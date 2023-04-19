Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dominion Voting Machine Manufacturer Sues Fox News For $1.6 Billion

Maker of electronic voting machines used in the 2020 election is suing Fox for falsely claiming pro-Biden election fraud.

Published

Fox News Channel at the NYC News Corporation headquarters building in 2018. Image: Shutterstock/Leonard Zhukovsky

On Monday, the Dominion Voting Machines v. Fox News Network defamation trial began in Delaware. Dominion, a Colorado-based tech company that manufactures voting machines, is suing Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp. for defaming Dominion after the 2020 presidential election with claims that Dominion’s voting machines had counted for-Trump votes for Biden.

Fox’s Claims

Lawyers for Fox News claim that the First Amendment protects the network from retaliation for what its broadcasters say on air, even claims that are found to be baseless, like the unfounded idea that Dominion’s voting machines flipped votes in favor of Biden.

Even after the claims were debunked, hosts and guests on Fox News repeated the allegation for weeks after the 2020 election that Biden’s win was fraudulent and that electronic voting machines falsely cast votes in his favor. Dominion Voting Systems filed its lawsuit in March 2021, stating that Fox’s groundless claims have damaged its business in the election’s wake.

Dominion alleges that Fox hosts and executives knew that the claims were false but perpetuated them to save Fox’s ratings, which plummeted after Fox was the first major network to call Arizona for Biden. Fox News has been primarily associated with pro-Trump hosts and Trump supporter viewers since before Trump’s 2016 election. According to a 2021 poll, about half of Republicans in the United States watch Fox at least once per week.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth interviews a Trump supporter at a pro-Trump rally in 2020. Image: Shutterstock/Benjamin Clapp

The Stakes

The Dominion v. Fox News trial could set a precedent for how the First Amendment applies in political news coverage, as Fox is one of the country’s most potent mass media companies. According to a statement that Fox released on Friday,

While Dominion has pushed irrelevant and misleading information to generate headlines, FOX News remains steadfast in protecting the rights of a free press.

Fox’s statement from Friday

Meanwhile, the statement says that “a verdict for Dominion… would have grave consequences for the entire journalism profession.” Fox has claimed throughout the lawsuit that it aired the claims of voter fraud in 2020 because they came directly from a sitting president, making them inherently newsworthy despite their falsity. To successfully sue for defamation, Dominion must prove that Fox News made false statements (which it already has established) and that these false statements came from malicious intent to cause harm.

According to a statement that Dominion shared with NPR,

As long-settled law makes clear, the First Amendment does not shield broadcasters that knowingly or recklessly spread lies.

Dominion’s statement, shared with NPR

The trial’s outcome will be significant whether the Delaware jury rules favor Dominion or Fox. Although the $1.6 billion for which Dominion is suing would only make a small dent in Fox’s pocket, Fox claims that a win for Dominion will open up possibilities for news outlets to be punished for reporting on high-stakes political events. Historically speaking, laws in America make it intentionally difficult to sue for defamation since lawsuits need to prove “actual malice.” Still, legal experts have suggested that Dominion has an extreme case.

Dominion logo. Image: Shutterstock/T. Schneider

Dominion’s Case

In a pre-trial ruling earlier in April, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis stated that Fox’s 2020 claims about Dominion were unequivocally false. In an 80-page decision, Davis wrote,

The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that [it] is CRYSTAL clear that none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true.

Judge Eric Davis’s decision from a pre-trial ruling

Actual malice is generally challenging to prove in defamation cases involving the media. However, Dominion has already acquired what NPR calls an “extraordinary trove” of evidence suggesting that Fox executives knew the false election fraud claims. A recently-unearthed email that Fox host Dana Perino sent to a colleague on November 12, 2020, states, “This dominion stuff is total bs.” In his pre-trial ruling, Davis ruled against Fox’s argument that it has a “neutral reporting” privilege that protects it from liability for accurately representing Trump’s claims, even unfounded ones.

If Dominion can prove in court that Fox spread these false claims out of malice, losing the case to Dominion could encourage Fox to be more cautious with the claims its broadcasters repeat in the 2024 election, mainly where ballot fraud allegations may be concerned. According to a Fox spokesperson, “This case has always been about the First Amendment protections of the media’s absolute right to cover the news.” 

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Dominion has stated,

We are gratified by the court’s thorough ruling soundly rejecting all of Fox’s arguments and defenses, and finding as a matter of law that their statements about Dominion are false. We look forward to going to trial.

Statement from a Dominion spokesperson

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Hi! I'm Ava (she/her) and I'm a sophomore at Columbia University studying English! I'm originally from Los Angeles, and I love writing about breaking news, politics, and social and feminist issues.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Science

Why Are Scientists Freezing and Storing Human Poo in Switzerland?

Swiss poo bank wants to freeze your stool.

8 hours ago

News

How the Cost of Living Crisis Has Led to a Resurgence in Gambling in the UK

The issue of gambling is only getting worse with the cost of living crisis. The age of gambling is getting younger and the pressures...

1 day ago
AI Ban? The real risk of GPT-4 AI Ban? The real risk of GPT-4

Tech

Will Other Countries Follow Italy in Banning ChatGPT?

Experts call for a pause on giant AI experiments until we are ready.

1 day ago

News

Baked Loaf: 2000-Year-Old Bread Found in Pompeii Ruins

Archeologists couldn't believe what they found when they opened this ancient oven...

2 days ago

Sport

March Madness 2023: The 3 Standout Performers

A breakdown of some of the top talent on display during the NCAA tournament.

2 days ago

Tech

AI Bots Were Given Freedom to Roam a City – They Acted Differently Than You’d Expect

Recently, scientists at Google and Stanford University joined forces to look at how AI bots trained by ChatGPT acted in virtual environments.

5 days ago
Two NFL players trading jerseys. Two NFL players trading jerseys.

Sport

All You Need to Know About the NFL Offseason in 5 Minutes

The NFL Offseason is now well underway, use this as your complete guide to understand everything that is going on.

6 days ago

Politics

Texas Judge Blocks Abortion Pill’s FDA Approval in Huge Setback for Activists

Biden, Garland, and more respond to the two opposing rulings.

April 11, 2023

Politics

The Parents’ Bill of Rights and the Books It Prohibits

How book bannings are used to suppress minority identities.

April 9, 2023

News

Holidaymakers Face Travel Chaos at Dover

Crossing the English Channel at the moment is almost impossible with. long queues and Dover and an increase in passport control following Brexit.

April 5, 2023

Politics

Donald Trump Appears in Court for Tuesday Arraignment

Trump is currently facing 30 charges in a grand jury indictment.

April 4, 2023

News

Why Are Story Time Events With Drag Queens Attracting Backlash?

How drag queens reading books became the new target of choice for conservatives.

April 3, 2023