Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Science

Meet the African Spiny Mouse: A Mouse with the Protective Shell of an Armadillos and a Tail of a Lizard

Introducing the African Spiny Mouse, a remarkable addition to the ranks of resilient bony-plated mammals.
Avatar photo

Published

african spiny mouse
The African spiny mouse. Credit: Alan Tunnicliffe/Shutterstock

A study published in the journal iScience has revealed that African spiny mice possess spiny structures beneath the skin of their tails, similar to the bony or scaly armor found in armadillos.

Previously, armadillos were considered the only living mammals with such protective shells. African spiny mice are small to medium-sized rodents found in various parts of Africa and the Middle East.

The discovery was made during routine CT scanning of museum specimens for the openVertebrate program. The tails of the spiny mice appeared abnormally dark during the scans, which led to further investigation. Analysis of the X-rays showed the presence of osteoderms, bony deposits that form scales or plates on the skin. This feature was familiar to co-author Edward Stanley, who had studied osteoderm development in lizards during his PhD.

While spiny mice have been observed to possess osteoderms since the mid-1970s, this recent study sheds light on their presence beneath the skin of their tails. Unlike the scales of pangolins or the quills of hedgehogs and porcupines, which are composed of keratin, the osteoderms in spiny mice are bony in nature. Interestingly, spiny mice have the ability to regenerate injured tissue without scarring, a trait common among reptiles and invertebrates but previously unknown in mammals. They exhibit faster healing compared to other rodents.

The research team further examined museum specimens from different genera of spiny mice and found that osteoderms were present in all of them. Comparisons with the closest relatives of spiny mice, gerbils, which do not possess osteoderms, suggest that this trait likely evolved only once in the ancestor of spiny mice. Researchers are now studying the genetic pathways responsible for the spiny mice’s regenerative abilities, with the aim of finding potential models for human tissue regeneration.

This study challenges the previous understanding that armadillos were the sole mammals with such spiny structures. The independent evolution of osteoderms in both armadillos and spiny mice indicates the fascinating convergence of evolutionary adaptations for protection and tissue regeneration in different lineages.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

internal shower drink internal shower drink

Health & Wellbeing

The Benefits of Drinking an ‘Internal Shower’ Drink: What You Need to Know About the Latest TikTok Trend

Unlock the benefits of an internal shower drink! Learn how it can revitalize your body from within. Cheers to a healthier and refreshed you!

8 hours ago
hairstyle to look younger hairstyle to look younger

Beauty

The Ultimate Guide to Hairstyles That Make You Look Younger

Revitalize your appearance with the ultimate age-defying hairstyles guide. Unlock cuts that shed years, embracing a refreshed vibe.

8 hours ago
funny memes about work stress funny memes about work stress

Social Media

Laugh Your Stress Away: Top 14 Funny Memes about Work Stress

Get ready for a good laugh!

8 hours ago
turks and caicos resorts turks and caicos resorts

Travel

Turks and Caicos Resorts: Your Ultimate Guide to Luxury in the Caribbean

Escape to luxury in Turks and Caicos! Discover exclusive resorts, pristine beaches, and thrilling water sports in this Caribbean paradise.

8 hours ago
dragon adventures codes dragon adventures codes

Gaming

Dragon Adventures Codes: Get Exciting Rewards in the Game

Discover active Dragon Adventures codes and unlock free skins, accessories, and currencies. Our guide provides tips for redeeming and using them effectively!

8 hours ago
Ritas Wilson and Tom Hanks Ritas Wilson and Tom Hanks

Celebrity

Rita Wilson’s Perfect Response to the ‘Heated’ Tom Hanks Moment at Cannes

Rita Wilson has gracefully and perfectly responded to a "heated" moment involving Tom Hanks at Cannes.

10 hours ago
The Flash The Flash

Celebrity

Mind-Blowing ‘The Flash’ Cameo Spoiled by Movie’s Director During Interview

Prepare to be amazed as the director of "The Flash" movie has let slip a mind-blowing cameo that will leave audiences in awe.

11 hours ago
Pedro Pascal Pedro Pascal

Celebrity

Pedro Pascal Says He’s “Having Fun” Being the Internet’s “Daddy”

Pedro Pascal has embraced the playful nickname bestowed upon him by fans, "Daddy," and he's enjoying the lightheartedness surrounding it.

11 hours ago
Ariana Madix Ariana Madix

Celebrity

Ariana Madix Shares Shocking Details About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair in Bombshell Interview

'They had sex in my guest room while I was asleep.'

11 hours ago
The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid

TV & Film

The Little Mermaid’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Provides a Funny Reality Check for Disney

The reception of Disney's remake of "The Little Mermaid" on Rotten Tomatoes offers a humorous reality check for the studio's remake endeavors.

11 hours ago
ice clouds ice clouds

Science

NASA Embarks on Mission to Study Ice Clouds and Advance Atmospheric Observations

NASA has embarked on an ambitious mission to study ice clouds and advance our understanding of atmospheric observations.

11 hours ago
Space Station Roscosmos Space Station Roscosmos

Science

Russian Supply Ship Successfully Launches En Route to International Space Station

A Russian supply ship has successfully launched and is now en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

11 hours ago