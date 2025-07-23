Is Tucker Carlson Gaining Popularity Among Young Adults?

A recent clip of Tucker Carlson interviewing Senator Ted Cruz has exploded online. In it, Carlson relentlessly challenges Cruz on U.S. policy toward Iran. The clip went viral, drawing millions of views and surprising reactions across the political spectrum. For many, it was the first time they agreed with Carlson. Is this a one-off moment of resonance or a sign that younger Americans are beginning to see Carlson in a new light?

Carlson’s Online Resurgence

Carlson’s interview with Ted Cruz took the internet by storm. In the now-famous clip, Carlson barrages the Senator with questions on Iran: “You don’t know the population of the country you want to topple?”. The moment was widely shared across Instagram, X, and Reddit, amassing over 39 million views on X alone. Instagram reels and Reddit threads mirrored this attention, with many commenters stunned at Carlson’s assertiveness.

“I despise so many things about Tucker Carlson, but this was good work on his part, and I can respect that,” one Reddit user wrote. Another Instagram comment read: “Not a fan of Carlson, but credit where it’s due. That was solid journalism.”

His podcast had an explosion of traffic as a result. The Tucker Carlson Show jumped from the mid-20s in Spotify’s politics category to the top 10 following the Cruz interview, with a reported 3.5 million views in the first 48 hours.

Carlson interviewing Cruz on U.S foreign policy with Iran. Credit: Tucker Carlson/Youtube

Capitalizing on the attention, Carlson followed up with a high-profile interview of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which focused on U.S. foreign policy and Iranian diplomacy. Clips from the interview circulated widely and drew mixed reactions. While conservatives criticized Carlson for giving a platform to an adversarial leader, younger audiences appreciated the departure from the hawkish status quo. One Reddit comment said, “I don’t trust Carlson, but this was a conversation the mainstream wouldn’t touch. That says something.”

Together, these moments have thrust Carlson back into the spotlight with younger audiences watching more closely than ever. But why are younger Americans now paying him mind? The answer lies not only in Carlson’s tone, but also in how young people consume news and how their political values shift.

Media Habits and Political Shifts Among Young Americans

To understand why this recent wave of attention matters, we must look beyond Carlson himself. The landscape of political media consumption and the ideological leanings of young Americans have shifted dramatically since his time at Fox News.

When Carlson was at his peak with the network, young American’s were seldom watching entire news programs. Young people almost entirely received their news via social media posts. Their little exposure to Carlson came from short, polarizing clips posted on TikTok, Twitter, or Instagram, showcasing his most extreme and dubious opinions.

According to a 2022 YouGov poll, only 4% of 18–29-year-olds found Carlson trustworthy, compared to more than 21% of adults over 65. As a result, their perception of him is his most extreme soundbites, and his reputation as an unrelatable hardliner solidified in the eyes of Gen Z.

But things are changing. While Gen Z still gets most of its news from social media, long-form podcast consumption has seen a noticeable rise.

Image: Shutterstock/ Rokas Tenys

Edison Research shows that over 59% of podcast listeners are under 35. Of these listeners, political podcasts are among the fastest-growing categories.

Simultaneously, polling shows a gradual but significant ideological shift among young Americans. The Pew Center for Research found a 24-point swing towards conservatism for the 18-to-29-year-old age group between 2016 and 2024.

Put together, this paints a clear picture: young people aren’t watching Fox, but they are watching independent, long-form, and ideologically varied content, and all the while, they are becoming slightly more open to conservative viewpoints.

Is Carlson Appealing, or Just Benefiting from Trends?

So is Carlson actually winning over a new generation of fans? Or is he just riding the wave of shifting media and political dynamics?

The answer likely lies somewhere in between. Carlson hasn’t radically changed his worldview but adapted his tone. Free from the structure of cable news, he now produces interviews that allow for depth and pushback – qualities that younger audiences increasingly value. At the same time, he benefits from the fact that this demographic is moving closer to the platforms and ideological space he now occupies.

While demographic data for The Tucker Carlson Show is limited, his growth can be compared to that of other right-leaning independent commentators. Podcasters like Ben Shapiro, Tim Pool, and Matt Walsh have all seen stable or modest growth in 2025, but Carlson’s Cruz interview far outpaced their engagement metrics, especially among Gen Z. While still conservative, his content has been more willing to challenge GOP figures, adding a layer of independence that appeals to younger skeptics of both major parties.

A small independent poll of 78 individuals aged 18-25 supports this trend. After reporting to have seen the Cruz clip, 68% indicated a slightly more positive opinion of Carlson. Only 8% found themselves with a somewhat more negative view, and the rest felt no change in opinion. While the sample size is small, it mirrors broader data showing increased youth interest in ideologically flexible voices.

Tucker Carlson addresses the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. Image: Shutterstock / Ben Von Klemperer.

From Outrage to Ambivalence

During his years at Fox, Carlson became synonymous with right-wing outrage, drawing the ire of young Americans who saw him as emblematic of everything wrong with the GOP. However, his recent interviews with Senator Ted Cruz and President Pezeshkian have begun to shift the narrative.

He is still not adored among younger Americans, and certainly not embraced. But for the first time in years, his work is being appreciated. His willingness to publicly challenge Republican orthodoxy has opened the door for, at minimum, the reconsideration of his character.

As political identities blur and podcasting balloons in popularity, Carlson has positioned himself as the gateway personality of conservative politics. He may not be winning them over completely, but he’s no longer being ignored. As such, his platform will likely continue to find success.