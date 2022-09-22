Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

PFC: The Birth of Family-Friendly Combat Sports

Pillow Fighting has been drawing quite a big crowd recently, here’s why.

Published

Credit: YouTube/PFC Pillow Fighting Championship

Since the UFC made the transition from its status as a freak show to a legitimate sport, there has been an emergence of similar brands.

Youtubers entering the boxing ring have also brought extra attention to the combat market. With the countless new promotions arising, it’s clear that the combat sports market is in its prime. Countless bizarre examples of combat sports have arisen recently. From slap fighting to Phone-Box Fighting, Car-Jitsu and even Medieval MMA, countless new combat sports are emerging for better or worse. One of the better examples is the PFC.

Pillow Fighting Championships

The PFC: Pillow Fighting Championships, has been buzzing up a storm recently. Although the idea seems silly at first, it isn’t hard to see the reason why.

Credit: PFC Pillow Fight Championship

Rules

PFC has carved out its own set of rules to create the most exciting and competitive space. They even designed their own set of pillows to work in the best way possible with the fights. Fights consist of:

  • Three 90-second rounds
  • Points given for blows to the head, 2 for a “spinning back pillow.”
  • 3 points for a knockdown
  • Not allowed to hold opponents arm while striking
  • No strikes or grappling allowed without the use of the pillow

Family Friendly

A significant factor in PFC’s success and future is its status as a combat sport that is watchable and accessible to everyone. There is no severe damage in the fights or knockouts, meaning the whole family can watch. In other words, the sport takes the competition and excitement of combat sports and removes the violence.

To expand this image, the company has created PFC kids. They are even looking to integrate pillow fighting into physical education curriculums.

There are also no limits on how many events an athlete can compete in and no barriers to entry. The PFC website even has a dedicated section providing details on how you can enter. PFC is providing a unique opportunity for athletes.

Isaiah, “The Natural Triana,” a young commentator for PFC, and a highly accomplished athlete already, summed up the appeal of Pillow Fighting perfectly,

“It’s thrilling, very competitive, crazy, and safe for everyone. Whoever sees it wants to try it and I can take the people who are watching inside the fight, pillow pop by pillow pop.”

A Legitimate Sport?

Speaking upon the first PFC events, which leaned into the softer aspects of the sport, CEO Steve Williams stated that within “ten seconds,” he knew it’d be the wrong direction. You can see this belief within the PFC product now. From the high production value to the signings of countless legitimate athletes to the quality of the matches, the PFC intends to push its product as a sport, not a spectacle. The fights are incredibly cardio-intensive and competitive. Williams’ perspective on the sport is that there is nothing more legitimate than two people trying to take each other’s heads off, whether the results end in blood and knockouts or not. It is hard to disagree; a great fight is a great fight.

It will be interesting to see how the PFC grows within the next few years. Recently reaching 2 billion social media views and a nearly endless amount of media coverage, it appears that the sky is the limit. PFC has put a wholesome spin on the experimental combat sports trend. They are pushing an entertaining product and will continue to grow as long as they can carry on doing so.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Sims 4 The Sims 4

Entertainment

The Sims 4 To Be Made Available For Free in October

EA and Maxis announces that The Sims 4 is going to be available for free for players this autumn after eight years

20 hours ago
Andrew Callaghan Channel 5 Andrew Callaghan Channel 5

Entertainment

Andrew Callaghan’s Channel 5 is Coming to HBO

His career is all gas no breaks.

2 days ago
All American: Homecoming All American: Homecoming

Entertainment

‘All American: Homecoming’ Returns This October: Are You Ready For More Jaw-Dropping Drama?

The ultimate battle that’ll occur in season two is Simone vs. Thea.

3 days ago
Britney Spears Instagram Britney Spears Instagram

Celebrity

How Britney Spears Became The Queen of Instagram Controversy

She's causing quite a stir

4 days ago
Twin Peaks Twin Peaks

Entertainment

30 Years of ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’: A Retrospective

I'll see you again in thirty years...

4 days ago
most annoying sound most annoying sound

Interesting

Is This The Most Annoying Sound On The Internet?

Seriously, this sound is everywhere.

5 days ago
Assassin balances on rooftop In front of a beautiful Japanese dusk. Assassin balances on rooftop In front of a beautiful Japanese dusk.

Entertainment

Should Fans Be Excited About The New Era of Assassins’ Creed?

Will Assassins Creed 'Infinity' usher in a brave new world for the ageing video game franchise?

6 days ago
Farming games barn Farming games barn

Entertainment

The Powerful Popularity of Farming Games

Slow-paced farming video games expose some of the most prominent anxieties in modern life.

7 days ago
Disney D23 Disney D23

Uncategorized

Disney’s Most Exciting Upcoming Releases From D23

Disney Princesses take reign at this years D23 Expo along with many other fan favorite that have the internet buzzing with excitement.

September 15, 2022

Celebrity

Zac Efron Says His Insane Baywatch Training Pushed Him Into a ‘Deep Depression’

In order to achieve his Baywatch body, actor Zac Efron felt his health decline as a result, something he warns his viewers about.

September 14, 2022
106 & Park 106 & Park

Entertainment

Hip Hop Culture: Remember When 106 & Park Ruled The Early 2000’s?

In 2003, Jay-Z caused a media frenzy when he announced his retirement on 106 & Park.

September 12, 2022
Michael Flatley Blackbird Michael Flatley Blackbird

Entertainment

Is Michael Flatley’s ‘Blackbird’ the Worst Movie of 2022?

Rated 1-star on Rotten Tomatoes.

September 11, 2022