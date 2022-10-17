Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Truth Behind Twitch’s ‘Twitchcon’

‘Twitchcon’ or Twitch being a con?

Published

Twitchcon
Ink Drop/YouTube

With several conferences each year for content creators, such as Vidcon, many would think a conference like this would be fun and well-planned. That is until Twitchcon occurred. What went wrong with Twitchcon?

Conferences for enjoyers of streaming platforms and content creators are becoming more common. With Twitch’s “Twitchcon’ taking place in San Diego with around 30,000 attendees, one could assume that people thought they would be enjoying themselves there. So, what could have happened at Twitchcon to get the hashtag ‘#boycotttwich” trending? What went wrong with Twitchcon?

Physical Injuries

Lenovo and Intel’s interactive exhibit had a foam pit. People in the exhibit stood on one of two platforms and tried not to get knocked into the foam pit. However, the exhibit had not properly padded the pit. There was no padding on the concrete floor, which was one foot deep beneath the foam blocks at the top of the pit. Creators thought the pit was deeper than it was and were seriously injured due to this lack of knowledge. The two creators injured in the exhibit were ‘LochVaness’ and Adriana Chechik. ‘LochVaness’ dislocated her knee due to the exhibit, while Chechik broke her back in two places.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
CBS 8 San Diego/YouTube

This exhibit was not the only place where people were injured at Twitchcon. In a Twitch Rivals event called the Balloon World Cup, streamers aimed to keep balloons from hitting the ground. In attempting to do this, streamer ‘Zummmers’ fell and severely broke her ankle. With three different Twitch streamers’ injuries occurring at the convention, the public wasn’t too happy.

@zummmers/Twitter

Small Panel Rooms and Accessibility

Attendees of the event also seemed aggravated at the small panel rooms and the issues of accessibility that this caused. A prime example of this was the ‘Dream SMP Panel,’ a panel headed by influential Minecraft streamers on Twitch’s platform. The panel had a 400-person capacity. Twitch didn’t consider that one of the streamers on the panel, Dream, had just face revealed to 30.3 million subscribers. As a result, many people wanted to see him, and there were long lines outside the panel door to get in.

This large line created safety issues at the event and problems for those with disabilities and accessibility issues. There were several cases of people who suffered from accessibility issues being ignored at Twitch’s events, and disabled people getting into events was a constant issue at Twitchcon.

Misgendered Streamers

Another aspect of Twitchcon that upset the public was the misgendering of a few of their creators. Creators ‘Aimsey’ and ‘Cuptoast’ were labeled ‘she/her’ at a Twitch event at Twitchcon. This was an issue as ‘Aimsey’ uses any pronouns according to their Twitter account, and ‘Cuptoast’ uses he/they/it/she pronouns according to their Twitter account. Many viewed this as misgendering the creators and were very upset at Twitch’s ignorance towards their creators and their lack of inclusivity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
@Shroombies/Twitter

With the numerous issues that arose at Twitchcon, it is becoming more evident that Twitch lacks organization when working with content creators. Twitch needs to start accommodating its creators and audience, or else it may fall below the popularity of YouTube Gaming.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Ashe is a writer based out of several locations in Florida. In her freetime, Ashe enjoys listening to music, painting, and writing pieces that inspire thought.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

News

TikTok Accused of Taking 70% of Profits From Live Streams of Syrian Refugees

A new investigation has uncovered that TikTok and its middlemen receive the majority of donated money from refugees.

3 days ago

News

The Hans Niemann Report: Chess.com and FIDE Investigate

Chess.com investigate the recent Hans Niemann cheating scandal. Was there foul play at work? Has it all been blown out of proportion?

3 days ago
india poverty india poverty

News

3 Ways The Indian Government Are Tackling Poverty

A look at some crucial reforms that have seen to India's decline in poverty throughout the last decade.

4 days ago

News

Uvalde School District Suspended Their Police Force Following May’s School Shooting

"It's a win––a small win. We're not done."

5 days ago
Elon Mush shows new robot prototype Optimus at Tesla AI Day Elon Mush shows new robot prototype Optimus at Tesla AI Day

News

Is Elon Musk’s Newest “Baby” Another Bluster and Hype?

Tesla's new robot prototype Optimus appears primitive, compared to Boston Dynamics' Altas, but still gets recognition from expert.

October 7, 2022

News

World Cup Qatar Protests Grow Louder Over Human Rights Violations

As protests around this years World Cup location, Qatar, grow louder, read about the truth behind some of the claims.

October 7, 2022

News

North Korea Launches Test Missile Over Japan

Early Tuesday morning, on the 4th of October, Japanese residents in northern Japan were awoken by sirens and alarms warning of the presence of...

October 7, 2022

News

Elon Musk Claims the Cyber Truck Can Transform Into a Boat

This vehicle can do it all!...except look like an actual vehicle and not the Mars Rover.

October 5, 2022
Doomsday Doomsday

News

New Doomsday Date Once Again Isn’t Actually Doomsday

Are we even surprised?

October 1, 2022

News

Are We Living In A Simulation?

So, turns out we're definitely living in the Matrix.

September 28, 2022

News

The Truth Behind Twitch’s Gambling Ban

Scamming 55 people out of around $384,000: What happened for this ban to occur?

September 26, 2022
Adnan Syed Adnan Syed

News

Adnan Syed of Hit Podcast “Serial” Released from Prison￼

After 22 years in prison, Adnan Syed returned to family.

September 24, 2022