Berlin Police Launch Investigation into Roger Waters for Wearing SS Officer Uniform

The reported incident involving Roger Waters wearing an SS uniform during a concert in Berlin has sparked controversy and prompted an investigation by the Berlin Police.

The police are looking into the matter based on suspicions of incitement to public hatred and the potential glorification or justification of Nazi rule, which could disturb public peace.

During the concert, Waters projected a message on a screen stating that a court in Frankfurt had ruled that he was not an antisemite, emphasizing his condemnation of antisemitism. However, after the intermission, he appeared on stage wearing an SS officer uniform, accompanied by provocative visuals, including an inflatable pig with Third Reich-style banners.

The event drew strong criticism from various quarters, including the State of Israel’s official Twitter account and the Simon Wiesenthal Center. They condemned Waters for invoking and distorting Holocaust images, and called for German authorities to take action against him for his actions.

This is not the first time Waters has faced criticism for his views on Israel, Judaism, and controversial performances. He has been accused of making antisemitic attacks on both Israel and Judaism in the past. Waters has also expressed his opinions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which resulted in concert cancellations in Poland due to backlash.

The investigation by the Berlin Police will likely assess whether Waters’ actions violated any laws regarding hate speech or public order. The outcome of the investigation and any potential legal consequences for Waters will depend on the findings and the interpretation of relevant legislation in Germany.