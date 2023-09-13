Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Science

Scientists believe black holes are lurking much closer to Earth than we previously thought

Scientists suggest that black holes may exist much closer to Earth than previously believed.
Avatar photo

Published

Black Hole
Image Source: NASA/ESA and G. Bacon (STScI)

In the vast expanse of our Milky Way, you might think it’s all sunshine and stardust, but hidden away, in the shadowy corners of our galactic neighborhood, there’s a cosmic enigma lurking. A cosmic gang, if you will, of small black holes, playing hide-and-seek among the stars. The numbers are staggering, with estimates ranging from 10 million to a jaw-dropping 1 billion of these stellar mass black holes.

Now, before you start picturing an interstellar census, here’s the kicker – we can’t see these cosmic rogues unless they’re feeling particularly active and, let’s face it, they rarely are. It’s like trying to count fireflies on a moonless night.

Currently, we only have about 20 of these stellar mass black holes on our galactic radar, and the closest one, Earth’s potential cosmic neighbor, sits a mere 1,565 light-years away. But, hold onto your cosmic hats, because a recent study is about to turn that perception upside down.

Picture this: a group of astronomers, armed with their cosmic detective tools, decided to take a closer look at the Hyades cluster. Located just a stone’s throw away at a cosmic scale – 150 light-years – this cluster of stars revealed some hidden secrets.

It turns out that amidst the Hyades, in the heart of this celestial sibling reunion, there might be not one, but two or three stellar mass black holes having a quiet cosmic picnic. Yes, you heard that right, black holes casually hanging out in our celestial backyard.

To understand this revelation, you need to know a bit about the Hyades. It’s like a celestial family reunion, stars that were born together from a colossal cosmic cloud. They’ve been hanging out together for around 625 million years, but now some of them are getting ready to part ways. In the heart of the cluster, where stars are cheek by jowl, things get a bit rowdy, like a cosmic mosh pit. This chaos increases the odds of stellar encounters and mergers.

Now, where there’s chaos, there could be black holes, those mysterious cosmic voids. We’ve suspected their presence before but finding them is like searching for a needle in a haystack since they don’t shine unless they’re having a star-snack.

The Hyades secret was uncovered indirectly. Astronomers, using data from the Gaia satellite, modeled the cluster’s motion and mass, then played cosmic matchmaker with their computer simulations. Guess what? The most compatible models included two or three stellar mass black holes.

These black holes could still be mingling with the stellar crowd or were booted out less than 150 million years ago, orbiting the cluster like cosmic ghosts. Even if they were heading our way (which they’re not), they’re not in any hurry. We’re talking about a snail’s pace in cosmic terms.

Besides, black holes, despite their ominous reputation, don’t have a greater gravitational pull than your run-of-the-mill stars with the same mass. So, no need to fret; we’re as safe as we were before this cosmic revelation.

But this discovery isn’t just about cosmic neighborhood watch. It’s about understanding these elusive stellar mass black holes and how they shape the lives of star clusters and contribute to gravitational waves. It’s like peeling back the cosmic curtain to learn more about our galactic neighbors, those dark, enigmatic characters that keep us on our toes in this celestial dance.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

black holes black holes

Science

Scientists baffled as black holes ‘burp up’ stars they ate years before

Scientists left puzzled as black holes appear to expel stars they devoured years earlier, challenging our understanding of these cosmic phenomena.

2 days ago
asteroids, Nasa, Earth asteroids, Nasa, Earth

Science

5 Asteroids—Some As Big As A Plane—Will Pass By Earth This Week: What We Know

Five Asteroids, Including Plane-Sized Ones, to Safely Pass Earth This Week: Here's What We Know

5 days ago
Comet Nishimura Comet Nishimura

Science

Comet Nishimura will pass Earth for first time in over 400 years

Spot Comet Nishimura Before It Vanishes for Over Four Centuries

5 days ago
asteroids, Nasa, Earth asteroids, Nasa, Earth

Science

5 asteroids, including 2 the size of an airplane, are zooming close to Earth this week

Earth to Experience Five Asteroids, Including Two as Large as Airplanes, This Week

7 days ago
OSIRIS-REx spacecraft OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Science

NASA to Share Sample Retrieval Preparation Details as OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Nears Earth

NASA to Provide Insight into Sample Retrieval Preparations as OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Approaches Earth

August 30, 2023
Earth Earth

Science

Sun’s ‘Cannibal’ Eruption Threatens Earth’s Magnetic Field

The Sun's potentially catastrophic "cannibal" eruption poses a serious threat to Earth's magnetic field

July 19, 2023
A vibrant aurora display during a geomagnetic storm. A vibrant aurora display during a geomagnetic storm.

Science

Solar Storms Trigger Highest Thermosphere Temperature in 20 Years

Solar Storms Trigger Record-High Thermosphere Temperature in Two Decades: Earth's Extraordinary Response Revealed.

June 23, 2023
The planetary radar has detected asteroid 2016 AJ193, which is classified as a near-Earth asteroid. This particular asteroid marks the 1,001st observed by the radar. The planetary radar has detected asteroid 2016 AJ193, which is classified as a near-Earth asteroid. This particular asteroid marks the 1,001st observed by the radar.

Science

A Skyscraper Sized Asteroid is Set to Make a Close Pass on Earth Tomorrow

A sizable asteroid is set to make a close encounter with Earth tomorrow, but experts assure that there is no cause for concern.

June 15, 2023
Black Hole flash of light Black Hole flash of light

Science

Flash of Light Brighter Than One Trillion Stars Leads to Black Hole Breakthrough

Witness the brilliance of a flash of light that surpasses a trillion stars, unveiling groundbreaking insights into the mysteries of supermassive black holes.

June 9, 2023
Asteroid Asteroid

Science

‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid Set to Zoom Past Earth Next Week – Here’s How to Watch it Live!

Brace yourself for an exciting celestial event as a "potentially hazardous" asteroid prepares to safely zoom past Earth next week.

June 5, 2023

Science

Rare Solar ‘Superstorm’ Could Ruin the Earth’s Internet

The internet detox that we CAN'T say no to.

September 11, 2021

Videos

WATCH: Plane Passenger Records An Unexplainable, Shape-shifting “UFO” Above Earth

Does this prove that aliens exist?

August 1, 2021