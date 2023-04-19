Dominion Voting Machine Manufacturer Sues Fox News For $1.6 Billion

On Monday, the Dominion Voting Machines v. Fox News Network defamation trial began in Delaware. Dominion, a Colorado-based tech company that manufactures voting machines, is suing Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp. for defaming Dominion after the 2020 presidential election with claims that Dominion’s voting machines had counted for-Trump votes for Biden.

Fox’s Claims

Lawyers for Fox News claim that the First Amendment protects the network from retaliation for what its broadcasters say on air, even claims that are found to be baseless, like the unfounded idea that Dominion’s voting machines flipped votes in favor of Biden.

Even after the claims were debunked, hosts and guests on Fox News repeated the allegation for weeks after the 2020 election that Biden’s win was fraudulent and that electronic voting machines falsely cast votes in his favor. Dominion Voting Systems filed its lawsuit in March 2021, stating that Fox’s groundless claims have damaged its business in the election’s wake.

Dominion alleges that Fox hosts and executives knew that the claims were false but perpetuated them to save Fox’s ratings, which plummeted after Fox was the first major network to call Arizona for Biden. Fox News has been primarily associated with pro-Trump hosts and Trump supporter viewers since before Trump’s 2016 election. According to a 2021 poll, about half of Republicans in the United States watch Fox at least once per week.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth interviews a Trump supporter at a pro-Trump rally in 2020. Image: Shutterstock/Benjamin Clapp

The Stakes

The Dominion v. Fox News trial could set a precedent for how the First Amendment applies in political news coverage, as Fox is one of the country’s most potent mass media companies. According to a statement that Fox released on Friday,

While Dominion has pushed irrelevant and misleading information to generate headlines, FOX News remains steadfast in protecting the rights of a free press. Fox’s statement from Friday

Meanwhile, the statement says that “a verdict for Dominion… would have grave consequences for the entire journalism profession.” Fox has claimed throughout the lawsuit that it aired the claims of voter fraud in 2020 because they came directly from a sitting president, making them inherently newsworthy despite their falsity. To successfully sue for defamation, Dominion must prove that Fox News made false statements (which it already has established) and that these false statements came from malicious intent to cause harm.

According to a statement that Dominion shared with NPR,

As long-settled law makes clear, the First Amendment does not shield broadcasters that knowingly or recklessly spread lies. Dominion’s statement, shared with NPR

The trial’s outcome will be significant whether the Delaware jury rules favor Dominion or Fox. Although the $1.6 billion for which Dominion is suing would only make a small dent in Fox’s pocket, Fox claims that a win for Dominion will open up possibilities for news outlets to be punished for reporting on high-stakes political events. Historically speaking, laws in America make it intentionally difficult to sue for defamation since lawsuits need to prove “actual malice.” Still, legal experts have suggested that Dominion has an extreme case.

Dominion logo. Image: Shutterstock/T. Schneider

Dominion’s Case

In a pre-trial ruling earlier in April, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis stated that Fox’s 2020 claims about Dominion were unequivocally false. In an 80-page decision, Davis wrote,

The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that [it] is CRYSTAL clear that none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true. Judge Eric Davis’s decision from a pre-trial ruling

Actual malice is generally challenging to prove in defamation cases involving the media. However, Dominion has already acquired what NPR calls an “extraordinary trove” of evidence suggesting that Fox executives knew the false election fraud claims. A recently-unearthed email that Fox host Dana Perino sent to a colleague on November 12, 2020, states, “This dominion stuff is total bs.” In his pre-trial ruling, Davis ruled against Fox’s argument that it has a “neutral reporting” privilege that protects it from liability for accurately representing Trump’s claims, even unfounded ones.

If Dominion can prove in court that Fox spread these false claims out of malice, losing the case to Dominion could encourage Fox to be more cautious with the claims its broadcasters repeat in the 2024 election, mainly where ballot fraud allegations may be concerned. According to a Fox spokesperson, “This case has always been about the First Amendment protections of the media’s absolute right to cover the news.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Dominion has stated,