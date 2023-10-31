Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech

Penn College’s Faculty Charged Up for the Future: Launching a Pioneering EV Course

Penn College introduces the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology course, leading the way in EV education with two industry-certified instructors.
Avatar photo

Published

Penn College, EV systems, Automobile technology
State College, Pennsylvania. Source: Shutterstock/McCarraher's Photo 0p

With the automotive industry’s shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), individuals in vehicle-related professions, including mechanics and manufacturers, must acquaint themselves with this emerging technology.

In response to this EV trend, Penn College has restructured its curriculum and equipped its faculty with the necessary resources to provide education in the field of EV systems.

The university has given its instructors the tools and knowledge to provide thorough instruction on electric car technologies.

Penn College started a course on Hybrid Automobiles more than ten years ago. The course covers electric car parts, infrastructure, and safety, in line with industry predictions. 

But, as the electric car market grows quickly, the institution understands the need for a better teaching plan. Penn College now has a course that helps students get ready for the rapidly changing car industry.

Penn College’s Automobile Teaching Advancement

To stay up with the fast-changing automobile scene, Penn College launched its revolutionary Electric & Hybrid Automobile Technology program (AMT267) for the very first time in the Fall 2023 semester. To further enhance its curriculum, the college also plans to change its second-year electronics, HVAC, and drivability programs to ensure they include the most recent breakthroughs in electric vehicle technology.

Instructors Training for EV Expertise

The proactive efforts made by Penn College highlight its commitment to offering elite training in the discipline of EV technologies.

Two of its staff members, Christopher J. Holley, assistant professor of automotive, and Charles F. Probst, the automotive instructor in charge of demonstrating the new course, attended a complete three-day EV Pro+ training in Lansdale. The effort was started by a challenging six-week virtual preparation period that included comprehensive video material as well as associated exams designed to provide faculty members with the skills required to flourish in the field of electric vehicles.

Penn College’s Mission as an Academic Innovator in EV Curriculum

Penn College’s assistant dean for transportation innovations, Steven P. Keen, emphasized the business value of having EV Pro+ certified teachers on campus. This accreditation will establish Penn College as an expert in the field of education and training, especially in the motor vehicle sector, which is currently in dramatic evolution. Keen praised Holley and Probst for their hard work. They met the strict requirements. Keen expressed excitement for the new EV course’s growth and success.

The EV Pro+ program included a demanding curriculum overseen by instructor Mark Quarto, a former General Motors engineer known for his work in the design and manufacture of electric and hybrid automobiles. Over an entire day and a half, students learned about various efficient procedures developed by both government and commercial organizations. The in-depth education also featured an essential mathematical component, which increased the breadth of education.

Practical Training for Improved Safety Knowledge

The training’s practical phase took up the majority of the second day. Quarto explored a wide range of safety technology in this section, covering high-voltage protective gloves, leather covers, insulating testing tools, and diagnostic approaches. Following the extensive review, every individual was given the chance to put these safety precautions into action, enhancing their knowledge of this vital component of electric car repair and maintenance.

EV Pro+ Assessment and Validation Qualified for Excellence

Mr. Holley and Mr. Probst experienced a challenging evaluation procedure on the third day of their training. The test had a two-hour written part with 103 questions and a practical part at five different places.

Mr. Holley and Mr. Probst performed excellently in the assessment. They were honored to be among the first 100 people worldwide to receive an EV Pro+ level-one certification. The website of the Society of Automotive Engineers-Industry Technologies Consortia acknowledges this accomplishment, displaying their worldwide expertise. The Northwest Engineering and Vehicle Technology Exchange also recognizes this certification, and SAE-ITC’s Probitas Authentication licenses the education.

Penn College promotes EV safety and training.

The success of Mr. Holley and Mr. Probst has important effects on Penn College’s education goals and security policies. It makes sure that EV security is part of Penn College students’ education, emphasizing security and effectiveness in the lab.

This certification shows that the college is committed to keeping students safe and providing access to study current cars. Penn College recently added two 2023 electric cars, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a Hyundai Kona, to its collection. These vehicles were donated by Blaise Alexander Hyundai in State College, Pennsylvania.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walmart, Advanced technology, designs, inventory Walmart, Advanced technology, designs, inventory

Tech

Walmart reveals $9 Billion Plan to Reform 1,400 Stores

Walmart's nine-billion-dollar investment introduces major upgrades to US stores, offering enhanced designs and revolutionary technology.

2 hours ago
Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff

Culture

AI and Technology: Brands That Are The Future of Fashion

AI and technology have changed the world of fashion, and it is exploring the limitless possibilities of our minds.

1 day ago
Technology , Innovation,China Technology , Innovation,China

Tech

Hard Tech: The Innovation Key for Next Generation 

Explore how hard tech is releasing the endless possibilities of the next generation of ideas. Investigate the game-changing innovations and techniques.

1 day ago
AI technology, New York City ,Technology AI technology, New York City ,Technology

Tech

New York City’s Next Frontier: The AI Action Plan

Dive into the exciting world of AI in New York City with the unveiling of the AI Action Plan.

October 21, 2023

Life

The 5 Hidden Stresses of Adulting

Suddenly high school doesn't seem so bad!

October 8, 2023

News

Advances in AI: ChatGPT’s New Features and How It Will Affect Academic Environments

OpenAI releases new features for ChatGPT

October 7, 2023

College

Is TikTok Bad for College Students?

TikTok for college students: friend or foe?

September 29, 2023
Woman packing up suitcase full of clothes Woman packing up suitcase full of clothes

Fashion

University Fashion: The Things You May Forget To Pack

Wondering what clothes to pack for university? Look no further!

September 28, 2023
kissing disease, glandular fever kisses kissing disease, glandular fever kisses

College

What on Earth is the Kissing Disease?

Everything you need to know about glandular fever a.k.a. mono a.k.a. the kissing disease a.k.a. the worst freshers’ flu of your life.

September 15, 2023

College

A Guide to Embracing Self-love Amidst College Expectations

Self-love looks like this, this, this, this!

September 14, 2023
Three college students enjoying their homework Three college students enjoying their homework

College

5 Habits That Will Make Sure You Have the Best School Year Yet

5 habits you can add to your life that can make your school year better.

September 4, 2023
Biden talking to crowd. Student Loan debt repayment plan. SAVE plan. Biden talking to crowd. Student Loan debt repayment plan. SAVE plan.

College

Biden Announces New Student Loan Debt Payment Plan: What Does It Mean For You?

How you pay back your student loan debt is changing, likely for the better. Read about what to expect and how to enroll in...

September 4, 2023