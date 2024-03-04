The Super Bowl Is Over: Now What?

Every year, NFL football comes to its end in February, and football fans and their loved ones are left with empty Sundays. Forced into fandom hibernation.

And it always seems to come sooner than it did last year. Luckily, as we count the days until the new season in September 2024, we will have the memory of an all time great Super Bowl. Let’s look back at the game, and look forward to a prosperous football future. Hut!

The Game

As I am sure you know, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII by a score of 25-22. It took all ten minutes of overtime to decide a winner, but the game didn’t exactly start the way it finished. The eventual losers, the San Francisco 49ers led for most of the game. For almost three full quarters, the game was a low scoring defensive battle, with the lone touchdown being thrown by 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who connected with Christian McCaffery on the play.

The game turned on a bit of a fluky play. Down 4 late in the third, the Chiefs punted the ball away to the 49ers Ray-Ray McCloud. The punt hit a 49er foot before Mccloud failed to field it cleanly. The Chiefs jumped on it, and one play later Patrick Mahomes found Marques Valdez-Scantling for a touchdown to give the Chiefs the lead.

This sequence says so much about what makes the Chiefs great. They had not been able to get anything going offensively, and San Francisco had not been giving anything away. But, when San Francisco finally made a mistake, the Chiefs did what all great teams do: they made their opponent pay.

The 49ers would retake the lead on a Jauan Jennings catch from quarterback Brock Purdy, but would see their extra point attempt blocked, keeping their lead at just three. So, needing a field goal for overtime, Patrick Mahomes calmly moved his side down the field, finding Travis Kelce on a huge third down conversion in which Kelce hit his fastest speed in seven years! It’s truly one of the great things about sports when we see one of the all time greats find a different gear in the biggest moments. Both Mahomes and Kelce fell into that category late in Super Bowl LVII.

Overtime Chaos

So, the game went to overtime, with the new playoff overtime rules being put use since they were approved after one the all-time great playoff games between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills two years ago. The 49ers won the coin toss and, to the shock of many, elected to take the ball first. This moment has been well documented since. The Chiefs were prepared to give it to the 49ers anyway, and had gone over the new overtime rules twice a week throughout the playoffs. The 49ers did not seem so prepared.

In the overtime period, the 49ers were held to a field goal on their opening drive, meaning the Chiefs could win the game with a touchdown. I would wager a guess that most people who have watched Patrick Mahomes throughout his career knew the game was lost for San Francisco when they kicked that field goal.

With all the time in the world and a championship on the line Patrick Mahomes marched his team down the field, including a 4th and 1 keeper conversion, and a huge scramble up the middle to get inside the 49ers 10 yard line. Then, he made what is probably the defining play of his career up to this point: a Super Bowl-winning touchdown pass to reborn Chief Mecole Hardman.

The Man of the Moment: Patrick Mahomes

That moment has brought a whole new set of arguments and takes to sports media over the past week. Where does Mahomes rank among the greats? Has he already passed Tom Brady? Things like that. What is inarguable about Mahomes is that in the six years he has been a starter in the NFL, there has been no one better.

It is also inarguable that his six year run is the greatest by any quarterback to start their career. In his first six years as a starter, Mahomes is first in passing yards, touchdowns, passer rating, wins, playoff wins, MVPs, Super Bowls (tied with Brady), and Super Bowl MVPs among quarterbacks in that span of their careers. Everything you could possibly want, he is the best at.

Mahomes has also adjusted his game. When he became the starter in Kansas City six years ago, the offense was known for two play drives, with defenses failing to stop his huge arm, and the blinding speed of the Chiefs wide receiver corps. Defenses adjusted and started playing to prevent the big play, so Mahomes followed suit.

He has now become the best pre-snap quarterback in the league, and mastered the art of game management. He takes what the defense gives him, and when they get too greedy he punishes them. Make all of the Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, or Aaron Rodgers cases you want, but it is hard to argue that any player in NFL history has reached the level Mahomes is playing at right now.

USHER!

usher, lil jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade pic.twitter.com/plzVd4gz2U — rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 12, 2024

Also, USHER performed the halftime show! He played the hits, dusted off some oldies, and brought out Ludacris, Lil’ John, and Alicia Keys. I’m not one to judge musical performances, but USHER appeared to operate with supreme confidence. He seemed ready for the moment. Great use of the roller skates, too. 10/10.

