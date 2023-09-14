A NASA astronaut will finally spend a full year in space

Breaking records, astronaut Frank Rubio has etched his name in the annals of space history. With over 355 days spent aboard the International Space Station (ISS), he’s charting a new orbit for American space pioneers.

In an interstellar tête-à-tête streamed live from the ISS, Rubio reflected, “In some ways, it’s been an incredible challenge. But in other ways, it’s been an incredible blessing.” That dichotomy, my friends, is the cosmic tapestry of Rubio’s journey.

Having shattered the previous US record held by Mark Vande, which stood firm since 2022, Rubio now sets his sights on a loftier goal: 365 days. “I think that’ll be a really good milestone for our nation to achieve,” he remarked, his training as a doctor and experience as a helicopter pilot underscoring his determination.

The world record, held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov at an astounding 437 days, still looms overhead.

Mark your calendars for Rubio’s return to Earth on September 27, culminating in a 371-day odyssey that defies Earthly conventions. A space sojourn that wasn’t meant to be a marathon but a sprint, as Rubio initially signed up for a customary six-month stint.

Yet, fate conspired differently. A Soyuz rocket, poised as a lifeline, was grounded due to a meteoric encounter. Roscosmos played switcheroo, retrieving one rocket and dispatching another sans crew. Rubio and his intrepid comrades stepped up, embracing their roles as cosmic stand-ins.

As a Latino astronaut, Rubio has been a witness to the ever-changing cast of spacefarers, a mosaic of 28 individuals from diverse corners of our blue planet. “If I do the math right, that’s almost five percent of the humans that have ever been to space, which is pretty incredible,” he marveled, underscoring the global camaraderie that orbits above us.

Life within low Earth orbit, Rubio recounted, entails a relentless pursuit of experimentation amid the serenity of weightlessness. But even amidst the cosmic laboratory, one can lose oneself in the work, forgetting to savor the awe-inspiring panorama below.

Space, Rubio reminds us, isn’t all glamour and grandeur. Cramped quarters, akin to a five-bedroom house, pose psychological challenges that only the truly intrepid can endure.

For now, Rubio’s name joins the ranks of space legends, a testament to the human spirit’s boundless yearning to explore the cosmos. Yet, the US record for the most days in space over a lifetime remains in the capable hands of former astronaut Peggy Whitson, who logged an astonishing 675 days across several missions.

As Rubio inches closer to Earth, his legacy among the stars shines brighter, a beacon of human achievement in the vast cosmic expanse.

