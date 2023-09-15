Connect with us

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Adjusts Course To Target Asteroid Sample Capsule’s Landing Zone

Discover OSIRIS-REx’s epic journey, NASA’s cosmic treasure hunt, and asteroid Apophis in this thrilling space odyssey.
In a cosmic dance of science and wonder, a behemoth of technology is hurtling Earthward, a celestial courier bearing the secrets of the distant cosmos. The OSIRIS-REx mission, like a space-age postman on steroids, recently kicked its thrusters into overdrive, charting a path homeward, where eager scientists await its precious cargo from an asteroid far, far away.

This ain’t no ordinary Sunday drive through the cosmos, folks! NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft executed a gravity-defying maneuver last Sunday, tweaking its speed by a mere half-a-mile-an-hour, give or take a kilometer. You know, just to keep things interesting. The folks at NASA spilled the cosmic beans on Monday, revealing that this galactic speedster, if not for this critical course correction, would’ve zoomed right past our little blue marble.

Hold onto your space helmets, because the grand rendezvous is just around the cosmic corner! September 24 is the date, the day we Earthlings have been eagerly circling on our calendars. At 10:42 a.m. ET, this cosmic courier will release a capsule, crammed with asteroid goodies, like a kid on Christmas morning. And guess where this space stocking stuffer’s headed? A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spot in the vast Utah Test and Training Range, southwest of Salt Lake City – 36 miles by 8.5 miles, give or take a few football fields.

But hold your cosmic horses; this space cowboy isn’t planning to stick around for long. OSIRIS-REx is a busy bee with places to be. After the grand delivery, it’s not kicking back with a space-coffee but heading straight for a hot date with asteroid Apophis. Call it a name change, a cosmic rebranding if you will – OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer) is the new name in town.

Let’s take a little trip down memory lane. It all began in September 2016, a launch that sent ripples through the cosmos. In October 2020, OSIRIS-REx, like a cosmic Robin Hood, nabbed a sample from the asteroid Bennu, and it’s been on a return journey since. This is NASA’s debut sample-snatching mission, like a cosmic treasure hunt, a clue-finding expedition to decode the origins of life on our beloved Earth.

So, where is this cosmic courier now? A cool 4 million miles from home, give or take a few lunar lengths, zipping along at a blistering 14,000 mph – a speed that would make your grandma’s minivan blush. Brace yourselves; there might be one more cosmic shimmy in store, a course correction on September 17, just a week before the interstellar special delivery is scheduled to touch down.