What’s Next for the Chiefs?

Back to football. The Chiefs are intent on three-peating, it would seem. At the podium after the game, Mahomes was already stating his will to push for a third consecutive title next season. Just minutes after throwing a Super Bowl winning touchdown, he’s thinking about the next one.

He has a right to. This was the year to get the Chiefs. The offense struggled for large portions of the season. They led the league in drops. They couldn’t score in the second half. And yet, they won the whole thing. It’s hard to imagine that they don’t upgrade on pass catching positions this offseason. Andy Reid is staying put, as is Travis Kelce. The defense, which had a historic run this postseason, is young and ascending thanks to a few top notch draft classes. It’s hard to imagine the Chiefs not being back in the Super Bowl next year, despite the AFC being loaded with talent.

What’s Next for the 49ers?

Brock Purdy discussing plans and new offensive schemes ahead of Super Bowl Matchup Credit: YouTube/David Lombardi

The 49ers are the most talented team in the league. It’s a good thing, but it is not sustainable. They have so much talent that not everybody is going to get a big contract. The way you sustain success in the NFL is through the quarterback position. To be great year in, year out, you need a quarterback who elevates those around him. Mahomes is a perfect example of this. Brock Purdy, of the 49ers, is not a great example of this. Purdy has been impressive for about a season and a half. Great numbers, lots of wins.

However, Purdy appears to be elevated by the many great players on his offense and defense. The offense alone has six current or former All-Pros (not Pro Bowlers – ALL PROS). The 49ers are likely going to give Purdy a big contract next year, which will force them to let go of some seriously talented players. Then the question will become: can Purdy elevate the team when he is taking up so much salary cap space? Time will tell. San Francisco will still probably be excellent next year, but the future is another matter. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are a safe bet to keep things steady.

What’s Next for the NFL?

The NFL is helped and hurt by the Chiefs’ greatness. It is amazing having perhaps the best athlete in the world as the face of your league, but parity is becoming hard to come by, in the AFC at least. The AFC is loaded with incredible quarterback talents, and Mahomes has slain all who have attempted to dethrone him. One would surmise that the NFL is going to prop up Mahomes as “The King” and all other ascending quarterbacks will be “challengers to the throne.” Make it a Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings kind of vibe. I’ll tune in.

The Taylor Swift Thing

Taylor Swift performing during the Eras Tour. Credit: YouTube/ Taylor Swift

Oh yeah, and there is the small aspect of this NFL season that is Taylor Swift. Due to her relationship with Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, Swift (the biggest musician in the world right now) has appeared at many NFL games this year. This has led to all kinds of conspiracies and, frankly, sexist rhetoric being tossed in her direction on social media.

Personally, I have loved every second of the Taylor-Travis timeline. I am a fan of them both. I hope they are happy together, it sure seems like it, and I wish other people could see it that way.

From a business perspective, the NFL has capitalized on the relationship and gotten an entirely new demographic out of it. Female viewership has skyrocketed. More people are watching football than ever.

From the perspective of an avid NFL consumer, this was a bright spot and a fun story in the middle of what was a rough season of NFL football. The defensive emphasis on not letting up big plays has made the games more monotonous than in past years. The playoff games were good, but the only true classic may have been the Super Bowl itself, and even that was bad for three quarters. The on-field product has taken a hit. Many are saying coaching is becoming lazier and players are not about winning as much anymore. Taylor Swift enhanced a product that has taken a step back in the past year. More power to her. Hopefully we see her next season.

Looking Ahead (Maybe a Little Early)

Lamar Jackson taking off

Speaking of next season, it may be early, but let’s look ahead to the 2024-2025 NFL season. Here are few stories to look forward to:

The Chiefs are going for three in a row.

The Rams and Bengals (played each other in Super Bowl LVI) look to contend again.

Ravens revenge tour?

Aaron Rodgers returns.

The litany of young quarterbacks in the AFC South (CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis)

Dak Prescott’s last chance in Dallas?

Can the Eagles get it right and become contenders again?

The amazing rookie quarterback class.

…and so much more!

Free agency and the draft wil be fun for sure, but the game, as always, will be missed the most. Until next fall, my fellow football fanatics!