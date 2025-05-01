Reform UK Storms Universities – But Are Students Listening?

Societies are an indispensable part of university life for many students. They’re a great way to expand your social network, try new activities, and make new friends. But what happens when a new right-wing society starts to purport deliberately divisive and extreme political views? And, more importantly, what do students think about all this?

Reform UK is a right-wing populist political party in the UK. The party has controversial anti-immigration policies, such as the freezing all ‘non-essential’ immigration and banning discussions relating to transgenderism and gender questioning in primary and secondary schools. In general terms, people sometimes say that the party takes a strong line against the ‘woke’ ideology of Gen Z. But its growing influence, especially amongst young voters, is undeniable.

In the UK’s most recent general election, Reform placed third in terms of votes (after the Labour and Conservative Parties). They won five seats in Parliament, a party record. Yet, a recent MRP projection poll indicated that Reform UK would win the most seats in Parliament if a General Election were held immediately. Due to the party’s explosive surge in popularity, it’s no wonder that several “Reform UK”- inspired societies have emerged in universities.

Could your university become the next ‘political battleground’?

Currently, there are Students’ Union-ratified Reform UK societies in the University of Exeter, Durham University, the University of East Anglia, and the University of York. As The Tab was quick to point out, the first three universities just so happen to be the three Russell Group universities with the most white students.

In May, Exeter’s Reform Society was officially ratified by the Students’ Union. Its committee members – all white men – are posted publicly on its Instagram.

But in the other universities, the lists of committee members aren’t public. This hides the societies in a foreboding sense of mystery. Unless the members voluntarily come forward, other students have no idea who the members are. This can be quite intimidating for students – especially those who are queer, non-binary or people of colour.

Are students largely unbothered by Reform UK Societies?

In some universities, the new Reform UK societies have barely raised an eyebrow. After all, most universities already have societies representing other political groups, so why should Reform be any different? Universities are historically free-spirited and open-minded institutions, wherein social norms are challenged and free speech is anchored.

One student at Durham University said: “I’ve asked around various people and no one was even aware it existed…”.

The student also noted that “they have a very small Instagram presence.”

But on the other hand, there are large pockets of students who do massively care about the rise of this new breed of society.

Other students are feeling cross, confused… and conflicted

One student at the University of York said, “The aim of a university is to promote freedom of interest and freedom of expression. With every other political party having their society, I don’t have any particular problem with Reform UK Society being formed. That is, so long as they don’t use the freedom of expression given to them by the university to attempt to restrict those freedoms from others.”

“The unfortunate fact is that Reform is a party, under not only their politics but the general attitude of their leaders, fosters an environment where the attitudes that others would consider hateful are not only accepted, but actively fostered for the sake of party unity and ideology.”

“Whilst in theory, I don’t mind the society existing, the party they support does say things in its manifesto that border on hate speech. For example, they want to ‘ban transgender ideology’. Looking at their elaboration, this seems to be nothing but a targeted attack on a minority because of ideology.”

“Ask yourself this: would you be ok with an ‘anti-trans society’ running? No, of course not. But the Reform society existing is essentially just an extension of something like that. So I absolutely could see people being uneasy knowing they’re on campus.”

‘Free Speech’ written on cardboard, as a sign of protest (Image: Shutterstock\Seanm)

What does this mean for marginalised students?

Students whose identity is threatened by the existence of these groups are entitled to feel sceptical about their existence. University is the prime time for people to start openly exploring their gender identity. Encouraging groups like Reform looks like it might be adding risk to already marginalised groups.

And it isn’t just transgender people. People of colour, non-heterosexual people, and other minorities might feel threatened by the rise of Reform societies. They might fear for their safety on campus, and what this means for the future of the country.

To channel these rising feelings of fear, some students have resorted to more public demonstrations of their contempt. Over the past few months, masses of students have banded together to stage public protests and write open letters to the Universities, campaigning against the Reform societies.

In York, one protester against Reform said: “Of course we have free speech, but there’s ‘free speech’, and there’s free speech that can hurt others and that can make people feel unsafe.”

What are the Students’ Unions doing about this?

In order to become an officially-ratified society, every group must agree to adhere to specific codes of conduct, set in place by the Students’ Unions. Loosely speaking, they must promise to uphold the University’s values and not show contempt or disrespect for other students. These precautions help ensure that all students are safe from discrimination on campus.

Limiting their free speech and not allowing these groups to form could have dangerous consequences. If these groups aren’t allowed to become fully ratified societies, nothing is requiring them to uphold the codes of conduct. The members of these groups could, in theory, do or say anything. There are also more long-term implications of withholding students’ free speech. Doing this might generate further division on campus and interfere with the University’s free speech policies.

Since Reform UK is continuing to grow, it looks like Reform societies won’t be going away anytime soon. Gen Z, the ‘woke generation‘, is perhaps not as homogenous as it seems. We’ll probably see more universities follow in this direction. There should be clear guidelines that these societies – and all societies, for that matter – must follow to ensure that marginalised groups are protected. But other than that, this looks like something that students will have to learn to live with going forward.