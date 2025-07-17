Thrifting Tips to Bring Your Summer Wardrobe to Life

Summer can be a fan favorite season for fashion lovers. Bright colors, flowing dresses, bright patterns, and more can make their way out of the closet after long, dark winter months. When searching for these perfect pieces, summer thrift fashion tips can help navigate the array of so many different choices more effectively.

In the past few years, sustainable options for clothing shopping have become more and more popular. Thrifting has become a main choice for many shoppers due to its appeal of affordable and unique clothing.

Although thrifting is a great option, it can be difficult in comparison to online shopping, but there are plenty of tips and tricks to help you overcome the issues and find your perfect summer wardrobe!

Seek Out Your Summer Style

Thrift stores are known for being able to cater to everyone, so although there are pieces for every individual person and style, it can also be overwhelming to search through them all. A common tip that people tell new thrift shoppers is to be patient and look through all the items you can, but that’s not the only effective trick of the trade.

Pinterest boards are a great way to gather inspiration before you go shopping. Condensing your choices into particular styles – whether that be summer fashion, 70s vibes, or particular colors – can make it easier for pieces to catch your eye on the racks.

If you are looking to experiment with new styles, this is a perfect way to feel out what you like and what pieces feel the most like you before you go and buy them. Sometimes people find themselves overwhelmed with so many options at once that they purchase pieces in the moment that go unworn. Putting some thought into what you are looking for beforehand gives you the ability to think more critically about the items you find so that they are able to become staples in your closet rather than taking up room.

Get Creative

With an abundance of items at thrift stores, it can be difficult to find pieces that exactly match the aesthetic or style that you are looking for, but that doesn’t mean these items don’t have potential. Creativity is a key aspect in gathering pieces in your wardrobe that are totally and completely you and there are millions of possibilities for it.

“Thrift Flipping” has become a popular trend on TikTok throughout the past few years. Shoppers find pieces with patterns or colors that they love and revamp them to serve a whole new purpose.

The use of sewing machines or hand-sewing has been one of the most popular ways to bring new life to these pieces. There are countless styles that can come out of basic items. Halter tops have become super popular pieces this summer and can be easily made from shirts or tank tops found at the thrift store through the use of sewing templates.

All of the materials and different templates are easily accessible online or at local craft stores. Not only is this a way to maintain sustainability through the fashion that you wear, it is a perfect way to pick up a new skill or hobby while being able to

Accessorize and Utilize

Don’t know how to sew or don’t think that’s your vibe? No problem! Thrift flipping doesn’t just mean creating something new through sewing and altering the items permanently. There are tons of ways to make items your own without having to upcycle them completely.

Similar to upcycling, there are tons of videos posted online that can give you inspiration to restyling pieces with items you have around the house. A simple piece that would typically go unnoticed in the store can become so much more through accessories and creativity. Scarves with beautiful patterns can be turned into tube tops through the use of safety pins and hair ties, halter tops by clipping it together with a bracelet or earring, and cute additions over tops and skirts for a more boho vibe.

If you find a top that you love, but doesn’t exactly fit perfectly, consider the use of safety pins or cropping it to your liking rather than deciding against it all together. A basic t-shirt can be cut shorter to create a cropped or baby tee look. You could also take off the sleeves to create a tank top for the hotter weather. If you are really looking to create a new style you could take off the neckline or some fabric along the sides to create a quick and easy off the shoulder look.

Quality Over Quantity

For fashion lovers, getting a huge haul of new clothes is the dream, but it doesn’t always have to be the goal. Buying items that you are unsure about can ultimately lead to buying items that will go unworn.

Thrifting is an amazing option for buying clothes because they are more affordable than stores in the mall and more sustainable than buying cheaper clothes from fast-fashion brands, but just because a piece is cheap doesn’t mean it is worth buying. Further, although there are opportunities to restyle and bring new life to some pieces, not all items will work in the long run.

When thrifting, it is important to consider whether or not you really like or see potential in an item before you buy it. If you have to put an item back, no harm done! Not everything has to be for you, there are endless options out there for you to find the perfect piece. Ask yourself whether or not you really see yourself wearing an item before you decide to purchase it.

When deciding on a piece, take into consideration that the items are pre-loved. If you find a top that would be a great addition to your wardrobe, but there are slight damages, consider if there is a quick solution such as adding a few stitches to bring it back together. If it seems like it would be too much of a hassle, there is no harm in leaving it there to find something that is a better bang for your buck.

Gathering of denim on a clothing rack (Shutterstock/Sussi Hj)

Basic Thrifting Tips to Remember

Finding the perfect wardrobe can be a more specific journey in your fashion lifestyle, but there are a few key tips to remember when you are thrifting, especially for new shoppers.

Visit Your Favorite Thrift Spots Often

As you begin to thrift more and more, you will become familiar with certain stores that bring you the most success for your summer style. Visit them whenever you get the chance! Thrift stores are constantly getting new pieces and donations, so there will always be something new floating around.

Going early to places that you know you love can also give you a first look at the newest items and pieces on the racks. Once you find the stores that you personally love, look into the days and the hours that they are open for business to get a head start on snagging new looks.

Lots of local thrift stores have discounted days and events that can be a perfect opportunity for shoppers to find great items for great prices. Talking to the staff or finding the store on social media can lead you to finding little secrets like this so you can stay in the know.

Once you find the little details about some of your favorite spots, you may still have days where you don’t find exactly what you are looking for. That’s totally normal! Not everyday is going to be a great success, but never get discouraged. There is always next time to find the perfect piece.

Never Skip a Section

Many new thrift shoppers tend to look in sections they feel best fitted for them and miss out on an abundance of pieces. If you are starting out, take your time and look through as much as you can.

Don’t single out sections based on fixating on a top rather than skimming the jeans as well. Don’t stay just within the women’s section, check out the men’s too. Although it may not seem like the vibe you are looking for, you never know what might be waiting for you!

One of the biggest appeals of thrifting is the opportunity to find pieces that you don’t see everywhere else. Looking all over the store rather than staying to specific sections broadens your horizons to find unique styles.

Have Fun With It

At the end of the day, fashion is a way for you to express yourself and illustrate who you are. There are no wrong answers as to what is for you and what isn’t. When shopping, whether you are upcycling pieces, buying as they are, or experimenting with new styles, remember to have fun with it.

Thrifting is a great way to shop because you can find so many pieces that are sustainable, affordable, and unique. It also allows you to bring new life into items, so adding things that are your own and getting excited to wear them out wherever you choose to go is the best part. Always have fun and bring who you are to fashion and they will be worth the wear.