Penn College’s Faculty Charged Up for the Future: Launching a Pioneering EV Course

With the automotive industry’s shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), individuals in vehicle-related professions, including mechanics and manufacturers, must acquaint themselves with this emerging technology.

In response to this EV trend, Penn College has restructured its curriculum and equipped its faculty with the necessary resources to provide education in the field of EV systems.

The university has given its instructors the tools and knowledge to provide thorough instruction on electric car technologies.

Penn College started a course on Hybrid Automobiles more than ten years ago. The course covers electric car parts, infrastructure, and safety, in line with industry predictions.

But, as the electric car market grows quickly, the institution understands the need for a better teaching plan. Penn College now has a course that helps students get ready for the rapidly changing car industry.

Penn College’s Automobile Teaching Advancement

To stay up with the fast-changing automobile scene, Penn College launched its revolutionary Electric & Hybrid Automobile Technology program (AMT267) for the very first time in the Fall 2023 semester. To further enhance its curriculum, the college also plans to change its second-year electronics, HVAC, and drivability programs to ensure they include the most recent breakthroughs in electric vehicle technology.

Instructors Training for EV Expertise

The proactive efforts made by Penn College highlight its commitment to offering elite training in the discipline of EV technologies.

Two of its staff members, Christopher J. Holley, assistant professor of automotive, and Charles F. Probst, the automotive instructor in charge of demonstrating the new course, attended a complete three-day EV Pro+ training in Lansdale. The effort was started by a challenging six-week virtual preparation period that included comprehensive video material as well as associated exams designed to provide faculty members with the skills required to flourish in the field of electric vehicles.

Penn College’s Mission as an Academic Innovator in EV Curriculum

Penn College’s assistant dean for transportation innovations, Steven P. Keen, emphasized the business value of having EV Pro+ certified teachers on campus. This accreditation will establish Penn College as an expert in the field of education and training, especially in the motor vehicle sector, which is currently in dramatic evolution. Keen praised Holley and Probst for their hard work. They met the strict requirements. Keen expressed excitement for the new EV course’s growth and success.

The EV Pro+ program included a demanding curriculum overseen by instructor Mark Quarto, a former General Motors engineer known for his work in the design and manufacture of electric and hybrid automobiles. Over an entire day and a half, students learned about various efficient procedures developed by both government and commercial organizations. The in-depth education also featured an essential mathematical component, which increased the breadth of education.

Practical Training for Improved Safety Knowledge

The training’s practical phase took up the majority of the second day. Quarto explored a wide range of safety technology in this section, covering high-voltage protective gloves, leather covers, insulating testing tools, and diagnostic approaches. Following the extensive review, every individual was given the chance to put these safety precautions into action, enhancing their knowledge of this vital component of electric car repair and maintenance.

EV Pro+ Assessment and Validation Qualified for Excellence

Mr. Holley and Mr. Probst experienced a challenging evaluation procedure on the third day of their training. The test had a two-hour written part with 103 questions and a practical part at five different places.

Mr. Holley and Mr. Probst performed excellently in the assessment. They were honored to be among the first 100 people worldwide to receive an EV Pro+ level-one certification. The website of the Society of Automotive Engineers-Industry Technologies Consortia acknowledges this accomplishment, displaying their worldwide expertise. The Northwest Engineering and Vehicle Technology Exchange also recognizes this certification, and SAE-ITC’s Probitas Authentication licenses the education.

Penn College promotes EV safety and training.

The success of Mr. Holley and Mr. Probst has important effects on Penn College’s education goals and security policies. It makes sure that EV security is part of Penn College students’ education, emphasizing security and effectiveness in the lab.

This certification shows that the college is committed to keeping students safe and providing access to study current cars. Penn College recently added two 2023 electric cars, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a Hyundai Kona, to its collection. These vehicles were donated by Blaise Alexander Hyundai in State College, Pennsylvania.