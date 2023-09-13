Connect with us

SpaceX launches 21 new Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX launches 21 new Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket
Image source: twiiter@spacex
Image source: twiiter@spacex

Buckle up, folks, because SpaceX just shot another batch of those high-tech web wizards, the Starlink satellites, skyward! In a late-night spectacle that unfolded like a sci-fi rendezvous with the cosmos, Elon Musk’s space juggernaut took flight from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in sunny California. It all went down at 11:57 p.m. PDT on a balmy Monday night (or shall we say, early Tuesday morning for our friends on the East Coast and global timekeepers at 0657 UTC).

Now, let’s dive into the nitty-gritty of this celestial show. This mission, bearing the moniker “Starlink Group 7-2,” had a singular goal – to fling 21 sleek, second-gen Starlink satellites into a spatial dance, pirouetting gracefully in an orbit that measures 185 by 178 miles (that’s about 297 by 286 kilometers), all while swaying to a 53-degree angle relative to our Earth’s equator. These cosmic messengers, known as the V2 Mini, are like the pint-sized sidekicks of the full-fledged V2 Starlink satellites SpaceX plans to unveil down the cosmic highway with their Starship, the ultimate reusable space unicorn.

This rocket rodeo, ladies and gents, marked the 18th chapter in the saga of V2 Mini satellite launches. With fiery gusto, the Falcon 9 soared into the night sky, its first stage giving it the beans for about two and a half minutes before tagging in the trusty second stage to finish the orbital hustle. The first stage, old-timer B1071 by name, was on its 11th rodeo in space’s wild west and aimed to stick the landing on the drone ship ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ This high-seas hero was stationed a cool 416 miles (or a staggering 670 kilometers) downstream from Vandenberg, right there off the Baja California coast. And believe it or not, this rocket wrangler nailed the bullseye about eight and a half minutes post-liftoff.

As for that second stage, it had its own ballet moves to perform. First, it rocked a burn to slip into an initial parking orbit, a celestial limbo of sorts. Then, it coasted, cool as a cucumber, for a leisurely 45 minutes. But just when you thought the show was over, it pulled off a two-second sizzler to lock into the sweet spot of its intended orbit. SpaceX sent out the bat signal an hour later, confirming that the 21 new kids on the cosmic block were officially settled in their space digs.

Now, for a little fun with numbers, courtesy of our cosmic accountant, Jonathan McDowell, who keeps a close eye on all things space-related from his post at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. Brace yourselves, because this launch catapulted the Starlink satellite count to a staggering 5,091. Yes, you read that right – 5,091 little blinky dots winking down at us from the heavens.

And in case you missed the memo, back in May, SpaceX bragged about more than 1.5 million Starlink subscribers. That’s right, folks – one point five million earthlings surfing the interstellar waves beamed down by Elon’s cosmic wizards. This internet extravaganza isn’t just a backyard barbecue; it’s a global shindig! Starlink’s got its hands (or should we say antennas) in over 60 countries, serving up internet delights to the far reaches of our blue planet.

So there you have it, folks, another cosmic chapter in the SpaceX saga. It’s like Elon Musk is tossing us satellite-shaped confetti from the heavens, one dazzling launch at a time. And as the Starlink constellation continues to grow, who knows what interstellar surprises are just around the corner? Grab your telescopes and buckle up; we’re in for a wild ride through the cosmic neighborhood!

