Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Berlin Police Launch Investigation into Roger Waters for Wearing SS Officer Uniform

The police are looking into the matter based on suspicions of incitement to public hatred and the potential glorification or justification of Nazi rule, which could disturb public peace.

Published

Roger Waters
Roger Waters at the photo call for 'Roger Waters Us + Them' during the 76th Venice Film Festival at the Sala Grande on September 6, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Credit: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

The reported incident involving Roger Waters wearing an SS uniform during a concert in Berlin has sparked controversy and prompted an investigation by the Berlin Police.

The police are looking into the matter based on suspicions of incitement to public hatred and the potential glorification or justification of Nazi rule, which could disturb public peace.

During the concert, Waters projected a message on a screen stating that a court in Frankfurt had ruled that he was not an antisemite, emphasizing his condemnation of antisemitism. However, after the intermission, he appeared on stage wearing an SS officer uniform, accompanied by provocative visuals, including an inflatable pig with Third Reich-style banners.

The event drew strong criticism from various quarters, including the State of Israel’s official Twitter account and the Simon Wiesenthal Center. They condemned Waters for invoking and distorting Holocaust images, and called for German authorities to take action against him for his actions.

This is not the first time Waters has faced criticism for his views on Israel, Judaism, and controversial performances. He has been accused of making antisemitic attacks on both Israel and Judaism in the past. Waters has also expressed his opinions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which resulted in concert cancellations in Poland due to backlash.

The investigation by the Berlin Police will likely assess whether Waters’ actions violated any laws regarding hate speech or public order. The outcome of the investigation and any potential legal consequences for Waters will depend on the findings and the interpretation of relevant legislation in Germany.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Raquel Leviss Raquel Leviss

TV & Film

Raquel Leviss Set to Join Part 2 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion

Exciting news awaits Vanderpump Rules fans as Raquel Leviss is set to join in part 2 of the reunion, promising intriguing moments.

8 mins ago
Yellowjackets Yellowjackets

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Finale Recap: A Heartbreaking Twist as the Show Claims its Most Beloved Character

The Season 2 finale of "Yellowjackets" delivers a heartbreaking twist as the show claims its most beloved character.

13 mins ago

Celebrity

Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

One day after the passing of Tina Turner, details regarding her cause of death have emerged including all circumstances around.

2 hours ago
celine Dion celine Dion

Music

Celine Dion Cancels Tour Dates Due to Health Battle with Incurable Neurological Disorder

Celine Dion has made the difficult decision to cancel tour dates due to her ongoing health battle with an incurable neurological disorder.

2 hours ago

Interesting

5 Amazing Tropical Rainforests Animals You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

The intelligence, beauty, ferociousness and power these animals in tropical rainforests possess are beyond human imagination.

3 hours ago
Mpox Mpox

Health & Wellbeing

Chicago Mpox Outbreak Sparks Concerns of Summer Spread

An alarm has been raised due to a mumps outbreak in Chicago, sparking concerns of potential spread during the summer months.

20 hours ago
long covid long covid

Health & Wellbeing

Defining Long Covid: Scientists Propose Key Symptoms Based on Extensive Study

Scientists have proposed a definition for Long Covid, based on an extensive study, by identifying key symptoms associated with the condition.

21 hours ago
Britney Spears Britney Spears

Celebrity

Britney Spears Reunites with Mother, Lynne, Years After Feud That Tore Them Apart

Britney Spears has reunited with her mother, Lynne, signaling a healing of the years-long feud and a rekindling of family bonds.

22 hours ago
MoviePass MoviePass

TV & Film

MoviePass Makes a Comeback: Launches Today with 4 Plans and an ‘Unlimited’ Option

MoviePass has made a highly anticipated comeback, launching today with four plans and an intriguing yet somewhat vague "unlimited" option.

22 hours ago
Barbie Barbie

TV & Film

Barbie’s Soundtrack Lineup Unveiled, Featuring an All-Star Cast – And Yes, It’s Incredible

Get ready for an incredible musical experience as the soundtrack lineup for Barbie has been unveiled, featuring an all-star cast.

22 hours ago
Fetty Wap Fetty Wap

Celebrity

Rapper, Fetty Wap, Receives 6-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to a 6-year prison term. This news marks a significant legal development in his life and career.

22 hours ago
Cher Cher

Celebrity

Cher Says Tina Tuner Was ‘Really Happy’ When She Visited Her Shortly Before Death

Cher opened up about her visit with Tina Turner prior to her passing, sharing a touching account of Turner's joyful state together.

23 hours ago