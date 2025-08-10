7 West Coast-inspired Fashion Trends You Need to Try This Summer

As members of Gen Z, we have experienced many summers, each with a different trend and style. Looking ahead, summer fashion trends of 2025 for West Coast women are set to redefine what’s in vogue.

In 2016, we brought back the famous off-the-shoulder tops. 2020 was remembered for its love of crochet tops and even bathing suits.

With pool parties and “Euro Summer” trends, my friends and I have been wondering what the top summer fashion trends for women are.

It’s always challenging to trust the media to provide the most accurate portrayal of what everyone is wearing this summer, so I decided to take it a step further.

I interviewed my most fashionable friends who live on the West Coast, as well as my father, a fashion designer.

I compared their responses to what TikTok says, so you guys can have insight into the summer fashion trends of 2025!

Behind the “seams” with Mark Tourgeman: why “everything goes”

Reo Starr Denim Newspaper Article | Credit: Photograph/Mark Tourgeman

After speaking with my father, Mark Tourgeman (photographed above), an Apparel Consultant and former President and Head of Wholesale at Cotton Citizen, President and Co-founder of REO Starr, Sales Director for Hudson Jeans, and Vice President of both Rock and Republic and William Rast, I was able to learn a lot more about how fashion has developed over the past couple of decades.

Tourgeman would describe his style as a “classic, vintage vibe and also elegant and casual at the same time”. He has been working in fashion since he was 13 years old and has seen how the industry has changed over time.

The difference between now and maybe 10 years ago is that the trends are so across the board now. Before, there were trends driving business, but now everything goes. Everyone has their own individual style, and nobody is chasing a set style-Mark Tourgeman

Young contemporary designer brands are not as strong as they used to be, because stores like Zara have created good-looking clothes at more affordable prices, Tourgeman explains. He explains that previously, shoppers were chasing labels, but now people don’t really care what the label is, as long as the outfit looks cool.

Tourgeman specializes in both Women’s and Men’s fashion and has some insider secrets of what he thinks is trending this summer for Women.

The “everything goes” motto is what Tourgeman swears by. He says that while some women are wearing more fitted tops, some are wearing oversized t-shirts with graphic designs and screen prints.

The cowboy influence in screen-printed t-shirts has also become trendy, according to Tourgeman an,d is a theme reflected in some of my friends’ fashion.

Tourgeman also discussed how social media and influencers are driving consumption, as everyone looks to them to see what is in fashion.

We will see how effective TikTokers are in influencing our fashion by comparing the embedded TikToks I have shared and my friends’ perceptions of fashion.

1. Torso talk: tube tops and pastels are calling

According to the top trending Tik Tok above the most popular top styles for this summer are tube tops, tops that tie in the front, colorful and graphic tees, halter, and twist tops!

These tops range in several colors and prints, but are mostly bright colors like light pinks, oranges, and yellows.

Clara Nese, a rising senior at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a sales partner at Boot Barn, agrees that colorful tube tops are the way to go this summer!

Simone Landau, a rising junior at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, agrees that light, pastel colored tube tops are her favorite tops to wear this summer.

Tank tops are Landau’s favorite and she also, has a fascination with red and some patterns as well!

Kendall Johnson, a rising junior at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, is also a big fan of pastels; her go-to summer color is butter yellow.

“If tank tops aren’t a part of your Summer wardrobe, then you’re not a real Californian”, Kendall Johnson.

Jacqui Diaz, a rising junior at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, also has a fascination with yellow and orange.

The boatneck top is Diaz’s favorite style of top to wear this summer.

Julia Hershberger is a rising junior at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and is a social media intern following current fashion trends. Hershberger is wearing off-white feminine tops with lace, frills, and little buttons this summer!

Terra Myers is a rising junior at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, who currently lives with her family in Bend, Oregon, and has a strong love and connection with fashion and creating her own unique style!

Similar to Hershberger, Myers loves lace and has been wearing lace cardigans even in the West Coast summer heat. Boho-style tops are a staple in Myers’ fashion, which she layers over a bralette.

“Light, breezy, and fun!” are Myers’ fashion keywords this summer.

2. Bottoms up: Bermudas and Bradshaw skirts are so back

The TikTok video above really encapsulates all of the summer 2025 fashion trends in each category and is a great video to follow while you read my article.

This TikTok discusses how Bermuda shorts have come back in.

The TikTok also talks about the long, silky “Carrie Bradshaw” skirts that are trending this summer!

Diaz agrees with the maxi skirt trend.

Here is a picture of her in her favorite red maxi skirt of the summer:

Diaz’s new red maxi skirt | Photograph/Jacqueline Diaz

Tourgeman explains that shorts and skirts have always been challenging to sell in fashion.

However, many women are wearing denim shorts and skirts, and some are wearing cut-off Levi’s as shorts, according to Tourgeman.

In line with Tourgeman’s assumptions about what women are wearing this summer, Nese’s favorite bottom to wear is her denim skirt. Diaz and Johnson also both enjoy jean shorts. Still, not the longer Bermuda-like denim shorts also known as “jorts” that the TikTok suggested were back in style.

Landau, however, is a fan of the longer denim “jorts”, embracing more of a “street wear” style as she describes it. She prefers baggier “jorts”, which differ from the typical Bermuda shorts that have a tighter fit, as seen in the TikTok.

Denim shorts are a staple in Myers and Hershberger’s closets.

Myers also enjoys wearing floral skirts and usually something a bit longer for comfort.

