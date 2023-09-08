Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Science

NASA finally admits what everyone already knows: SLS is unaffordable

NASA’s Acknowledgment: SLS Affordability Issues No Longer a Secret
Avatar photo

Published

SLS, Nasa, Moon Rocket

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has revealed that senior NASA officials consider the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) to be “unaffordable” and unsustainable at its current cost levels. The SLS is a massive rocket crucial to NASA’s ambitious Artemis program, which aims to establish a base on the moon.

The GAO report highlights significant concerns about the financial viability of the SLS program. However, it does not specify which officials within NASA expressed these concerns or how many of them did so.

In response to the affordability issues, NASA has collaborated with the SLS program to develop a roadmap aimed at addressing these concerns. The strategies outlined in the roadmap include efforts to stabilize the flight schedule, increase operational efficiencies, foster innovation, and adjust acquisition strategies to mitigate cost risks.

This revelation comes amid ongoing criticism of the SLS program by government watchdogs, including the GAO and NASA’s inspector general. These criticisms have been consistent over the years, focusing on issues such as cost overruns, transparency problems, and contracting issues.

The GAO report also points out that it had previously recommended that NASA develop a cost baseline capturing production costs for missions using the SLS Block I, the initial version of the rocket. However, NASA has only partially implemented this recommendation, leaving unresolved concerns about cost monitoring for its most powerful rocket.

The financial challenges facing the SLS program are significant, with nearly $12 billion already spent on its development, and a request for an additional $11 billion in NASA’s recent budget proposal for the next four years.

The SLS rocket is central to NASA’s Artemis program, which seeks to return humans to the moon and establish a sustainable lunar presence. The affordability and sustainability of the SLS program are critical factors in the success of Artemis, as the rocket is key to launching crewed missions and lunar payloads.

NASA’s efforts to address these challenges and implement cost-saving measures will be closely scrutinized, as they have the potential to impact the timeline and objectives of the ambitious Artemis program.

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has revealed that senior NASA officials consider the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) to be “unaffordable” and unsustainable at its current cost levels. The SLS is a massive rocket crucial to NASA’s ambitious Artemis program, which aims to establish a base on the moon.

The GAO report highlights significant concerns about the financial viability of the SLS program. However, it does not specify which officials within NASA expressed these concerns or how many of them did so.

In response to the affordability issues, NASA has collaborated with the SLS program to develop a roadmap aimed at addressing these concerns. The strategies outlined in the roadmap include efforts to stabilize the flight schedule, increase operational efficiencies, foster innovation, and adjust acquisition strategies to mitigate cost risks.

This revelation comes amid ongoing criticism of the SLS program by government watchdogs, including the GAO and NASA’s inspector general. These criticisms have been consistent over the years, focusing on issues such as cost overruns, transparency problems, and contracting issues.

The GAO report also points out that it had previously recommended that NASA develop a cost baseline capturing production costs for missions using the SLS Block I, the initial version of the rocket. However, NASA has only partially implemented this recommendation, leaving unresolved concerns about cost monitoring for its most powerful rocket.

The financial challenges facing the SLS program are significant, with nearly $12 billion already spent on its development, and a request for an additional $11 billion in NASA’s recent budget proposal for the next four years.

The SLS rocket is central to NASA’s Artemis program, which seeks to return humans to the moon and establish a sustainable lunar presence. The affordability and sustainability of the SLS program are critical factors in the success of Artemis, as the rocket is key to launching crewed missions and lunar payloads.

NASA’s efforts to address these challenges and implement cost-saving measures will be closely scrutinized, as they have the potential to impact the timeline and objectives of the ambitious Artemis program.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

asteroids, Nasa, Earth asteroids, Nasa, Earth

Science

5 asteroids, including 2 the size of an airplane, are zooming close to Earth this week

Earth to Experience Five Asteroids, Including Two as Large as Airplanes, This Week

2 days ago
Russia's Luna 25 Russia's Luna 25

Science

NASA’s LRO Spots Crater Where Russia’s Luna 25 Probe Went Splat

NASA's LRO Discovers Crater Marking Luna 25 Probe's Impact

4 days ago
OSIRIS-REx spacecraft OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Science

NASA to Share Sample Retrieval Preparation Details as OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Nears Earth

NASA to Provide Insight into Sample Retrieval Preparations as OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Approaches Earth

August 30, 2023
On April 8, 2023, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover utilized its monochrome navigation cameras to record panoramic views of "Marker Band Valley" during two different periods of the day. To enhance the visual appeal, a blend of both panoramas was infused with color, resulting in an artistic rendition of the landscape. On April 8, 2023, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover utilized its monochrome navigation cameras to record panoramic views of "Marker Band Valley" during two different periods of the day. To enhance the visual appeal, a blend of both panoramas was infused with color, resulting in an artistic rendition of the landscape.

Science

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning ‘Postcard’ Image of a Mars Day

NASA's Curiosity Rover has once again mesmerized space enthusiasts with its latest snapshot

June 15, 2023
NASA Parker solar probe NASA Parker solar probe

Science

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Dives Into Fast Solar Wind and Discovers Its Mysterious Source

NASA's Parker Solar Probe embarks on a groundbreaking mission as it dives into the fast solar wind.

June 9, 2023
NASA psyche mission asteroid NASA psyche mission asteroid

Science

NASA’s Psyche Mission, Aimed at Exploring a Metal World, Back on Track Following Challenging Year

Exciting news as NASA's Psyche mission, aimed at exploring a metal world, is back on track following a challenging year.

June 7, 2023
ice clouds ice clouds

Science

NASA Embarks on Mission to Study Ice Clouds and Advance Atmospheric Observations

NASA has embarked on an ambitious mission to study ice clouds and advance our understanding of atmospheric observations.

May 24, 2023
Lunar Lander Lunar Lander

Science

NASA Discovers Evidence of Japanese Lunar Lander Crash on the Moon, Weeks After Craft Went Missing

NASA has made a groundbreaking revelation and a significant discovery, finding evidence of a Japanese lunar lander crash on the Moon.

May 24, 2023
NASA's nuclear powered mission to Mars. NASA's nuclear powered mission to Mars.

Science

NASA Plans Ambitious Nuclear-Powered Rocket Mission to Mars

A significant advancement suggests that employing low-enriched uranium in rockets could potentially reduce travel time to Mars by one-third.

May 23, 2023
NASA Hubble NASA Hubble

Science

NASA’s Hubble Telescope is on a Quest to Find an Intermediate-Sized Black Hole in Our Cosmic Neighborhood

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has presented compelling evidence supporting the existence of a rare class of "intermediate-sized" black holes.

May 23, 2023
James Webb Telescope James Webb Telescope

Science

‘Universe Breaker’ Galaxies: James Webb Telescope Discoveries Give Rare Glimpse Into the Mysteries of the Early Cosmos

In the latest findings, researchers have made a significant discovery in the images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

May 22, 2023

Science

Artemis Program Budget Woes: NASA Faces Challenges As Costs Soar

NASA grapples with budget challenges. Get insights into the budget woes facing the Artemis program and how NASA is navigating obstacles.

May 17, 2023