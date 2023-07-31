Threads Update Finally Brings a Proper Following Feed to the ‘Twitter Killer App

Hold on to your hats, folks, ’cause Threads is about to take a leap into the big leagues! Meta’s rollin’ out a game-changing feature that’s gonna make your jaw drop like a wild roller coaster ride. You heard me right – a chronological feed of posts from the people you follow. That’s the ticket Threads needed to give Twitter a run for its money as the go-to source for real-time info!

But let’s face it, Twitter’s seen better days, thanks to the mighty Elon Musk bringing it down like a wrecking ball. Meanwhile, Threads is becoming the hottest spot for up-to-the-minute news and updates. So buckle up, ’cause we’re about to take this ride to the next level!

To get in on the action, make sure you’ve got the latest version of Threads. Now, the chronological feed might not pop up right away, but don’t worry – just tap that Threads logo or the home icon, and you can switch between the For You and Following feed like a pro.

Now, here’s the juicy stuff – Mark Zuckerberg himself announced this groundbreaking feature on his Instagram broadcast channel. And you know what? Adam Mosseri had hinted at it before. The Meta CEO’s got more tricks up his sleeve – Threads now comes with translations! If you stumble upon a post in a foreign language, just tap that bottom right corner, and voilà! It’ll be translated for you like magic.

But wait, there’s more! Meta’s thrown in a bunch of other cool features too. In the Activity tab, you can filter your notifications by follows, replies, mentions, and more. They even got you covered with a new follow button – makin’ it easier to keep up with your crew. And if you’re playin’ it safe with a private account, approving follow requests is a breeze now!

But hold on, ’cause this party’s just gettin’ started! Zuckerberg promised even more goodies down the road. Think postin’ to Threads from the web, direct messages, better search, and a TweetDeck-style setup to keep tabs on those awesome Threads posts.

Meta’s showin’ they listen to what you want – and that’s how you keep the people comin’ back for more. So get ready, ’cause Threads is takin’ you on an adventure you won’t wanna miss!