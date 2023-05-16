Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Florida’s Six-Week Abortion Ban: DeSantis Clashes With Trump In Fiery Exchange

Criticism Targets Journalists as DeSantis Stumbles, CNN Receives Backlash for Hosting Donald Trump over Abortion law.

Published

Abortion ban DeSantis
MIAMI, FLORIDA / UNITED STATES - MARCH 27, 2019: Governor Ron DeSantis appoints Michelle Alvarez Barakat and Tanya Brinkley as judges to Miami’s Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court. Credit: Hunter Crenian/Shutterstock

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis didn’t hold back in his recent criticism of former President Donald Trump‘s vague stance on abortion. DeSantis, known for his strong pro-life position, signed a controversial bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. However, Trump, in an interview with The Messenger, questioned DeSantis’ knowledge and labeled the six-week ban as overly harsh.

During a press conference in Broward County, DeSantis fired back at Trump, emphasizing that protecting an unborn child with a detectable heartbeat enjoys support from a vast majority of pro-lifers. He highlighted other states, like Iowa under Governor Kim Reynolds, that have enacted similar legislation. DeSantis urged Trump to clarify his position, specifically questioning whether he would have signed the heartbeat bill that Florida put into law.

These exchanges between DeSantis and Trump come just ahead of DeSantis’ upcoming keynote address at the annual dinner of the Florida Family Policy Council, a leading pro-life and pro-family organization in the state. Florida’s current abortion law bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a measure that was implemented shortly before Roe v. Wade was overturned. However, legislators recently rolled back the ban to six weeks, albeit with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and human trafficking.

DeSantis signed the new abortion ban into law in April, though he initially didn’t publicize it widely, even during his speech at the conservative Christian Liberty University. Nevertheless, he has since mentioned the ban briefly during appearances where he highlights his legislative accomplishments. The new law has faced criticism from Democrats who argue that it practically amounts to a complete ban, given that many individuals may not even be aware of their pregnancy at the six-week mark. Some Republicans have also expressed concerns, fearing potential backlash in next year’s elections. Meanwhile, abortion rights advocates have launched an initiative to allow abortions up to approximately 24 weeks in Florida.

Trump’s ambiguous responses on abortion have stirred controversy among conservative Christians. Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Iowa-based Family Leader organization, tweeted that the Iowa caucuses were now “wide open” following Trump’s remarks on the perceived harshness of the six-week ban. Vander Plaats recently met with DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, during his visit to Florida. John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council and a prominent anti-abortion advocate, also expressed disagreement with Trump’s statements, highlighting that major leaders in the pro-life movement would not support such views.

As DeSantis gears up for a potential presidential run, his clash with Trump on abortion could become a significant point of contention, shaping the public’s perception of his candidacy.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Politics

North Carolina Governor Vetoes 12-Week Abortion Ban

Abortion rights activists are happy with the veto, but worry that Republican legislators could override the decision.

4 hours ago

Politics

Texas Judge Blocks Abortion Pill’s FDA Approval in Huge Setback for Activists

Biden, Garland, and more respond to the two opposing rulings.

April 11, 2023

Politics

Donald Trump Appears in Court for Tuesday Arraignment

Trump is currently facing 30 charges in a grand jury indictment.

April 4, 2023

College

MWU Students and Admin Clash Over Anti-Choice Club

Medical students at Midwestern University protest a club purported to spread abortion misinformation.

March 19, 2023

Politics

Walgreens Sparks Backlash After Refusing to Dispense Abortion Pills in 20 States

Newsom, Hochul, and more respond to the pharmacy chain's March 2 announcement.

March 14, 2023
trump is not above the law trump is not above the law

Politics

Why E. Jean Carroll is Suing Donald Trump

Donald Trump faces civil suit for defamation after denying rape allegations.

March 14, 2023

Politics

How a Lawsuit Against the FDA Could Change Abortion in the U.S.

The FDA faces lawsuit over approval of abortion pill.

February 22, 2023
Washington DC.,USA, January 22, 1989. Hundreds of thousands of people participate in the Annual Right to Life March as it passes in front of the United States Supreme Court Washington DC.,USA, January 22, 1989. Hundreds of thousands of people participate in the Annual Right to Life March as it passes in front of the United States Supreme Court

Politics

Defining “Pro-life” in a Post Roe v. Wade World

Moving forward, Republican voters and lawmakers must define "pro-life" for their party.

January 25, 2023

Opinion

Should the Rich and Famous Be Held Accountable for Bad Behavior?

What do Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Kanye West have in common? A lot of money, a big following, and bad behavior.

December 5, 2022

Politics

Kanye West asks Donald Trump to be His Running Mate for the 2024 Presidential Election

The rapper revealed when he announced his bid for the White House, the former president began 'screaming at him'.

November 30, 2022

Social Media

The Irony of Donald Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ App

Need more proof that we're living in a dystopian age?

September 18, 2022

Health & Wellbeing

The Beginning Nightmare After Roe vs Wade Overturned.

It was a typical morning on June 24, 2022, despite the turmoil that had been going on in the news. Protests would swarm across...

July 28, 2022