica was created by architect William Nicholson in 1976. This once tourist attraction was put on the market in hopes of being sold in 2015. After being rented out and offered on Airbnb; one lucky resident has finally purchased the house for $2.8 million.

The deja-vu experience you get from looking at these pictures is simply unreal! Just like the stony-orange house from the classic childhood show. Not only is the depiction spot on, on the outside, the inside doesn’t fall short with the realistic cement counters and walls. And of course the interior wouldn’t be right without the egg shaped storage compartments. However, the big difference is that this house is more high end, than vintage. Equipped with eight rooms and a garage, all being laced with a more “polished” look, rather than a stone age finish.

The only sad part of this fairytale house come true is that there is no proof of inspiration from the Flintstone cartoon, by the architect of the kitchen Eugene Tsui or Nicholson.

After looking at these photos, are you now fascinated by rich architecture? If so, check out this immaculate house that sold for $250 million.