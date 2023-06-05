Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Utah School District Bans Bible on Library Shelves. Book of Mormon Soon to Follow

The Bible was banned in some Utah schools for being too “pornographic,” parents followed with a request to review Book of Mormon.

Avatar photo

Published

Billion Photos/Shutterstock

The King James Bible was banned from some Utah elementary and middle school shelves, and parents are now demanding a review of The Book of Mormon, according to school officials. 

The Davis school district has enacted the measure due to the law passed in 2022 that allows parents to challenge books that contain “pornographic or indecent material,” according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Some Davis district parents felt like the law was being used to target the LGBTQ+ community, so they used their power to challenge the Bible.

The Bible includes “incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide,” said one parent in their request, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. This fits under Utah Code Section 76-10-1235, which states that anything “harmful to minors” on school property should be reviewed.

The King James Bible was the only translation taken off the shelves, as it was the only one that was challenged. The committee members unanimously decided that some parts of the specific translation are “too vulgar” for younger readers, hence why it was only taken off of elementary and middle school library shelves.

Book bans are not a new concept in the U.S.. Since 2020, there have been multiple instances of states working to ban books regarding race and gender.

What makes this Bible ban unique is that parents are basically using republican knowledge and words against them. They used words like “pornography” to describe books that explain gender exploration and cite it as challenging the “woke agenda.” So, when a parent challenges a book that most Republicans find value in teaching, they are automatically defensive. This is the frustration that Democrats have been feeling about the censorship all along.

According to a poll conducted by the American Library Association, 70% of parents oppose book banning in schools. In just the 2022 fall semester, 1,477 individual books have been banned, with the leading states being Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah, and South Carolina. The high number is credited to school officials “erring on the side of caution,” according to Pen America.

The committee has yet to decide on the Book of Mormon, but the Salt Lake Tribune is working to receive a copy of the complaint and ruling.

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

I am a junior journalism major Chinese minor at Texas Christian University. I have worked in student media since beginning my time at TCU and have since found my passion to be multimedia storytelling. I enjoy conducting extensive research for stories to make them as well-rounded as possible.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Tech

‘Pear Ring’: Could This Accessory End Dating Apps Forever?

The answer to Tinder might be a turquoise ring!

6 hours ago

Politics

GOP Divided as More and More Republicans Enter Presidential Race

As more Republicans announce their presidential bids, non-Trump voters are likely to divide themselves among the many candidates, including Ron DeSantis. Political analysts predict...

4 days ago

News

How Social Media Reacted to the Downing Street Car Crash

Social media had a field day when a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street last week.

5 days ago

Interesting

The Downfall of Buzzfeed News and Vice: What Went Wrong?

What went wrong and what could be done better.

5 days ago

News

Target Loses $9bn After Conservative Boycott Over Pride Collection

#BoycottTarget.

6 days ago
The logo for the French Open tennis tournament (Rarrarorro/Shutterstock) The logo for the French Open tennis tournament (Rarrarorro/Shutterstock)

Sport

French Open 2023 Preview: Latest News, Predictions, Dark Horses, and More

The French Open brings out some fun playing styles. Due to withdrawals and warm-ups, this year’s men’s French Open could have big surprises.

May 25, 2023

News

Virginia Teachers Sacked for Using the Wrong Pronouns for Their Students

There is a clear lack of guidance for schools on the use of pronouns meaning individuals are starting to take matters into their own...

May 24, 2023

Politics

NAACP Issues Florida Travel Advisory, Citing Anti-Black Legislation

The NAACP has joined Latino and LGBTQ+ groups in urging Americans not to travel to Florida.

May 23, 2023
A picture of planets floating above an open book. A picture of planets floating above an open book.

Science

The Death of Our Universe: What is ‘The Big Crunch’ Theory?

It might be 100 trillion years away, but what will the end of our universe look like?

May 23, 2023
Elon Mush and the Tesla robot Elon Mush and the Tesla robot

Tech

Why Was Elon Musk Pictured Kissing a Robot? (Explained)

Tesla reveals its new robot model.

May 23, 2023

News

The Death of Digital Media: Why Online News Outlets Like Vice are Shutting Down for Good

A new era for digital media may be approaching.

May 22, 2023

Politics

North Carolina Governor Vetoes 12-Week Abortion Ban

Abortion rights activists are happy with the veto, but worry that Republican legislators could override the decision.

May 16, 2023