Fired Ohio K-9 Officer who unleashed dog on truck driver kept ‘crying,’ was deceptive during probe: police chief

Breaking news from Ohio, my friends! A police officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver is making headlines, and the records unveiled today reveal a whole lot of drama behind the scenes.

Officer Ryan Speakman of the Circleville Police Department met with Chief Shawn Baer twice to discuss concerns about his emotional state after the July 4 incident. Reports of Speakman crying, talking to colleagues, families, and K-9 trainers, and showing signs of stress left Chief Baer worried about the officer’s conduct.

The department didn’t take this lightly, folks. They decided to terminate Officer Speakman last week, stating he didn’t meet the high standards they expect from their police force. They accused him of releasing confidential information and being deceptive during the investigation.

But that’s not the end of the story! Speakman’s union, the Ohio Patrolman’s Benevolent Association, is fighting back. They filed a grievance last week, arguing that he was fired unjustly.

During a meeting with Chief Baer on July 20, Speakman provided a list of people he had spoken to about the incident, including his family. He even implored the chief not to “take his best friend from him,” referring to the police dog involved in the attack.

This whole saga started during a police pursuit involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jadarrius Rose, the truck driver in question, initially refused to comply with officers’ instructions and raised his hands in surrender. But Speakman released the police dog, which attacked Rose, leaving him with dog bites. It’s a disturbing incident that has left the community outraged.

Speakman’s firing came right after he was put on paid administrative leave, a standard practice during use-of-force investigations.

The town’s civilian police review board didn’t find Speakman in violation of department policy, but they don’t have the authority to recommend discipline.

Jadarrius Rose, who was charged with failure to comply, now has prominent attorney Benjamin Crump representing him. Rose hasn’t publicly discussed why he didn’t stop for the police. The body camera footage captured the terrifying moment when the dog attacked Rose, who pleaded for the officers to stop the attack.

With emotions running high and tensions rising, this case has captured the nation’s attention. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the developments as the investigation unfolds. Stay tuned for updates, folks!

As the nation closely watches the unfolding drama, the story takes a turn into the realm of racial tensions and justice. Jadarrius Rose, the truck driver at the center of the incident, is Black, while Officer Ryan Speakman, the accused, is white. The stark contrast between the two has raised questions about race and policing in America.

Rose has chosen to remain tight-lipped about why he didn’t comply with the officers’ instructions. However, audio recordings of 911 calls shed some light on his perspective. In distressing calls, Rose told emergency dispatchers that he felt like the officers were “trying to kill” him, and he didn’t feel safe pulling over. He expressed confusion about why the officers had their guns drawn after he briefly stopped the truck before driving away. These calls, along with the body camera footage, paint a picture of fear and apprehension.

Enter Benjamin Crump, a renowned attorney who has stood at the forefront of racial justice cases, representing victims and their families. Crump recently announced that he would be representing Rose in this harrowing ordeal, adding another layer of intensity to the situation.

But the questions persist: why did Officer Speakman release the police dog when Rose had raised his hands in surrender? The audio captured another officer off-camera repeatedly shouting, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!” Yet, the dog was unleashed, leading to the traumatic attack on Rose.

As the legal battle takes shape, the country remains on edge, awaiting answers and seeking justice. The case has once again ignited discussions about the use of force and racial bias within law enforcement. With emotions running high, it’s clear that this incident has exposed deep-seated issues that demand attention and reform.

The Circleville Police Department’s decision to fire Officer Speakman was a strong statement against his actions. However, his union’s grievance argues otherwise, setting the stage for a contentious battle in the legal arena.

As the community rallies around Jadarrius Rose, support for his well-being and justice is pouring in from all corners of the country. The situation continues to evolve, and it remains to be seen how this deeply troubling incident will be addressed in the court of law and public opinion.

For now, we are left with a lingering sense of unease and sorrow for those affected by this tragedy. The spotlight is firmly on this case, urging us all to confront uncomfortable truths and strive for a better, more equitable future.