Scientists baffled as black holes ‘burp up’ stars they ate years before

Scientists left puzzled as black holes appear to expel stars they devoured years earlier, challenging our understanding of these cosmic phenomena.
Published

black holes
In the world of science news this week, a fascinating array of discoveries and phenomena have captured our attention.

Astronomers have made a remarkable revelation about black holes—they emit significant amounts of stellar remnants years after consuming stars. This cosmic phenomenon, akin to a hearty meal leading to a little gaseous emission in humans, is estimated to affect up to 50% of black holes.

Scientists have identified a new class of cosmic explosions that outshine even 100 billion suns. This awe-inspiring cosmic event defies our understanding of the universe’s energetic extremes.

Claims have emerged that NASA may have stumbled upon signs of alien life on Mars, only to inadvertently destroy the evidence. This tantalizing possibility adds to the ongoing debate about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

From Earth’s skies, we’ve witnessed a fireball meteor casting an emerald glow and a rare lightning phenomenon known as a ‘sprite.’ These captivating celestial events continue to fascinate scientists and skywatchers alike.

A 16-year-old student made an extraordinary find—a 34 million-year-old whale skull—in an Alabama timber farm during a summer school project. Other archaeological treasures unearthed recently include Roman swords, ancient Greek figurines, a Bronze Age burial with 150 animal ankle bones, and a mysterious golden orb that has perplexed scientists.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning following five fatalities linked to ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria. Additionally, we explored this year’s flu shot and how the topography of DNA influences the emergence of cancer-causing mutations.

Spent coffee grounds may have a surprising second life—strengthening concrete by up to 30%. This innovative use of coffee waste opens new possibilities for sustainable construction.

We delved into the science behind pink pineapples, revealing the secret behind their distinctive hue. Meanwhile, German wild boars’ fondness for truffles has led to higher levels of radioactivity in these animals, shedding light on an unusual ecological phenomenon.

Finally, scientists have unraveled the mystery behind why cats are so drawn to tuna, providing insights into feline behavior and dietary preferences.

As we explore the mysteries of the cosmos, uncover ancient relics of our past, and decode the complexities of life on Earth, the world of science continues to inspire wonder and curiosity.

