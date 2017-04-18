Home / Stuff / Tamagotchi Fans, Rejoice! They’re Back

Tamagotchi Fans, Rejoice! They’re Back

By on 18th April 2017

If you were looking for a bit of 90s kid nostalgia, you’re in luck. Soon, you can go through the same tragedies that you did as a kid. One of the greatest 90s (and early 2000s) crazes is coming back around. 

Tamagotchis are coming back! For the 20th anniversary, Bandai has re-released the origional Tamagotchi in Japan. It’s almost time to go through the 5 Stages of Grief all over again.

They haven’t officially hit the market in America yet, but you can order the Japanese version online through Amazon.

Here are some tweets about it:

For more 90s goodness, you can read about the return of Ducktales.

I'm 19, I like to write, and I'm still figuring things out. I'm at the College of William & Mary with a major in Psychology and a minor in Creative Writing.
