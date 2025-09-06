After a Festival Gone Wrong: Black Community Exposed to Hate

Some attendees of a London music festival were injured, trampled and crushed by large crowds. In the aftermath, misinformation has run wild on social media. Speculations of ‘stabbings’ have swiftly emerged. People are angry. And once again, racist ideas are leaving black people vulnerable to forthcoming hate.

A London music festival was abruptly cut short following a crowd stampede where several fans were injured.

Attendees of The Originals Festival reported that the entrance to The Crystal Palace Park was stormed by a band of ticketless’ festival-goers.

Paramedics tended to the injured, some of whom were left “screaming for help and in tears”, as police officers were forced to shut down the event three hours early.

Live reactions at the festival

Soon after, rumours of a stabbing or a shooting began to circulate on X, but the Metropolitan police confirmed that they had not received any such reports (August 17).

Many revellers leaked footage of the five-hour event before it was shut down on Sunday.

The festival’s page promised that this year’s event would be “bigger and better than ever”.

But due to a large number of crowd-hoppers, the number of attendees exceeded the maximum capacity, and safety became an urgent concern. The police told the crowds to go home soon after the last entry for the evening sets.

One TikTok video shows fans dispersing, confused and agitated, after a sign saying “SHOW CANCELLED. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are closing the arena early today. Please exit the arena safely.”

Another clip featured an alleged security guard telling revellers it had been shut down because “people breached the entrance” and “at that point it became too dangerous to continue” the event.

One TikTok creator @evadigitaldiva compiled a video made from different clips taken from the festival. In the clips, members of security are pushed over and railings are blatantly knocked down. In her caption, she said that people trying to enter found themselves getting crushed.

@evadigitaldiva Luckily we were ok and I hope nobody was seriously injured🙏🏽these are a collection of videos people sent me Yesterday at The Originals Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, what should’ve been a vibe turned into chaos. 💔 I went to the second Originals in 2021 or 22 in Essex and that was a MOVIE 🎬✨ but this time? A disaster. ❌ Security pushed over ❌ Railings knocked down ❌ People getting crushed and trampled just trying to enter ❌ No dogs, no visible deterrents, no proper crowd control ❌ No real safeguarding for 7,000 people Where was the protection for the public? Festivals like Reggae Land and Black Coffee have a proven framework and standard of safety in place proper risk assessments, crowd management, and trained security. That’s what was missing here. To keep it 100% 💯 where your events take place matters. This will NOT happen in places like Dubai. Why? Because the laws are strict if you cause chaos, you’re getting locked up and not returning on your flight home. Venue choice and accountability are just as important as the lineup. Breaking it down 👇🏽 • Lack of crowd management (no controlled entry points, poor barriers/railings) • Understaffed or undertrained security (getting pushed over, no authority presence) • No visible deterrents (no DOGS, no reinforced security presence) • Poor risk assessment (not planning for 7,000 people surging at once) Big shout out to Supa, Kismit, Feva and the Production Team 🙌🏽@DJ SUPA D@The Originals World you all tried your best, but this time it didn’t land. Take it as a learning curve, bounce back, and come back bigger, better, and safer for the culture. 🌍❤️ #OriginalsFestival #CrystalPalaceBowl #FestivalFails #EventSafety #DoBetter ♬ Jet2Holidays Bouyon Riddim – Xavvoknockin

Security concerns an issue from the start?

As more videos are emerging, some people on social media have questioned the sufficiency of the festival’s safety precautions.

what happened at #OriginalsFestival very disappointing. I was absolutely shocked at how substandard the security was. No organisation at the entry point,the searches were poor – anyone could’ve walked in with weapons. Safety should never be compromised at an event of this scale. — Delroy Preddie (@DPreddie) August 19, 2025

Can’t lie the issues with the originals were the organisers

You’re expecting 8000 people to attend and you only have one queue to enter the festival?

There’s science behind crowd control — Kam✨ (@kam2510_) August 18, 2025

For a large-scale festival like Originals – where thousands of people were expected to attend – sufficient barriers, security searches and are standard practice.

