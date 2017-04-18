Tamagotchi Fans, Rejoice! They’re Back

Featured Image Credit: Getty

If you were looking for a bit of 90s kid nostalgia, you’re in luck. Soon, you can go through the same tragedies that you did as a kid. One of the greatest 90s (and early 2000s) crazes is coming back around.

Tamagotchis are coming back! For the 20th anniversary, Bandai has re-released the origional Tamagotchi in Japan. It’s almost time to go through the 5 Stages of Grief all over again.

They haven’t officially hit the market in America yet, but you can order the Japanese version online through Amazon.

My new tamagotchi is so high maintenance, all she does is eat and poop. I’m jealous — Safia Lamrani (@Safia_Jafia) April 14, 2017

I’m ready to be a better tamagotchi mom 😊 https://t.co/BXnuFh2v1a — Alisön (@Ballncheenoes) April 12, 2017

