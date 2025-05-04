Trump Voters Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

Trump voters believed he could restore American values and safety. Were they wrong?

When Trump took office, he immediately began implementing policies under the guise of improving the United States. The reactions have been prevalent, with a few stories resonating with me from people who feel in danger.

People I follow online feel attacked, fearing for their safety and rights. My family worries about separating from their loved ones or facing financial difficulties due to layoffs and increased tariffs on essential goods.

Outcry is dominating the political field, with various groups coming together to fight against Trump’s policies, criticizing supporters who helped him regain office.

Those already opposed to Trump questioned why his supporters didn’t recognize the president’s true intentions in his policies, despite the lack of subtlety in his approach. Willing to turn their backs on their own communities, aligning with a man who will only make their lives harder.

Donald Trump speaks at rally . Credit: YouTube/Sky News

Presidential promises

Trump prioritized policies that would improve America’s quality and eliminate old polices that stood in the way. Even if it meant firing people who would oppose or balance him out.

One of the first laws was on immigration and deporting all the illegal immigrant criminals out of the country. Whether through policing or eliminating refuge locations.

Next, removing protections and programs meant to aid DEI and LGBT citizens to rid society of “radical ideologies.” By firing employees who don’t fit his ideal work mold and eliminating effective programs for citizens he considers unfit.

Finally, the latest policy enacted is to increase worldwide tariffs and reduce nonreciprocal tariffs. Trump believes other countries should repay America and aims to regain economic control.

Policies that enforce authority and those considered a problem are attractive to the people.

What was the appeal?

Trump knows his general audience; the loudest members would listen to anything if it matched their desires and prejudices. Even if delivered unprofessionally, the people fell for it.

There have always been arguments against immigrants, DEI, and LGBTQ individuals, and how they have special accommodations made just for them. Whether others want to believe it or not, there was always prejudice against these groups.

Public knowledge of tariffs is not universal, as even finance investors lack information or deny foresight if it feeds their pockets. They follow the herd mentality to preserve their careers.

People in finance, said Berezin, are more likely to be punished for being too cautious and pessimistic than for being too hopeful and aggressive. Peter Berezin

Wall Street rewards daring risks that yield higher profits than those taken by someone playing it safe. The Trump Administration gave them an opportunity by throwing away support toward marginalized groups, and they happily catered to Trump’s words.

Trump voters regret not considering the enforcement of policies and the targets when voting.

A subreddit group dedicated to posts about Trump voters experiencing the consequences of their vote shared many interesting stories and reactions, including predictable instances of betrayal. With members calling out the ex-supporters on how Trump is giving them what they voted for, yet acting surprised by that.

Revoked citizenship

The news covers new deportation cases, with many having their VISAs suddenly revoked with no explanation of their crime. A current case involves an international UCLA student detained in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection while trying to re-enter America from Mexico.

The student’s name was kept confidential. They received no warnings regarding their visa and charges. Despite restricted access to legal support, they were only released back to the state four nights after the initial incident.

Legal citizens could come under threat if Trump ever revokes legal citizenship for someone with immigrant ancestry. However, this hasn’t passed yet.

Currently, deported mothers are being forced to take their U.S. citizen children with them, unable to make proper arrangements for their children’s return. ICE claims the mothers agreed to the decision despite earlier reports saying they could not talk to an attorney.

Guardians could have arranged for the return of these kids to the United States, but ICE denied them the opportunity. Depriving a 4-year-old child of their necessary medication during “deportation.”

Protecting against woke culture

The president opposes woke culture to the point of laying off workers specialized in their field. Encouraging hiring individuals who follow orders without question, regardless of their qualifications.

Businesses that have already removed their DEI programs have been losing stock and popularity, with many customers switching to other stores. Target is a popular one, as it has already received controversy for listening to homophobes and removing Pride merchandise.

Trump is separating the DEI specialized employees from his ideal worker image. Credit: Shutterstock/Andrii Yalanskyi.

Trump is mandating only two genders, men and women, and nothing else, placing everyone in their assigned gender role, and cutting off gender-affirming care.

The president is pressuring businesses to stop pandering to these groups and what he defines as radical ideologies, or they will stop receiving government funding. Even impacting eligibility for military service if they experience a history of gender dysphoria.

The President claims it’s to protect women and children from extremist views on gender ideology and mutilation surgeries. Except it’s just the President’s attempt to force his ideologies on others.

Tariffs aren’t enough

Trump’s intentions for tariffs are to put America in control by collecting the finances of other countries, basing his plan on his own operations. Except that plan doesn’t work on a grand scale without other accommodations put in place.

Putting a Band-Aid over a more significant economic problem without considering the businesses that can’t keep up. These tariffs harm businesses, causing more bankruptcies, primarily among small businesses.

American tariffs are taking over on a global scale. Credit: Shutterstock/Lightspring.

Companies must incur substantial expenses to stay open despite the lack of recovery from COVID. They make quick decisions based on where they see the market tomorrow rather than the months and years of policy changes.

I messaged the president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council to gain more insight on worldwide tariffs. Being knowledgeable on the topic, his strongest response was a step-by-step plan of action.

If we want to bring supply chains home, where possible, it will take a real commitment to investing in workforce development, building modern infrastructure, incentivizing domestic manufacturing, and securing stable trading relationships that enhance our competitiveness. Javier Palomarez

Businesses should prioritize existing operations over implementing only tariffs. Enabling America to recoup the long-term financial investment that other countries, such as China, have achieved with our tools.

America must prioritize the livelihoods of its citizens, not just the elites, or what is happening globally. Instead, it limits international consumers and burns bridges with other countries from which it receives essential goods from.

What now?

Experts predict America will enter a recession, but cannot say when it will end. Whether you were a Trump voter or not, this is our reality.

We can come together to help bring America back to stability and prosperity. We need the necessary resources and the support of government officials to make it happen.

Stricter requirements on those considered illegal immigrants and criminals are needed, so mix-ups on who’s at risk of deportation don’t happen. Legal support should be provided to immigrants to ensure a fair trial and make any necessary arrangements before deportation.

DEI and LGBTQ citizens are already protesting for their rights and providing tips to keep their communities safe. Demonstrating their worth in society, even when told otherwise, all because of circumstances beyond their control.

Governments should reduce high tariffs and shift investments towards long-term businesses. People can stock up on imported goods because prices will continue rising.

Trump possesses the authority; he needs to utilize it to pursue long-term policies that benefit America, as he promised. To achieve this, he should accommodate diverse perspectives rather than dismissing them.

I didn’t expect to change Trump voters’ minds or belittle those who changed their minds. What mattered most was addressing the shortcomings of the president’s policies and understanding the source of Trump’s primary appeal.