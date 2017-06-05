Vandelism Of The Little Mermaid Statue Symbolizes Need for Change

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Copenhagen, a city that tops the UN charts for happiest place on earth, seems to be divided in regards to a controversial tradition. Each year, whalers on Faroe Islands kill about 800 Pilot whales by cornering them into a shallow bay and spearing them. This year in protest the beloved statue of The Little Mermaid was painted blood red. The message below the mermaid read “Denmark defends the whales of Faroe Islands.”

Denmark is torn on this issue, either up in arms over the gruesome tradition or offended by vandalism of The Little Mermaid Statue. Sea Shepard, the animal activist group that Xavier Figarella belonged to when he was deported in 2015 for protesting the whaling, tweeted an article about the message of the vandalism. However, they quickly made sure to follow up with this tweet: “please note… This act was NOT carried out by #SeaShepherd”.

The Little Mermaid Statue, based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Anderson, is becoming an unconventional canvas for activism in Denmark. The first occurrence of vandalism was in 1964 when the statue’s head was sawn off and stolen by politically motived artists. The mermaid has decapitated again since, as well as knocked off its base with explosives.

In 2004 a burqa was draped over the statue to protest Turkey’s application to join the European Union. The statue was dressed in a hijab in 2008. It is said that a dildo was attached to the statue’s hand and the statement allegedly connected with International Women’s Day. However, since then it has been legitimately and legally turned pink for the ‘International Day of the Girl’.

This is not the first time that The Little Mermaid Statue has been painted red, and as long as there’s such an uproar over the mass pilot whale killings, it won’t be the last.