The Health and Safety Executive also recommends closely monitoring entrances and exits to an event, to prevent the escalation of public disorder.

But the videos show large groups of fans running over the barriers and jumping over railings. In the 25-degree heat, large crowds of people swarmed together, and the atmosphere appeared to be very chaotic.

Ticketless queue-hoppers disrupting the festival

Reportedly, the event deteriorated after a group of ‘ticketless fans’ broke their way past the barriers. After this, the number of people exceeded the venue’s safety capacity, causing a dangerous environment.

One X account expressed their disappointment at the fact that the entire festival was cut short “due to a few unruly folk”.

Originals festival got locked off early today due to a few unruly folk pic.twitter.com/hEPYHFgCzC — livebytherules (@livebytherules1) August 17, 2025

In the circulating videos, people started to criticise those who attended the event without buying a ticket. They argued that, in doing so, they had put the safety of others at risk.

This wouldn’t be the first time that people have been seriously injured at a music festival. In 2023, a mother-of-two nursing graduate and a security contractor died during a crowd rush at a Brixton O2 Academy concert. A further many more suffered severe injuries.

I was getting fomo because I didn’t have a ticket to The Originals only for the festival to get locked off early idk why people can’t behave themselves if you don’t have a ticket find something else to do — rihbabii 🐙💞 (@tsarinarih) August 17, 2025

Growing misinformation on the violence

One motherhood and lifestyle creator made a video criticising those who stormed the event without buying a ticket.



This creator said that multiple stabbings occurred at the festival. She said it quite quickly, it was almost brushed over – “people were getting stabbed, people were getting trampled on, people were pushing without tickets.”

Her statement is emblematic of the rumours escalating on X and TikTok. Some rumours have even gone so far as to suggest that the festival was shut down due to knife crime.

But the Metropolitan police confirmed that they had not received any reports of a stabbing.

This indicates how easy it is for people to escalate and misinterpret the facts online, especially when the subject matter is severe and people feel emotionally invested.

Black community vulnerable to backlash

The creator also spoke about how the queue-hoppers’ behaviour perpetuates the idea that black people are somehow less civilised, or don’t know how to control themselves in public spaces.

She said: “You guys complain that there’s no spaces for black people to have events, or events are being cancelled…well, what do you expect when you guys go out and act like animals?”

“Black people are never ever ever beating the allegations of being ‘animals’ or being people who just don’t know how to behave”.

Many commenters agreed with her, with one saying: “And the worst part is people who are not black think that we black people are all the same.”

Another TikToker captioned his video saying: “As a community black people we just have a bad name in general when it comes to obeying and following instructions especially when it comes to events and parties not everyone a very small minority but that small minority is the ones that get the events cancelled it’s sad.”

@chasethewavee As a community black people we just have a bad name in general when it comes to obeying and following instructions especially when it comes to events and parties not everyone a very small minority but that small minority is the ones that get the events cancelled it’s sad #blackpeople #originals #event #cancelled #fyp ♬ original sound – chasethewavee

The event took place in South London, a reasonably culturally and racially diverse area of the UK. In fact, the event’s advertisers described it as an experience where “music, culture, and camaraderie” converge.

In the videos circulating, a lot of the festival attendees were people of colour. Therefore, the event’s cancellation – mixed with the remaining speculation that the event was shrouded in criminal activity – may have unfavourable consequences for black people.

Writer Charlotte Baston shared her struggle with black girlhood. One of the things she wrote about was her experience surviving the stigmas that she felt branded with. She described having to cope with ‘casually racist remarks’ and suspicious stares. Many of these microaggressions stem from misinformation surrounding events such as this.

Looking forward

When an event of such a large magnitude goes wrong, it can be easy to target one group of people as the ‘trouble-makers’. But adopting this harmful attitude can lead to serious repercussions and add to existing stereotypes.

The Crystal Palace Bowl has a capacity of 15,000 people in an open-air setting. However, approximately only 8000 tickets were available to purchase.

It is not yet known whether the tickets will be refunded.