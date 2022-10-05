Elon Musk Claims the Cyber Truck Can Transform Into a Boat

Surprise surprise, Elon Musk is boasting about his Mars Rover…sorry Cyber Truck, again. This time he’s claiming that the Cyber Truck can turn into a boat and can travel across bodies of water that are not too choppy for a pretty decent distance. Musk of course loves to talk up his accomplishments so whether this is true or not remains to be seen until 2023.

Of course, Musk has a reason for why this needs to work…he has to get across the channel from one house to other. Insert eye rolling here. Not really thinking about the customer, just himself as usual. Starbase to South Padre Island is where this idea for a truck boat is born. Is this a good idea? Yes. But should customers’ needs be the reason behind this announcement? Absolutely.

Credit: Tesla Tech Central/YouTube

Credit: Tesla Tech Central/YouTube

Tesla trailers are an interesting addition to the fleet. Generally, electric trucks do not do well in the hauling department because they are lacking in torque to be able to pull heavy loads, something gasoline and even hybrid trucks can do with no problem. Maybe Tesla has figured out the secret to towing and hauling to make electric trucks able to compete for truck buyers’ attention. Whether the truck boat thing is real or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