“You can’t go wrong with a black miniskirt”-Nese

3. “Suit yourself”: bikinis in bold and basic

Swimwear is the most essential part of summer fashion, especially on the West Coast!

Similar to the TikTok, both Nese and Johnson love their colorful “Triangl” bikini tops.

Johnson and Diaz prefer underwire bikinis for both style and support.

Unlike Johnson, who is not the biggest fan of string bikinis, Landau swears by them.

Bolder colored bikinis, such as bright neons, are Landau’s favorite, whereas Diaz prefers more solid neutral colors.

4. Dress code: from sundress staples to silky statements

The video above has some great options for flattering, heat-friendly, and stylish dresses to wear this summer!

Both Johnson and Diaz discussed how they don’t wear dresses that much.

However, Diaz’s favorite dress that she bought this summer is a striped red and white halter dress.

Johnson has also bought a couple of maxi dresses to wear on her vacation to Hawaii this summer and for her study abroad trip in Italy this Fall.

Myers has a wide range of tastes, in dresses from pink, red, white, and green florals to neutrals as well.

I love anything that feels effortless but is still cute-Myers

Sundresses are the dress of the summer for Landau, Nese, and Hershberger!

Landau prefers dresses that are usually one color or with a simple pattern, but nothing “too crazy”.

Unlike the maxi dresses that Johnson prefers and has seen in most of the pictures on TikTok, Landau prefers an above-the-knee tank top style dress.

Hershberger likes both the very short sundresses and a full-length sundress that is fitted on the top and loose at the bottom.

Tourgeman still supports the “everything goes” motto for dresses like knit dresses, cotton-fitted dresses, and silk dresses.

Tourgeman used to sell to Revolve and says it’s a great website that encapsulates what everyone is wearing this summer, such as pastels and tonal green slip dresses!

5. Leg up: skinny jeans are out, and bootcuts are back

This TikTok video focuses on “Aladdin pants” being the top trending pants for the summer.

Many other TikTok influencers have featured linen pants as a popular choice for the summer. Diaz and Landau agree, as linen pants are their favorite pants of the summer.

Similar to the linen pants, Nese has been wearing her favorite pair of white cotton pants this summer.

Johnson notes that she used to love skinny jeans but has moved on to low-rise straight-leg jeans. Tourgeman agrees that almost everything goes for women’s pants, except skinny jeans. Nese also loves a low-rise style jean, her favorite being bootcut.

Tourgeman agrees with the street wear baggier pants and trouser trends similar to the “Aladdin pants” seen in the video.

Vintage blue-wash denim is Myers’ favorite. She is pretty picky about the wash, so she goes thrifting in hopes of finding the perfect pair.

I also love little unique details like cool buttons or fun pockets that make them stand out-Myers

Hershberger is “moving on from baggy jeans” and is on the hunt for a classy low-rise straight leg jean.

6. Finishing touch: hoops, belts, and barrette moments

The TikToker above shows a wide range of trending accessories for the summer, including jewelry and sunglasses.

Overall, Tourgeman talks about how people are accessorizing less now than they did in the past, and their accessories are becoming more subtle, like smaller, subtler bracelets.

Johnson and Diaz’s accessorizing is limited to jewelry, such as bracelets and necklaces. Diaz has worn her signature necklace every day of the summer.

Sunglasses are Diaz’s favorite, and Tourgeman talks about how Ray-Bands are still popular in that market. Hershberger’s favorite are big sunglasses!

Landau also sticks to her everyday jewelry for summer and has especially loved wearing hoop earrings.

A stylish red belt can always be seen on Nese, which goes great with her overall Western country style and cowgirl boots!

Myers is “all about the accessories”!

I use accessories to elevate everything…belts, cute bags, fun shoes!-Myers

Myers also loves barrette clips in several colors. She loves matching her clips to her top for “an extra pop”!

7. Shoe game: wedges, cowgirl boots and everything in between

The influencer above shares the 6 trending shoes for summer 2025 from sneakers to heels!

Hershberger loves a “wedge forever” like the TikTok suggests are trending this summer.

Johnson has been wearing the same Air Force 1s since her Freshman year of High School and still stands by them!

Johnson also loves her Adidas Canvases, which she has in a deep green color. Casual sneakers like Vans and Chucks are still popular, according to Tourgeman.

Landau, Diaz, and Nese can almost always be seen in their flip flops, but sometimes Landau likes to spice things up with her Doc Martens.

Bostons are Diaz’s favorite shoe all year round, similar to the Birkenstocks seen in the TikTok.

Sticking with her Western style, Nese loves her cowgirl boots that she mostly gets from Boot Barn, where she works!

A sneak peek into next summer..

Color Forecast for Spring/Summer 2026 | Photograph/Mark Tourgeman

Tourgeman has shared with us the Women’s color forecast that he and his business partner, who is also a designer, have been working on for Spring/Summer of 2026!

This color forecast as well as Sam Edelman’s are highly recommended by Tourgeman due to their accuracy in predicting the trending colors of the summer.

Trend Takeaway

From cowboy printed tees to Bermuda shorts and platform wedges, Tourgeman’s “everything goes” motto about this summer has truly manifested into a reality.

Influencers and TikTok trends may be influencing what we have saved on Pinterest and even where we shop but our individual styles is really what is guiding what we wear out the door.

Whether it’s those hoops you never take off or thrifting till you find jeans in that perfect blue wash, wear what makes you feel like you this summer!