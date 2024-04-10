P. Diddy Allegations: A Further Look into the Controversy

Renowned rapper and music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently facing a slew of civil lawsuits based upon accusations of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape.

Though Combs has not been charged with any crimes related to those accusations, he is now the subject of a federal criminal investigation. Federal agents with US Homeland Security raided two of the rapper’s houses in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25 in connection to the allegations.

Months after original accusations, the music mogul continues to fight for his name. Here is a timeline of events.

The string of accusations all began in November of 2023 when Combs’ former partner and R&B singer, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against him.

November 16, 2023:

On November 16, 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging years of abuse and one instance of rape.

The pair began dating in 2007 and continued to do so off and on until Ventura attempted to end the relationship in 2018. In response, Combs allegedly “forced her into her home and raped her.” She also reported repeated alleged beatings and forced sex acts with male sex workers.

Ventura filed the lawsuit under the New York Adult Survivors Act. The act offered a one-year window for adult victims of sexual assault to come forward with civil claims regardless of the statute of limitations.

The pair reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount of money the day after the lawsuit was filed. However, Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer, said the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

Following the lawsuit, Combs responded with the statement: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Combs and Cassie at the 2017 Met Gala together. Shutterstock/Sky Cinema

November 23, 2023:

One day before the New York State Adult Survivors Act expired, Combs was hit with two more sexual assault lawsuits. One claim came from a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal, who accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1991 when she was a college student. She also claimed that Combs possessed footage of the assault and had distributed it to others in the music industry.

The second plaintiff, Liza Gardner, accused Combs and another singer of sexually assaulting her in 1990 or 1991 following a music industry event.

December 6, 2023:

Not soon after, a fourth, anonymous plaintiff came forward who accused Combs, former Bad Boy label president Harve Pierre, and a third unnamed man of gang-raping and sex-trafficking her in 2003. She was allegedly 17 at the time.

After the fourth lawsuit, Combs finally spoke out on Instagram by sharing the following statement. “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat still and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Pierre also spoke out, calling the allegations “disgusting,” “false,” and “a desperate attempt for financial gain.”

February 26, 2024:

On February 26, 2024, Combs was hit with yet another lawsuit, this time filed by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. The producer accused Combs of groping him, trying to groom him into sexual acts with Combs and other team members, and forcing him to solicit sex workers – some of whom were underage.

Jones Jr. also noted one specific night when he awoke at Comb’s house “naked, dizzy and confused,” having believed he was drugged.

Additionally, Jones Jr. reported an alleged incident from September of 2022 when a man was shot after a “heated conversation” between Combs, his son Justin and another man.

March 25, 2024:

The buildup of lawsuits led federal agents to raid Combs’ houses in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25 in connection with the ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation. Guns were found and confiscated from both homes and Homeland Security investigators seized Combs’ phones.

Combs’ attorney heavily criticized the raids, describing them as “gross overuse of military-level force.” He said, “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Combs attending the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008. Shutterstock/Joe Seer

What’s Next?

In the wake of recent allegations, lawsuits, and now a federal investigation, many are wondering what will come next for Combs.

Eighteen brands have already severed ties from doing business with Combs’ E-commerce company, Empower Global, due to the mounting allegations. On similar grounds, a series following Combs’ family was scrapped by Hulu in December. Additionally, Combs sold his stake in Revolt TV and stepped down from his chairman position at the digital media company.

His attorney remains defensive, saying, “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.” He has even gone as far as to call the investigation “nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

Combs has also made it abundantly clear that he will continue to deny any allegations and “fight for my name, my family and for truth.”

Just as Combs’ future remains unclear, so does that of others who may be involved with him and the investigation.

For instance, on the same day authorities raided Combs’ houses, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession by the Miami-Dade police. Prison records indicate that Paul was released the next day after posting bond.

The recent investigation crackdown has social media users questioning what will come next as well. Recent posts have called attention to other prominent friends of Combs, as well as resurfaced talk of past celebrity lawsuits, like that of Travis Scott after the Astroworld tragedy. Everyone is questioning which celebrities and associates will face accusations next, or if Combs will manage to avoid charges all together.