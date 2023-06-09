United Launch Alliance Successfully Test Fires Its Vulcan Rocket

The successful test firing of the new Vulcan rocket by United Launch Alliance marks a significant step forward in their preparation for the maiden launch of the rocket. The two Blue Origin-built BE-4 rocket engines were ignited for 6 seconds, bringing ULA closer to their launch plans. The company has stated that they are over 98 percent through the qualification program for the Vulcan rocket.

During the test firing, the BE-4 engines ignited at T-4.88 seconds and operated at 60% power for 2 seconds before powering down. The Vulcan Centaur rocket has faced several delays, including an anomaly with the Centaur V upper stage during qualification testing. ULA is currently investigating the cause of the anomaly and determining if changes need to be made to the flight article stacked on Vulcan.

Blue Origin had originally planned to deliver two flight-ready BE-4 engines to ULA by 2020, but delays pushed the delivery to late 2022. After integration onto the Vulcan rocket’s first stage, it was transported to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Ignition of the Blue Origin built BE-4 engines (Credit United Launch Alliance)

The successful Flight Readiness Firing (FRF) test sets the stage for the planned Summer launch of the Vulcan Centaur carrying Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar lander and Amazon’s first two Kuiper satellites. The Vulcan Centaur rocket needs to complete two successful launches to qualify for national security and government payloads, including the launch of Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser space plane.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket offers various configurations to accommodate different payload sizes, including the option to fly with 2, 4, or 6 solid rocket boosters. The maximum configuration with 6 SRBs provides a thrust of 3.8 million pounds. ULA is also working on its SMART re-use system, which aims to recover and refurbish the BE-4 engines for future missions.

The specific timeline for when ULA will begin utilizing the reusability capability has not been announced yet. With its flexibility and capabilities, the Vulcan Centaur rocket is poised to play a significant role in launching various payloads, including Amazon’s Kuiper satellite constellation and U.S. Space Force national security missions.

