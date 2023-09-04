Connect with us

NASA’s LRO Spots Crater Where Russia’s Luna 25 Probe Went Splat

NASA's LRO Discovers Crater Marking Luna 25 Probe's Impact
Published

Russia's Luna 25
Image Credit: shutterstock @Mechanik

The moon has acquired a new crater, most likely the result of Russia’s Luna 25 mission encountering difficulties and crashing into the lunar surface. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured images of this fresh crater, shedding light on the Luna 25 mission’s unfortunate end.

Russia’s Luna 25 mission, its first lunar lander in nearly five decades, launched on August 10 with the aim of landing near the lunar south pole. Unfortunately, on August 19, during an attempt to enter a pre-landing lunar orbit, communication with the spacecraft was disrupted, leading to what was described as an “emergency situation” by Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency. Subsequently, engine failure was identified as the probable cause of the crash.

On August 21, Roscosmos provided an estimate of the impact point, which allowed the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter team to instruct the orbiter to capture images of the crash site. Between August 23 and 24, the orbiter obtained images of the area. By comparing these images with those taken in June 2022 of the same site before the crash, the team identified a new crater near the estimated impact point as the probable final resting place of Luna 25.

The crater has a diameter of 32.8 feet and is situated approximately 248.5 miles from Luna 25’s intended landing target. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has been instrumental in locating and capturing images of impact craters generated by previous lunar missions that ended in crashes, including India’s Chandrayaan-2 in 2019.

This fresh crater on the moon serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and uncertainties of lunar exploration. The Luna 25 mission was Russia’s ambitious attempt to resume lunar surface operations after a decades-long hiatus. While the mission experienced difficulties and ultimately ended in a crash, it has provided valuable data and insights for future lunar missions.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been circling the moon since 2009, continues to play a critical role in our understanding of the lunar surface. It serves as a watchful guardian, documenting lunar impacts and changes, including those caused by various missions.

As nations and space agencies around the world intensify their efforts to explore and utilize the moon, the lessons learned from missions like Luna 25 contribute to our collective knowledge and help shape the future of lunar exploration. The moon remains an enticing destination, holding secrets about our solar system’s history and potential resources, and it will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in humanity’s continued journey into space.

