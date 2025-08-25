Maybe you noticed it during Gracie Abram’s late-June Glastonbury debut or maybe you spotted it on Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Perhaps it was Hailey Rhode Beiber on whom you first saw it, thanks to a snapshot uploaded to her Instagram. It could have been any one of these instances amongst others when you realised; it’s official. The bandanna is back.

The bandanna; a retro slip of fabric to artfully be tied around your head (though it’s versatility belies it with the status as a multi-level accessory – you could incorporate it into an outfit by tying it around your neck or round the handle of a handbag for a splash of texture and/or a pop of colour).

There are many examples of celebs styling the bandanna to draw inspiration from, if you’re looking for it.

Gracie Abrams wearing a maroon bandanna during her 2025 debut at Glastonbury. (Credit: BBC Music YouTube)

History of The Bandanna

The bandanna has a long and culturally-rich heritage, starting with its name, believed to stem from the word ‘badhnati’ which, fittingly, means ‘to tie’ in Sanskrit. The accessory was born in South Asia and the Middle East. It was then brought over to Europe via colonial trade.

Originally, the bandanna was used for practical means. Those in professions such as farming and manual labour used bandannas to protect themselves. The garment’s ability to cover one’s mouth, preventing ingestion of dust or debris, or to act as a cover-up, providing shade and stopping sun from directly hitting skin, made it a handy tool. The bandanna is even associated with the term ‘rednecks’, as a solution to the sunburnt necks of those working for long hours in hot weather.

It’s normal to see a slew of cowboy costumes at fancy-dress or Halloween parties. You may have noticed that these costumes sometimes boast a bandanna as part of the wild-west look. This can be attributed to bandannas being used to protect the skin of cowboys/ranchers from sunburn. This led to the bandanna acting as a symbol of working-class, American community. This was solidified by Bruce Springsteen’s wearing of the bandanna during his 1980s performances of his iconic Born in The USA album.

The Bandanna as a Political Symbol

Besides it’s previous penchant for practicality, the bandanna has also been used for political motivations, often worn during protests. Examples of this include the Black Panthers utilising the accessory as a symbol of resistance and members of the LGBTQ+ community creating a ‘hanky code’. This code allowed members of the community to signify their sexuality by wearing different colours of bandannas in certain pockets. This was important as it allowed people to express themselves during an era when homosexuality was illegal.

Nowadays the bandanna is primarily known as a fashion accessory, brought into street style mainly by the rapper Tupac Shakur. Tupac’s influence on the hip-hop scene made his use of the bandanna bleed into mainstream culture. It’s interesting to note the heritage of the accessory and the many different ways it has been used when considering how it is now styled.

The Bandanna’s Celeb Appearances

Think Audrey Hepburn in the 50s. Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake in the 90s. Jennifer Lopez in the noughties (specifically at the 2000s VMAs). As for the 2010s, Pia Mia rocked a bandanna in her 2015 ‘Do It Again’ music video unaware that 10 years later people would still be pining after the accessory, now described by British Vogue as the ‘ultimate Gen-Z holiday packing essential’.

It’s not groundbreaking to suggest that trends travel in cycles, with different looks peaking in popularity, disappearing and then returning later for another hallowed moment in the zeitgeist. But what is shocking to realise is the ultimate timelessness of the bandanna, never straying far from the spotlight. As the examples above indicate, there has been space held for the bandanna in every fashion era that has befallen over the last 70 or so decades.

So how are we styling this accessory in 2025?

Well, denouncing many of the previous examples, the bandanna is not being worn in a thin headband-like strip, tied into a knot atop one’s forehead anymore, not like Pia Mia. And unlike J-Lo, the style is not to wear it as a chunky band across the forehead with the knot hidden at the back. Whilst the style that dominated the 90s is more similar to that of what the stars of today are wearing – tied in a knot behind the head, at the base of the neck as more of a headscarf, the look and style of the popular 90’s headband (typically made of cotton or polyester fabrics and adorned with a Persian-inspired paisley pattern) is not quite cutting it today. The classic 50s-style bandanna, typically made of silk or silk-looking material, is more modern. We tend not to sport it under the chin anymore, however.

So we’ve taken the 2000s way of styling the bandanna and paired it with the shiny material donned by the 50s bandannas. But contrary to current trends, the many ways that the bandanna can be styled (as illustrated above) mean that this is an outfit companion that you can wear however you want.

And building on that, it can come in any pattern or colour you want. Polka dots or stripes, gingham or leopard print. Whatever speaks to you in whatever shades or hues take your fancy. You could keep it simple and chic with a singular block colour or spice up an otherwise plain look with a more extravagant design.

In conclusion…

Ultimately, the bandanna is uber customisable, uber sleek and uber popular right now. It’s also perfect summer fashion, keeping direct sunlight off of your head. For winter, crocheted bandannas are a perfect option.

If you’re interested in the trend then browse through the affordable bandanna options below and get to shopping:

Chic woman wearing a leopard print bandanna over a pink hat. (Credit: Cider)

Price: £7.90

This image demonstrates an interesting technique of styling a bandanna by wearing it over a baseball hat, an idea that works well in the colder months for added warmth.

The leopard print look is very current right now, serving a funky vibe particularly when paired with a leather jacket as this model has.

A white, floral, lace bandanna laid out on a white background. (Credit: Cider)

Price: £5.90

This bandanna is unique for it’s use of lace, creating a delicate look that would pair well with a flowy maxi-length dress or skirt to embody a boho-chic vibe.

Contrastingly, you could use the effect of opposites.

Team the lace up with coarser fabrics like denim or leather for a ‘rock-chick with a gentle side’ look.

An red, black and cream ombre-effect bandanna laid out on a white background. (Credit: Asos)

Price: £9.99

This silk-effect bandanna is perfect for adding a splash of vibrancy to an outfit with it’s red tone.

It can be styled in the multitude of ways mentioned earlier, but would also be perfect for wearing as a bandeau top.

Sophisticated polka dot bandanna tied around model’s neck. (Credit: River Island)

Price: £14.00

Polka dots are majorly in this summer (just look at the viral polka-dot Zara skirt) so this bandanna is perfect.

The black and white colour scheme makes for a timeless wardrobe staple that looks stunning when paired with a monochromatic outfit.

An array of bandannas – red, blue, black and green. A model is wearing the black bandanna. (Credit: DRESHOW on Amazon)

Price: £12.99 for a pack of 4

This pack of four bandannas certainly boasts value for money, providing customers with an array of colours and patterns to style.

Whilst it’s no doubt that they look chic, the pattern is busy. To avoid clashing with other garments, stick to a plainer outfit like jeans and a white tee.

This bandanna deserves to be the star of the show!